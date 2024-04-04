Comedy review: Catherine Bohart, Again, With Feelings, The Westin Three, MICF 2024

Like a hyped-up-on-red-snakes lovechild of Bonnie Langford and Isla Fisher, Catherine Bohart is the first to admit that her energy level is on the high side. The impressive thing is that it doesn’t waver for a moment, even when she’s reassuring the audience they’re attending a so-called “relaxed” performance.

But in a set that leads from Bohart standing on a bus cradling a dead squirrel via musings on the obsessions of her Irish parents – marriage, children, death – and whether or not to have a child with her current girlfriend, to the reasons for that squirrel incident, the Irish stand-up delivers an entertaining hour.

Though her crowd interaction is strong, there are moments where she is perhaps unsure of the local audience’s openness to some of her ideas, but barrels ahead anyway. And perhaps there’s a touch of the common comic’s dilemma of treating the crowd as a homogenous entity – particularly age-wise – but Bohart is confident enough and talented enough to come out on top.

Tickets: $29-$35

Catherine Bohart, Again, With Feelings will be performed at The Westin Three until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).