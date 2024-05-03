News

 > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
3 May 2024
ArtsHub
Man and woman sitting on floor looking at computer

All Arts

Photo: Ketut Subiyanto, Pexels.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From honouring those we lost in the sector, to best utilising art trail opportunities, these were your top reads this week.

Vale Jane Burns AM – a legend of the craft sector
ArtsHub farewells a founding member of four peak craft and arts organisations, and a tireless advocate for the craft sector – Jane Burns AM.

How art trails are building pipelines of new gallery audiences
Artists’ open house art trails are often very popular events in their own right. But they are also a big win for galleries… Here’s why.

Hairy Potter – selling a show when the author is persona non grata
While the creator of the Potter-verse may no longer be everyone’s favourite multimillionaire, there are still plenty in the sector hoping to taste some Harry flavoured success.

David Tiley, much-loved ScreenHub Editor, dies
Tiley was regarded not just as a champion and subject matter expert in the screen industry, but as a cherished family member, colleague and friend.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Circus review: Luzia, Cirque du Soleil, Flemington Racecourse ★★★★
The latest Cirque du Soleil show to hit Australia is as captivating a spectacle as ever.

Exhibition review: Dale Frank, National Art School ★★★1/2
An exhibition by Dale Frank that celebrates experimentation and expanded painting practice.

Book review: Dirt Poor Islanders, Winnie Dunn ★★★★★
Winnie Dunn’s debut is the first novel to explore the diffusion of a Tongan-Australian culture.

Performance review: Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, Riverside Theatres ★★★★
Poetry-based work about being a Samoan woman performed by a multi-skilled ensemble.

Dance review: To Carry/To Hold, Theatre Royal Hobart ★★★★1/2
A dance work that focused on touch, skin, and the history and glory of the human body.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

10 entry-level arts jobs to consider (part 1)
In part 1, ArtsHub has selected five jobs that are accessible to emerging arts professionals and suggests things to look out for.

The Artist’s Way Week 8: Recovering a sense of strength
This week we look at mourning and surviving creative loss and building the muscles of resilience.

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

And continuing in our top five reads for another week is:

My arts job in 2030
Have you hedged your bets correctly? Does your job have a future – or a different future? ArtsHub takes a cross-sector look at what that future may hold.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Reviews News Features Digital Film Television Theatre Music Career Advice Sponsored
More
A long haired cat sits in front of a book shelf looking at the camera.
Features

Look, look, a cat in a book! (part one)

Want to read some books with feline characters in there? Here are 10 purrfect choices.

Thuy On
We Were Lost in Our Own Country. Image is a headshot of an elderly Aboriginal man with a white beard and moustache, wearing a white cowboy style hat.
Features

Gifting awareness: We Were Lost in Our Country

The Nevada Museum of Art (NMA), in Reno, Nevada is an exceptionally good public art museum with an ambitious program.

Gillian Serisier
Poetry. Image is a sheet of paper with some lines written across it and a fountain pen with the lid off.
Features

Is poetry really 'the tyrannical discipline'?

This is how Sylvia Plath described the art form, but three contemporary poets have very different views.

Vanessa Francesca
Alexis Wright. Praiseworthy. Stella Prize. A middle aged First Nations woman sits on couch that is covered with a striped throw. The couch is angled towards the camera and her arm lies along the top of it, holding a pair of glasses. There is a bookcase behind her and she has shoulder length brown wavy hair, a grey ish jacket over a blue shirt and a light blue and brown mottled scarf.
News

Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Stella Prize 2024

The celebrated Waanyi author is now a two-time winner of the Stella Prize.

Thuy On
No Church in the Wild. Murray Middleton. Image on the left is an author upper body shot of a white man in his 20s/30s sitting at a wooden table with his hands clasped on the table, and wearing a blue jumper. On the right is the book cover, which features a facade of a block of commission flats with the book's title laid over the balconies.
Reviews

Book review: No Church in the Wild, Murray Middleton

A complex and confronting story about migrant youth from the towers of Melbourne's inner west, their teachers and the local…

Mia Ferreira
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login