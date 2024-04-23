News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Brodi Snook: Villain – Encore, The Greek, MICF 2024

Brodi Snook showed the world that the road to assertiveness was both hilarious and shocking as she embraced her villain era.
23 Apr 2024
Kim Hitchcock
A young white woman stands side on against a greeny/blue backdrop. She has long wavy light brown hair, bright red lipstick and is wearing a white short sleeved shirt and black pants. Brodi Snook.

Comedy

Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Brodi Snook’s Villain addressed the fact that she lacks assertiveness in her life. This extended to apologising to inanimate objects. Hence, when it comes to human interactions, submissiveness has led to difficulties in getting what she wants, such as dealing with a too attractive doctor who gave bizarre medical advice that Snook didn’t have the confidence to dispute. This situation manifested itself at night in graphic dreams, which Snook gleefully read out to a shocked audience. 

The solution was to embrace her villain era and become more assertive. The journey to achieve this was both hilarious and disturbing in equal measure. Snook’s knack for storytelling, combined with a deadpan delivery worked perfectly for this material. The show moved adeptly from pop culture references to female medical issues and long-distance relationships. 

Read: Exhibition review: Opening Exhibition, Artemisia Gallery Space

This was a very polished show with a lot of content particularly relevant for a female audience. 

Brodi Snook Villain – Encore was performed at The Greek from 16-21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
Two dancers lean back and look to the roof of the lowly lit studio. A pianist is in the background on the right.
News

Celebrating inclusivity and cultural diversity with Ausdance ACT this Australian Dance Week

Ausdance ACT celebrates all things dance in Australia's largest Dance Week program.

Clara Copland
Black and white image of a smiling white man leaning against a music packing case wearing a white bow tie and formal suit.
News

Vale Sir Andrew Davis

The MSO’s Conductor Laureate died on Saturday aged 80.

Richard Watts
A body wrapped in paper is carried aloft by five women who have their backs to the viewer.
Reviews

Dance review: To Carry/To Hold, Theatre Royal Hobart

A dance work that focused on touch, skin, and the history and glory of the human body.

Lesley Graham
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. A golden android known as C3PO walks along a road track aside a short robot known as R2D2.
Reviews

Concert Review: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert, Hamer Hall

A concert perfect for fans of 'Star Wars' and/or the music of John Williams.

Kim Hitchcock
Four singers in black line up behind each other, first person crouching, so that the heads of each show above the person in front. The man at the back holds up a large perspex bowl full of coloured balls.
Reviews

Performance review: Broadway Bingo, Brisbane Powerhouse

An interactive and engaging approach to presenting classic musical hits, Broadway Bingo was a highly entertaining and fun night out.  

Suzannah Conway
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login