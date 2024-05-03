This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From honouring those we lost in the sector, to best utilising art trail opportunities, these were your top reads this week.

Vale Jane Burns AM – a legend of the craft sector

ArtsHub farewells a founding member of four peak craft and arts organisations, and a tireless advocate for the craft sector – Jane Burns AM.

How art trails are building pipelines of new gallery audiences

Artists’ open house art trails are often very popular events in their own right. But they are also a big win for galleries… Here’s why.

Hairy Potter – selling a show when the author is persona non grata

While the creator of the Potter-verse may no longer be everyone’s favourite multimillionaire, there are still plenty in the sector hoping to taste some Harry flavoured success.

David Tiley, much-loved ScreenHub Editor, dies

Tiley was regarded not just as a champion and subject matter expert in the screen industry, but as a cherished family member, colleague and friend.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Circus review: Luzia, Cirque du Soleil, Flemington Racecourse ★★★★

The latest Cirque du Soleil show to hit Australia is as captivating a spectacle as ever.

Exhibition review: Dale Frank, National Art School ★★★1/2

An exhibition by Dale Frank that celebrates experimentation and expanded painting practice.

Book review: Dirt Poor Islanders, Winnie Dunn ★★★★★

Winnie Dunn’s debut is the first novel to explore the diffusion of a Tongan-Australian culture.

Performance review: Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, Riverside Theatres ★★★★

Poetry-based work about being a Samoan woman performed by a multi-skilled ensemble.

Dance review: To Carry/To Hold, Theatre Royal Hobart ★★★★1/2

A dance work that focused on touch, skin, and the history and glory of the human body.

Jobs and education chatter this week

10 entry-level arts jobs to consider (part 1)

In part 1, ArtsHub has selected five jobs that are accessible to emerging arts professionals and suggests things to look out for.

The Artist’s Way Week 8: Recovering a sense of strength

This week we look at mourning and surviving creative loss and building the muscles of resilience.

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

My arts job in 2030

Have you hedged your bets correctly? Does your job have a future – or a different future? ArtsHub takes a cross-sector look at what that future may hold.

