Comedy review: Adrian Bliss: Inside Everyone, Malthouse Theatre, MICF 2024

Probably like many Aussies, I first encountered UK comedian Adrian Bliss’ droll existential and absurdist sketch comedy on TikTok (where he has nearly eight million followers), having been introduced by a friend.

He’s known for dressing up as historical figures, personifying sperm, atoms and amoebae, fruit and vegetables, and producing really polished short comedic sketches playing all the characters as himself, in his polite and softly spoken English accent.

There’s usually a bureaucratic debacle, or an argument between body parts that reflects our human foibles and inconsistencies. Fans won’t be disappointed – I must say I didn’t know what to expect, but I was happily impressed.

Adrian Bliss: Inside Everyone will be performed at Malthouse Theatre until 21 April as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).