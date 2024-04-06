News

Comedy review: Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

The Irish comic proves that no subject is too dark for humour... if you approach it right.
6 Apr 2024
Madeleine Swain
Comedy

For one of the best comedy shows I’ve seen in a long, long time, Ed Byrne’s latest doesn’t start very well. A stretch spent complaining about reviewers’ inconsistency with their star-ratings and/or bragging about the number of said stars this show has received, while also bemoaning the fact that his career hasn’t hit the stratospheric heights of the likes of James Corden, Michael McIntyre or Ricky Gervais (but especially James Corden) had this reviewer initially contemplating a measly couple of stars and the adjective “sprightly” liberally scattered throughout…

But then he gets into the actual bones of a show, in which he puts Mark Twain’s much quoted adage that ‘humour is tragedy plus time’ to the test. And the results are simply brilliant. In a superbly constructed hour, Byrne revisits the fairly recent death of his brother and manages to make it not only achingly funny, but also profoundly moving and utterly relatable.

There are several ways to have an outstanding comedy show, but one of them is undoubtedly to have the best material – and material that is not just astutely observed and hilarious, but also talks about the fundamental truths of life and death will win every time. I was reminded of the late, great Lynda Gibson’s magnificent Lynda, It’s Not Nasty – her show about the ovarian cancer that eventually killed her. That’s how good Byrne’s piece is. When a show makes you laugh and cry this hard, but genuine crying, not just crying with laughter, you know you’ve seen something special.

There are only two shows left – catch it if you can.

Tickets: $39.90-$49.90

Ed Byrne, Tragedy Plus Time will be performed in The Beckett at The Malthouse Theatre until Sunday 7 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Against a black background a woman has one arm stretched out to the side and the other above her head. She has a mask of an oversized mouth on the bottom half of her face and is leaning to the left. Nina Conti
Reviews

Comedy review: Nina Conti, Your Face or Mine, The Capitol, MICF 2024

The endlessly entertaining woman with nerves of steel and a hand up a monkey's bottom is back...

Madeleine Swain
Reviews

Comedy review: Kirsty Mann: Skeletons, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

Comedy from a genuinely kind person...

Amy Loughlin
Hannah Gadsby. Image is a woman with short hair and a black jumper with a big green image of an open mouthed ghost on the front. She is holding a microphone and smiling.
Reviews

Comedy review: Hannah Gadsby: Woof!, Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2024

The star of global hit show 'Nanette' makes a welcome return to the stage.

Thuy On
A colourful pink and yellow striped background behind three headshots: on the left a woman with dark wavy hair, in the middle a man doing a 'Home Alone' face holding his cheeks and on the right a curly headed man. Melbourne International Comedy Festival. MICF 2024
Reviews

Comedy review: New Order, Powder Room, Town Hall, MICF 2024

A trio of UK-based comedians – Josh Jones, Celya Ab and Dan Tiernan.

Madeleine Swain
Reuben Kaye. Man with huge open mouthed lipsticked smile and extravagant eyelashes is under a striated spotlight.
Reviews

Comedy review: Reuben Kaye, Apocalipstik, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

A force of deliciously bent nature, Kaye delivers again.

Madeleine Swain
