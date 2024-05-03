Look, look, a cat in a book! (part one)

Writers and cats have a long history together; there’s nothing as winsome and comforting as having a purring creature asleep nearby or entwined around your legs as you try and pen your next work. We share many attributes: fussiness, introspection, introversion, desire for solitude.

Canadian novelist and playwright Robertson Davies once opined, ‘Authors like cats because they are such quiet, loveable, wise creatures, and cats like authors for the same reasons.’ Aldous Huxley also reputedly said, ‘If you want to write, keep cats.’

Cats have inspired many a piece of literature, from poems to short stories, to novels. Here are just 10 Australian and international books where felines have played a pivotal or major starring role.

The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov

Behemoth is a huge, demonic black cat who can speak, walk on two legs and transform to human shape for brief periods. He likes chess, vodka and pistols. He’s known for lighting fires and cracking jokes.

Archy and Mehitabel by Don Marquis

Written as free verse poems, the narrative revolves around the New York escapades of Archy, a philosophical cockroach who was a poet in a previous life and Mehitabel, a streetwise alley cat who was once Cleopatra. Archy records their experiences on a typewriter late at night.

Matthew Flinders’ Cat by Bryce Courtenay

A story that touches on Matthew Flinders’ circumnavigation of Australia and his cat, Trim, who accompanied the explorer on many adventures on the high seas.

Forest by Sonya Hartnett

Narrated by Kian, an adult cat who’s dumped in the forest along with two kitten siblings, Jem and Cally, the book tracks how the animals have to fend for themselves. Kian wants to find his way home, but the younger two are more comfortable in the wild.

The Dalai Lama’s Cat by David Michie

A bedraggled kitten is rescued from the slums of New Delhi and transported to a sanctuary overlooking the snow-capped Himalayas. She begins her new life as the Dalai Lama’s cat, a contrivance for this book to gently espouse some key Buddhist teachings.

Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T S Eliot

A collection of poems – which of course inspired the musical Cats – the book features characters like Macavity, Mr Mistoffelees, Rum Tum Tugger and Growltiger, in poems that are perfect to read out loud.



The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

A fable about a stray cat, Nana, who goes on an epic road trip. Whimsical and moving, this story explores the relationship between humans and their pets.

I Was the Cat by Paul Tobin, illustrated by Benjamin Dewey

A graphic book that even has speech bubbles shaped like cats, this fanciful offering explores Burma’s nine lives, and relives his history and deaths. How can you resist a cat writing the memoirs of his previous eight lives?

A Street Cat Named Bob by James Bowen

A memoir about how the author, a recovering heroin addict, found an injured street cat in London and nursed “Bob” back to health. The two became inseparable, with man and feline healing each other’s mental and physical traumas.

The Cat Inside by William S Burroughs, illustrated by Brion Gysin

An autobiographical novella that’s decidedly less weird than some of Burroughs’ other books, this one tracks the many cats he has known and is also a meditation on the eons-long relationship between cats and humans.

Look out for part two of ‘Look, look, a cat in a book!’ next week, which will focus specifically on children’s/picture books.