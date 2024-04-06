News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Nina Conti, Your Face or Mine, The Capitol, MICF 2024

The endlessly entertaining woman with nerves of steel and a hand up a monkey's bottom is back...
6 Apr 2024
Madeleine Swain
Against a black background a woman has one arm stretched out to the side and the other above her head. She has a mask of an oversized mouth on the bottom half of her face and is leaning to the left. Nina Conti

Comedy

Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

The alternative to having a brilliantly written and perfectly constructed show (as Ed Byrne has done this Festival) is to go in the completely opposite direction and just wing it.

Nina Conti has never been faint of heart, so when she comes out on stage and tells you she hasn’t scripted the show you’re about to see, you believe her and you trust her. But there’s a tiny bit of terror lurking, especially when one of the people who comes up on stage seems like such a loose cannon that you’re genuinely afraid of what may happen next…

Simply put Conti takes ventriloquism to the next level and then, every time you see her, she ramps it up all over again. Your Face or Mine features the beloved and foul-mouthed Monkey, but mostly comprises Conti’s trademark “audience as puppets” routine (does anyone else do this? I don’t think so). And she has even built on it, so this show starts with one audience member, builds to a duo and then somehow Conti pulls off having four masked human puppets on stage at once and, on the night this reviewer attended, gets them to pull off a dance routine in unison. Superb.

Her courage, her quick wit and intelligence, her ability to read people and her sensational improv skills mean that whatever comes up, she handles it. With aplomb, with hilarity and, more often that not, with some perfectly pitched expletives to seal the deal.

Read: Comedy review: Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

Tickets: $33-$41

Nina Conti, Your Face or Mine will be performed in The Capitol until Sunday 14 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Features Music Dance Cabaret Circus News Visual Arts
More
Image is a red background with a chest-up shot of a middle aged man wearing glasses, suit and tie and looking out at the camera with a neutral expression, behind a sheet of shattered glass.
Reviews

Comedy review: Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

The Irish comic proves that no subject is too dark for humour... if you approach it right.

Madeleine Swain
Reviews

Comedy review: Kirsty Mann: Skeletons, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

Comedy from a genuinely kind person...

Amy Loughlin
Hannah Gadsby. Image is a woman with short hair and a black jumper with a big green image of an open mouthed ghost on the front. She is holding a microphone and smiling.
Reviews

Comedy review: Hannah Gadsby: Woof!, Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2024

The star of global hit show 'Nanette' makes a welcome return to the stage.

Thuy On
A colourful pink and yellow striped background behind three headshots: on the left a woman with dark wavy hair, in the middle a man doing a 'Home Alone' face holding his cheeks and on the right a curly headed man. Melbourne International Comedy Festival. MICF 2024
Reviews

Comedy review: New Order, Powder Room, Town Hall, MICF 2024

A trio of UK-based comedians – Josh Jones, Celya Ab and Dan Tiernan.

Madeleine Swain
Reuben Kaye. Man with huge open mouthed lipsticked smile and extravagant eyelashes is under a striated spotlight.
Reviews

Comedy review: Reuben Kaye, Apocalipstik, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

A force of deliciously bent nature, Kaye delivers again.

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login