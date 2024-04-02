News

Comedy review: Crazy Funny Asians, Kicks Bar, MICF

Asian comedians in a high-energy show foster moments of genuine connection and lighthearted laughter.
2 Apr 2024
Dorcas Maphakela
Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s self-proclaimed ‘fast-paced show with non-stop laughs, featuring top Asian stand-up comedians’ intrigues from the start.

With just seven minutes to captivate the audience, each comedian creates a whirlwind of humour that keeps the show moving at breakneck speed. However, the lack of upfront information about them may have caused some jokes to miss the mark, as the audience struggles to connect immediately with the performers.

Despite this, there are moments of honest laughter when comedians and audience find common ground, forging a bond that brings the house down. To enhance the experience, providing more details about the featured comedians would’ve attracted a more targeted audience and elevated the overall enjoyment of the show. 

Read: Comedy review: Circus Oz: Smash It! Arts Centre Melbourne

Tickets: $15.50-$16.50

Crazy Funny Asians will be performing at Kicks Bar until 21 April 2024 as part of MICF.

Dorcas Maphakela

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). She is the co-founder of Yo CiTY, a platform that champions the culturally diverse experience through Art & music. Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
