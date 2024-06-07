This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

Archibald, Sulman and Wynne finalists revealed, along with Packing Room Prize

The finalists for the three high-profile art prizes were revealed last week ahead of today’s announcement of the winners.

Streaming June 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime, Stan, ABC iview, SBS On Demand and more…

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

The slippery nexus between sculpture and design and the agency of materials (Sponsored)

Canberra Museum and Gallery has a new exhibition: Materiality… but not as we know it.

Making it count: Brisbane Festival announces its 2024 program

Brisbane Festival has just 23 days in the year to make an impact, and AD Louise Bezzina is making every day count.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Sunset Boulevard, Princess Theatre ★★1/2

A woefully miscast Sarah Brightman derails this production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, which also features some baffling directorial choices.

Theatre review: The Odd Couple, Comedy Theatre ★★★★

Decades later, Neil Simon’s play still feels sharp and relatable.

Performance reviews: RISING Festival, first weekend ★★★★

RISING Festival is now off and running. Here is ArtsHub‘s round-up of the performing arts offerings on the first weekend.

Exhibition review: George Gittoes: Ukraine Guernica, Hazelhurst Arts Centre ★★★★★

The desolation and insanity of war is on stark display in this powerful exhibition.

Book review: Suddenly Single at Sixty, Jo Peck ★★★1/2

A splendid and heartfelt response to the oldest cliché in the book – the husband who leaves the writer for a much younger woman.

Jobs and education chatter this week

I’m a freelance creative: should I be getting paid super?

Workplace laws around freelance arts work can be confusing at the best of times. But when it comes to the superannuation rules, things can look ever hazier.

So you want my arts job: Cosplayer

Kirilee Cosplay has been in the field of cosplaying for nearly a decade, representing Australia in international competitions and championing cosplay for all.

5 ways to deal with a bad review

How do you cope when the work you’ve laboured over for years receives a less than flattering reception?

Read: 29 things you should not forget to claim at tax time

And continuing in our top five reads for another week is:

UQ’s decision to cut Museum Studies spells disaster

The University of Queensland is proposing cuts to its Museum Studies programs, with potential effects felt across the country.

