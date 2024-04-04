News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Catherine Bohart, Again, With Feelings, The Westin Three, MICF 2024

Irish stand-up Bohart brings the blarney and the banter.
4 Apr 2024
Madeleine Swain
MICF 2024. Catherine Bohart, Again With Feelings. Image is a woman sitting on a chair, with her body facing the left side. Her right leg is kicked up in the air and she has a doleful expression on her face. She is against an orange background, has long wavy red hair and is wearing a green dress and high heeled shoes.

Comedy

Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Like a hyped-up-on-red-snakes lovechild of Bonnie Langford and Isla Fisher, Catherine Bohart is the first to admit that her energy level is on the high side. The impressive thing is that it doesn’t waver for a moment, even when she’s reassuring the audience they’re attending a so-called “relaxed” performance.

But in a set that leads from Bohart standing on a bus cradling a dead squirrel via musings on the obsessions of her Irish parents – marriage, children, death – and whether or not to have a child with her current girlfriend, to the reasons for that squirrel incident, the Irish stand-up delivers an entertaining hour.

Read: Comedy review: Mel & Sam: The Platonic Human Centipede, The Toff in Town, MICF

Though her crowd interaction is strong, there are moments where she is perhaps unsure of the local audience’s openness to some of her ideas, but barrels ahead anyway. And perhaps there’s a touch of the common comic’s dilemma of treating the crowd as a homogenous entity – particularly age-wise – but Bohart is confident enough and talented enough to come out on top.

Tickets: $29-$35

Catherine Bohart, Again, With Feelings will be performed at The Westin Three until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
James and the Giant Peach. A man dressed in boy's shorts and shirt has two people either side turned towards him and putting their hands on him, they are dressed as insects. They are all on a stage with a big orangey red backdrop and a couple of chairs, which could be representing the inside of a peach.
Reviews

Theatre review: James and the Giant Peach, QPAC

A visually splendid production that would have benefited from greater attention to the narrative.     

Suzannah Conway
MICF 2024. Kirsty Webeck. Image is shot of a woman with short curly-ish hair wearing a purple T shirt and a pendant and smiling up at the camera, which is positioned overhead. There is a pink background.
Reviews

Comedy review: Kirsty Webeck, I'll Be the Judge of That, The Westin Three, MICF 2024

She may be vegetarian and not drinking any more, but she's trying to be less judgemental all the same...

Madeleine Swain
Reviews

Comedy review: Mel & Sam: The Platonic Human Centipede, The Toff in Town, MICF 2024

Queer besties' new musical comedy is smart and ridiculous.

Kate Mulqueen
Two actors on a dark stage. One wears a singlet and carries a torch, the other is on their knees and has a turtle costume on their back.
News

Literature as theatre – attracting young audiences

From April to December, Canberra Theatre Centre is presenting shows for children, with literature as the 2024 overarching theme.

Clara Copland
Four female and non-binary people stand in a group facing the camera, one is sitting at the front wearing light blue, the others are standing behind her. All five wear a T shirt with breasts and crosses for nipples drawn on in texta.
Reviews

Comedy review: Breast of the Fest, Trades Hall, MICF 2024

A showcase of emerging female and non-binary performers.

Dorcas Maphakela
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login