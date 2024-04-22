Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2024 winners

The 37th Melbourne International Comedy Festival came to a close last night (Sunday 21 April) after nearly a month, with the winners of the various prizes announced in a jovial ceremony at the Toff on Saturday afternoon.

The big winner was Sarah Keyworth, the British stand-up who took out the Award for Most Outstanding Show, with My Eyes Are Up Here. A moved Keyworth took to the stage declaring that they’d already been crying listening to other winners accepting their prizes, saying wryly that it’s one thing to have successful top surgery, but that periods can still have an effect.

Also in the running were local acts Celia Pacquola for I’m As Surprised As You Are, Lou Wall for The Bisexual’s Lament and Oliver Coleman for Goof, nominated alongside John Kearns (UK) for The Varnishing Days, Julia Masli (Estonia) for ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, Kanan Gill (Indai) for What Is This?, Ray O’Leary (NZ) with Your Laughter Is Just Making Me Stronger, Rose Matafeo (NZ) with On And On And On and Takashi Wakasugi (Japan) for Japanese Aussie.

The Best Newcomer award was taken home by Noah Szto for Success In Everything. The other nominees included: Bridget Hassed for Girl Girl Girl, Dylan Murphy and Molly Daniels for Are Dead, Laurence Driscoll for The Prodigay Son, Maddy Weeks for Never Gonna Die and Samuel Gebreselassie for I’m a Refugee… Get Me Out of Here!.

The People’s Choice Award for the most popular show of the Festival, as determined by the ticket buying public, went to Aaron Chen for his show Funny Garden, who kept the crowd guffawing by remarking of the strangeness of performing to a room with under 1000 people and how his award was the only one granted to quantity over quality.

The Directors’ Choice Award, awarded by the Festival Director in consultation with festival programming colleagues to highlight a show they think deserves celebration, went to Ben Russell.

Following her fine stint supporting Hannah Gadsby the previous evening, Bronwyn Kuss picked up the Pinder Prize, honouring Festival co-Founder John Pinder and awarded in collaboration with Assembly Edinburgh. The prize will support the comedian to travel to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with her show Pillows XXXX.

In memory of the late, great Lynda Gibson who died in 2004 and produced one of the greatest shows the Melbourne International Comedy Festival has ever seen in Lynda It’s Not Nasty, The Golden Gibbo was awarded this year to Dougie Baldwin for Detention. The prize aims to celebrate a local, independent show that pursues an artistic idea more than it pursues commercial gain.

Other nominees included: Matt Bell for Dead To Me: A Comedy Ghost Tour, Granny Bingo for Brave New World, Alex Reynolds for Scrum, Mel McGlensey for Is Motorboat and Helena Ruse and Pippa Mills, In Conversation With Christ.

The Piece of Wood comics’ choice award, selected by past winners and presented to a peer literally for “doin’ good stuff ‘n’ that” was awarded to Claire Hooper, who was also clearly moved by the appreciation of her peers and mentioned that she thought co-presenter Geraldine Hickey had already done enough for her by lending her a ute the previous week.

And finally, ArtsHub was on hand to present the winner of this year’s Funny Tonne, Ryan Hamilton for their review of Little Squirt.

Check out the Funny Tonne reviews part one here, part two here and part three here.