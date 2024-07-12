Prison really is a laughing matter for this stand-up comedian

While serving time in a NSW prison after being convicted of commercially supplying psychedelic drugs, Andrew Hamilton had an epiphany.

‘There were a few moments when something very funny would happen behind bars and I’d be laughing so hard that I would forget my surroundings. I’d forget for a minute or two that I was in prison,’ he explains.

‘And that showed me that if laughter can be so transportive that I could forget that I’m locked up in a maximum security prison, then that’s something pretty powerful that I’d like to have in my life ongoing.’

With plenty of time on his hands in jail and the opportunity to reflect on how he might start his life over again once he was released, Hamilton says, ‘Weirdly, the number one answer in my head was “do stand-up”. And so that was my number one promise to myself when I got out.’

Out of jail and initially under house arrest, Hamilton was true to his word, registering for the national open mic program RAW Comedy, run by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF).

‘I got put in the heat and so I thought, “Well, if I’m going to go compete in that I’d better go and test out my material at a few shows, just to get familiar with performing and saying the jokes.” So that’s how it all began,’ he tells ArtsHub.

Admittedly, being under house arrest made for a slightly awkward start to Hamilton’s comedy career.

‘The rule was that I wasn’t allowed to leave the house unless I was in the company of my mum or dad. And so when I decided that I was going to rehabilitate my life by doing stand-up, I had to bring my mum along to my open mic gigs, which was pretty grim. I mean, here’s this 37-year-old dude bringing his mum along to a room where it’s just a bunch of guys in their early 20s talking about wanking for two hours! It was pretty ridiculous,’ he laughs.

Despite such challenges, Hamilton persevered, eventually performing his debut show Jokes About the Time I Went to Prison at MICF in 2023, for which he was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award. He has since continued to hone his stand-up skills and presented a new show, Shit Bloke, earlier this year.

Hamilton is about to embark on a national stand-up tour of Jokes About the Time I Went to Prison and is also preparing to launch an autobiography, The Profound Benefits of a Stint in Prison, published by Affirm Press. That said, travelling outside of NSW remains a challenge for Hamilton, given he’s still serving an Intensive Corrections Order (ICO), ‘which essentially means I’m doing a prison sentence in the community right now’.

He explains: ‘I have to get permission from the Department of Community Corrections to leave New South Wales, but fortunately they’re fans of me doing comedy, so they always approve that [request].’

Hamilton’s Intensive Corrections Order expires in December, but still presents him with a number of challenges, such as inhibiting his ability to perform to current prisoners in NSW.

‘I performed just before Christmas for the New South Wales Drug Court, and they had chatted with me about the prospect of me coming in to perform at a prison, and originally I had been approved to do that earlier this year. But they hadn’t realised that I’m still on an active sentence; I’m still on an ICO. And so apparently there’s some red tape around that, so I can’t do it until probably Christmas this year,’ he says.

‘I know there are plenty of corrections officers that are big fans of mine and that are keen for me to come in, but I really only want to come in to perform if I can also perform to the inmates as well.’

Across Australia, 51.5% of prisoners released during 2020–21 were back in jail within two years, a disturbingly high recidivism rate.

Hamilton hopes that his stand-up comedy, and his frank discussions of the life choices he made that led to him being jailed, can be of benefit to others in similar situations.

‘I live each day trying to be an embodiment of the healing power of laughter and how much you can change your life. So if I could share some of that with some of the guys [in prison] that would be amazing,’ he says, adding that running comedy workshops in jails and youth detention centres is also something he hopes to do further down the track.

Certainly, Hamilton credits stand-up comedy for helping him stay out of jail.

‘If I didn’t find stand-up and just continued on living this life without purpose, I could see conceivably that I would have gone back at some point to selling drugs again. Because I think for a lot of people, if you don’t have a reason to get up in the morning and have some kind of purpose, then you start to feel pretty empty inside… But I know that now, comedy – in many ways – has saved me, because I live each day with such purpose that it would never occur to me to go back to crime.’

Hamilton adds that the nature of his crime also lends itself fairly naturally to comedy. ‘Even when I was locked up [in maximum security], other inmates thought it was hilarious that I was in there for selling mushrooms and acid and MDMA. They even joked that the cops would give me the drugs back when I got out.

‘So yes, I was a laughing stock in prison, and in my own way I’m still a laughing stock now that I’m out, but hopefully now on my own terms,’ he concludes.

