News

 > Writing and Publishing > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Family, edited by Alaina Gougoulis and Ian See

Is blood really thicker than water?
26 Apr 2023
Lisette Drew

Writing and Publishing

Daniel Browning, one of the contributors in the collection. Photo: Noble Savage Pictures/Kelly Gardner.

Share Icon

The traditional family structure collapses under the rich and complex families described within this collection of short stories. A diverse mix of contributors represents a range of families and their dynamics for all readers to relate to.

The word ‘family’ cannot even begin to carry the weight of what that word means to some. 

Family: Stories of Belonging suggests it’s not just the people to whom you are related, but people with whom you move through the world. It’s a decentralisation of the family unit as we know it. 

Jackie French and Elaine Harris write about their chosen sisterhood that grew over years of email exchanges, their voice of friendship. Harris writes, ‘Some siblings know instinctively how to hurt: adopted sisters know how to avoid inflicting pain.’

It’s the same with neighbours and housemates in stories by Fiona Murphy and Ellen van Neerven, which put the nature verses nurture debate back on the table. 

Love of family is seen, heard and even tasted as Jaclyn Crupi so tenderly describes her Nonna’s lasagne and potato gnocchi. Recipes passed down through generations can cross oceans and make you feel at home, but reducing the divide of distance in a migrant family, Crupi writes, is an impossible task.

And not all families get along. The impact of tragedies within them can be felt for generations. 

JP Pomare delves into the spectres of the brain, where culture and stories weave with memories and myths. 

Going even deeper is Daniel Browning’s Country Is Kin, making the reader stop and listen to the world we are in. Look around and you will see, family is everywhere.

Then there are the families we choose – those family members who share a love that crosses all racial divides, and just radiate joy, like Bruno, friend of Alice Pung’s and godfather to her children.

Antoinette Lattouf discusses the meaning of the expression ‘blood is thicker than water’ and that this proverb is actually not so straightforward. Although it suggests that family bonds are stronger than other relationships, the origins of the proverb also draw a conclusion that bonds formed shedding blood together on a battlefield are more powerful than the bond formed sharing a womb.

This rings true in Amy Remeikis’ The Broken Parents Club, which cuts deeply into children of broken homes and how they form families out of friends in similar circumstances. 

So many people are longing to belong, yearning for connection. Family: Stories of Belonging offers varying forms of family and storytelling for the reader to connect with. 

Read: Comedy reviews: Geraldine Hickey, Stephen K Amos, Mel Buttle, MICF

Blood connections or otherwise, family can break you open or put you back together again. This collection will bring you closer to whoever defines the word ‘family’ for you.


Family: Stories of Belonging edited by Alaina Gougoulis and Ian See
Publisher: Text Publishing
ISBN: 9781922458032
Format: Paperback
Pages: 288pp
Publication date: 18 April 2023
RRP: $34.99

Lisette Drew

Lisette Drew is a writer, theatre maker and youth literature advocate, who has worked nationally and overseas on over 50 theatrical productions. Her play, Breakwater, was shortlisted for two playwriting awards and her novel The Cloud Factory was longlisted for The Hawkeye Prize. In 2022 she received a Kill Your Darlings Mentorship and was a City of Melbourne Writer-in-Residence. Lisette shares her love for stories and storytelling running writing and theatre workshops for children. www.lisettedrew.com

Related News

Education & Student News Fiction News Non-Fiction Performing Arts Poetry And Spoken Word Reviews Sponsored Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Reviews

Book review: Fed to Red Birds, Rijn Collins

A novel about the strangeness of beauty and morbidity of obsession.

Ellie Fisher
News

Opportunities and awards

VACS $100,000 grants and 2024 Carclew Fellowships now open, plus winners of 2023 Gallipoli Art Prize and finalists of ABIA…

Celina Lei
Reviews

Book review: Home Before Night, JP Pomare

This original thriller begs to be devoured in a single sitting.

Erich Mayer
A woman in a red shirt sits on a couch reading a book. She is photographed from above so that we are looking down at the top of her head and the book in her hands.
Features

Why reading books is good for your wellbeing and career

For better mental health, read a book, argue Meg Elkins, Jane Fry and Lisa Farrell.

The Conversation
Sponsored

Celebrating local stories through place-based programming

Running from 1-4 June 2023, the NT Writers Festival offers the perfect reason for a mid-winter getaway to Alice Springs.

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login