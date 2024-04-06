News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Arj Barker: The Mind Field, Athenaeum Theatre, MICF 2024

A protracted reliance on fart jokes derails the US comedian's latest show.
6 Apr 2024
Thuy On
Arj Barker. Image is an illustration of a male with a blue face and red tinged hair. There is a multicoloured glow emanating from his head.

Comedy

Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

American Arj Barker has been a comedy stalwart for a while now. His shows, however, have always been unreliable in terms of content and delivery. Sometimes an interesting insight seems to almost accidentally be broadcast during his routine, which, regardless of material, always contains elements of rambling self-indulgence.

His latest production is mostly a poorly conceived mess. For a show that’s only an hour long in duration, you really shouldn’t spend a good 15 minutes of it devoted to the biological origins and purpose of flatulence. Frankly, even a minute of fart-related material is a minute too much for a comedian of any calibre. It’s just so frat-boy juvenile and shouldn’t be proffered as the mainstay of a performance.

Apart from this over-extended obsession, Barker also talks about masturbation and pornography (surprise!) as well as the deaths of several friends and biosecurity laws in New Zealand. There’s no overarching theme, with a harmonica-delivered song about Melbourne coffee, in between gratuitous attempts to push his new movie (which he’s starring in, called The Nut Farm) and his range of stickers (on sale in the foyer!).

There’s a bit of waffle about how to calibrate consciousness (hence the title of the show), perhaps to balance out all the talk about bodily excretions, but it’s basically Barker just wondering aloud. The comedic quotient of this attempt at high-brow philosophising is negligible.

Read: Comedy review: Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

So in short: unfunny, protracted fart jokes and lacklustre material that’s just unworthy of a comedian who’s trodden the boards too many times and should have known better.

Tickets: $45-$55.90

Arj Barker: The Mind Field will be performing at the Athenaeum until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Features Music Dance Cabaret Circus News Visual Arts
More
Image is a yellow backdrop behind a woman of Asian appearance with long dark wavy hair and smiling eyes, with her face partially obscured by a large sunflower.
Reviews

Comedy review: Diana Nguyen: Sunny Side Up, Melbourne Town Hall, MICF 2024

What to do post-break up? Run to Spain and trek along the Camino de Santiago trail, of course!

Thuy On
Against a black background a woman has one arm stretched out to the side and the other above her head. She has a mask of an oversized mouth on the bottom half of her face and is leaning to the left. Nina Conti
Reviews

Comedy review: Nina Conti, Your Face or Mine, The Capitol, MICF 2024

The endlessly entertaining woman with nerves of steel and a hand up a monkey's bottom is back...

Madeleine Swain
Image is a red background with a chest-up shot of a middle aged man wearing glasses, suit and tie and looking out at the camera with a neutral expression, behind a sheet of shattered glass.
Reviews

Comedy review: Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

The Irish comic proves that no subject is too dark for humour... if you approach it right.

Madeleine Swain
Reviews

Comedy review: Kirsty Mann: Skeletons, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

Comedy from a genuinely kind person...

Amy Loughlin
Hannah Gadsby. Image is a woman with short hair and a black jumper with a big green image of an open mouthed ghost on the front. She is holding a microphone and smiling.
Reviews

Comedy review: Hannah Gadsby: Woof!, Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2024

The star of global hit show 'Nanette' makes a welcome return to the stage.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login