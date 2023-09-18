Book review: Let’s Never Speak of This Again, Megan Williams

Megan Williams’ debut novel Let’s Never Speak of This Again is a YA coming of age story and winner of the 2022 Text Prize. It follows 16-year-old Abby, who lives in Brisbane with her parents and brother, and their dog Biscuits. She goes to school with her best friend Ella, and their friends Jade and Alice, and thinks she has everyone and everything mostly figured out. Things aren’t perfect, and she doesn’t always think of others or make the best decisions, but as long as she has Ella by her side, she’ll be fine.

The novel follows Abby and her friends over a year, their lives undergoing many changes, including the addition of a new friend to the group. Abby and Ella’s friendship gradually starts to change, at first in small ways that may not be a big deal, then in bigger ways that become increasingly alarming, and Abby doesn’t know what to do. She and Ella have done everything together since primary school; what would the future even look like if they weren’t best friends any more?

Boys, parents, parties, sport, school, grandparents, drinking, concerts, sex… This novel covers all the ground of a modern coming of age story, is very readable and is deeply insightful regarding the experience of being a teenage girl. Abby is an endearing and relatable character, her inner monologue of anxieties, catastrophising, overreacting, flights of imagination and feeling as if she never knows the right thing to say or do is very recognisable to anyone who has lived through adolescence.

This story is about the year that Abby really begins to grow up, the year she comes to the decision to try harder, care more and not be so afraid of what the future holds. It’s also the year that she learns to think more of other people, and to trust that, even if relationships change, that doesn’t mean they need to end.

Enjoyable for adults, young adults and soon-to-be-young-adults, this is a fun, well-written and enjoyable story of someone growing up as best they can, all with a distinct Australian setting and flavour.

Let’s Never Speak of This Again, Megan Williams

Publisher: Text Publishing

ISBN: 9781922790392

Format: Paperback

Pages: 224pp

Publication date: August 2023

RRP: $24.99