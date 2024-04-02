News

Comedy review: Alice and Liam Horror Flick, The Butterfly Club, MICF

A variety sketch show that riffed on all things horror.
2 Apr 2024
Kate Mulqueen
Alice and Liam Horror Flick. Image is a photo of a man dressed as Count Dracula grabbing a young smiling woman around the neck, altered to look like an illustration.

Photo: Supplied.

A very silly, highly entertaining hour of skit-based and musical comedy, Alice and Liam Horror Flick borrowed from vaudeville, pantomime, old-school radio plays, classic and B-grade horror to create a collection of modern horror stories.

From their opening Goth/vaudie-duo song and dance number ‘Horror Flick’, performed in black bowties, black pants and white collared shirts, Alice and Liam reminded us that watching horror films makes us feel better about our own sad lives because what can be worse than what befalls the people in a horror films? Good point.

The skits included an Elvis-like creature from the black lagoon looking for love encountering a fish fetishist on his blind date, Dracula being introduced to the queer theory of vampires by his MAFS*-loving planned victim and a Mr Hyde dark-side of Dr Jekyll who was just bad at recycling.

Alice and Liam were highly charismatic performers and the quick gear shifts between skits and the lean into the absurd kept the audience laughing. Liam’s range of accents got a proper workout too – I feel that “radio play voice” is one that needs to make a comeback. In the words of one punter on the way out of the theatre: ‘That was so stupid. In the best possible way.’ 

Read: Comedy review: Crazy Funny Asians, Kicks Bar, MICF

* Married at First Sight

Alice and Liam Horror Flick was performed at The Butterfly Club from 26-31 March as part of the MICF.

Kate Mulqueen

Kate Mulqueen is an actor, writer, musician and theatre-maker based in Naarm (Melbourne). Instagram: @picklingspirits Facebook: @katemulq Twitter: @katemulqueen

