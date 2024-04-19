News

Comedy review: Adrian Bliss: Inside Everyone, Malthouse Theatre, MICF 2024

A TikTok sensation makes it to the stage, with hilarious results.
19 Apr 2024
Kate Mulqueen
Probably like many Aussies, I first encountered UK comedian Adrian Bliss’ droll existential and absurdist sketch comedy on TikTok (where he has nearly eight million followers), having been introduced by a friend.

He’s known for dressing up as historical figures, personifying sperm, atoms and amoebae, fruit and vegetables, and producing really polished short comedic sketches playing all the characters as himself, in his polite and softly spoken English accent.

Read: Comedy Review: Elf Lyons: Raven, The Greek, MICF 2024

There’s usually a bureaucratic debacle, or an argument between body parts that reflects our human foibles and inconsistencies. Fans won’t be disappointed – I must say I didn’t know what to expect, but I was happily impressed.

Adrian Bliss: Inside Everyone will be performed at Malthouse Theatre until 21 April as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Kate Mulqueen

Kate Mulqueen is an actor, writer, musician and theatre-maker based in Naarm (Melbourne). Instagram: @picklingspirits Facebook: @katemulq Twitter: @katemulqueen

