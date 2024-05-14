Upset over delayed Welcome to Country at Green Room Awards, ceremonial leader seeking apology

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised the following article contains the name of a deceased person.

As the “night of nights” for Melbourne’s performing arts community, the 41st annual Green Room Awards was hosted on 8 April at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre. But this year’s ceremony got off to a rocky start, and has landed the Association in hot water over the severe delay of the Welcome To Country speech.

Dr Mandy Nicholson, a Wurundjeri woman and Traditional Custodian of Narrm/Melbourne, was contracted to deliver the Welcome at the beginning of the Awards Ceremony at 7pm, and yet was replaced by ‘an unexpected opening musical performance by the cast of Groundhog Day‘, according to an open letter in protest of the incident dated 13 April with over 200 signatories.

After the musical number, attendees witnessed ceremony hosts and politicians take the stage to deliver their speeches, including Acknowledgements of Country from Lord Mayor, Sally Capp and Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks – all while Nicholson could be seen waiting stage right.

According to the open letter, First Nations artist Isobel Morphy-Walsh stood up in the stalls and shouted, ‘What about the Welcome to Country? There’s a Traditional Custodian right there’, loud enough to be heard by the hosts and audience, but ultimately ignored until Green Room Awards Association Treasurer, Emily Harvey took the stage to intervene and invited Nicholson onto the stage around 7.25pm.

The open letter was shared with ArtsHub, but is no longer viewable online.

On 10 April following the incident, the Green Room Awards Association issued a public statement, saying that it ‘extends its apologies for any hurt caused because of the delay in delivering the Welcome to Country at the Awards presentation’.

The statement continues, ‘Through an unfortunate set of circumstances, the person contracted to deliver the Welcome to Country was not located at the appropriate time, and the Awards proceeded with speakers delivering Acknowledgements of Country.

‘When the presenter was located, the Welcome to Country was delivered at the earliest opportunity.’

Nicholson tells ArtsHub that she was ‘really shocked with that statement’.

‘It is saying that I did not show up and didn’t contact them, which is a total untruth. I hold myself to account for being on time and reliable, as I pride myself on my reputation.

‘There seems to have been a severe lack of communication within the event organisers in this circumstance,’ she says.

While the Green Room Awards Association has publicly implied that Nicholson was late, screenshots and documents supplied to ArtsHub show that she had arrived at the venue at 6.15pm as per her contract. Nicholson’s booking coordinator was unresponsive following several text messages and calls in the hour preceding the start of the ceremony, before they finally responded at 7.17pm.

Nicholson was just as confused as the audience members when the ceremony began without her Welcome to Country.

She tells ArtsHub, ‘I got a reply at 7.17pm after the booking coordinator tried to call, but I couldn’t answer as the show was on, so I texted straight back saying that I was near the stage and in full view.’

Nicholson was also contacted by the bookings coordinator in the days leading up to the Awards night, with a request to read out a passage from the late First Nations artist, Lois Olney, as part of the Welcome.

Screenshots show that Nicholson only received the passage via text from the booking coordinator at 7.23pm on the night of the ceremony, and she finally took to the stage a few moments later.

Nicholson recounts, ‘I waited and waited and picked up my bag to leave when I noticed my First Nations friends were not in their seats – they were sharing confused looks with me before that. I knew that they had gone to investigate. Some audience members were asking me if I was supposed to speak and they were apologising to me for this happening.’

Green Room Awards Association President Anton Berezin originally agreed to an ArtsHub interview on 30 April, but following an Executive meeting held on 2 May has since referred back to the Association’s original statement. Berezin added, ‘We won’t be making any further comment on the matter.’

‘It’s not enough’

The open letter addressed to the Green Room Awards Association was written by emerging theatre-maker, Oliver Ayres. It was his first awards ceremony. Ayres tells ArtsHub, ‘As an emerging artist, a cabaret show that I directed, called Monster, was nominated. As an all trans show, it felt like a really big deal to get a nod, but then to sit there and watch another marginalised group be so callously ignored was really gross.

‘I knew what I had seen, but I also wanted to speak with Isobel and Mandy and figure out what happened.’

Ayres says he felt compelled to write the letter, but adds, ‘There’s a lot of hesitation around taking on these kinds of organisations. Because Melbourne’s creative industry is so small – you don’t want to upset anyone or jeopardise your career.

‘I had to ask myself, “Will I work in this town again after taking on the Green Room Awards?”. But after collecting signatures and seeing the people that were willing to put their signatures to the letter, I felt much better,’ continues Ayres.

Nicholson says of the open letter, ‘I really appreciate allies standing up for what they see is not right. I’m not sure what I would have done if my First Nations friends were not there.

‘But I do appreciate the support from both Oliver and the signatories, and my First Nations friends, as it helps to break down the idea of a Welcome being a monotonous few robotic words, but holds people to account for giving back and following cultural protocols of reciprocity.’

Nicholson says she is looking for a formal apology, and for ‘the Green Room Awards [Association] to own the error and not make it look like I was not locatable, as this can ruin one’s reputation,’ she says.

Why Ceremony and Acknowledgement remain crucial

Nicholson has connections to the Djaara (Dja Dja wurrung) and Ngurai Illum Wurrung Language Groups of Victoria, and has been doing Welcomes for around five years.

Nicholson explains, ‘Due to invasion, many of our ceremonies ceased to happen and for three generations in my family, Language was not spoken as a first language.

‘The Smoking or Welcome Ceremony, however, has never ceased, as it is forged through the atrocities that happened in so-called Australia, as well as all over the world in the 1800s.

‘Even when Language and Ceremony were prevented from happening and our people were rounded up like cattle onto Missions and Reserves, some Language and Ceremony persisted. The reason our Smoking and Welcome Ceremonies occur and still occur is to create a culturally safe space for the visitor, as well as the host.’

Nicholson has also been instrumental in helping reignite the Murrum Turrukurruk Ceremony – a Coming of Age Ceremony.

She says, ‘Back in 2015, I helped reignite this Ceremony with two senior Wurundjeri Elders. When we did our first Ceremony, it was 185 years after the last time that it was done! This means that Ceremonies like this were not part of my life growing up, which left a huge void that needed to be filled.

‘Ceremony is very important to teach you Cultural Law, respect and your place and role in your society. When Ceremonies don’t happen, you are lost, your spirit doesn’t rest.

‘I was gifted the honour of doing Welcomes around five years ago from a senior Wurundjeri Elder, as I am a ceremonial leader and mentor for our Wurundjeri girls and young women.

‘I am not yet an Elder, but having the privilege to do Welcomes is a very important part of my role as a Community Leader.’

Nicholson continues, ‘The importance of a Welcome is to step outside of the usual scripted text of Elders, past, present and emerging, into true dialogue with the audience or group. Helping them understand that it is about reciprocity and the visitor’s responsibility of “giving back” to Traditional Custodians for their gesture of “Welcome”, that they must follow Cultural Law of respect for self, respect for others and respect for Country.’