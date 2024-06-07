News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
7 Jun 2024
Gina Fairley
Photo: Eric Nopanen, Unsplash.

Photo: Eric Nopanen, Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

Archibald, Sulman and Wynne finalists revealed, along with Packing Room Prize
The finalists for the three high-profile art prizes were revealed last week ahead of today’s announcement of the winners.

Streaming June 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime, Stan, ABC iview, SBS On Demand and more…
Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

The slippery nexus between sculpture and design and the agency of materials (Sponsored)
Canberra Museum and Gallery has a new exhibition: Materiality… but not as we know it.

Making it count: Brisbane Festival announces its 2024 program
Brisbane Festival has just 23 days in the year to make an impact, and AD Louise Bezzina is making every day count.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Sunset Boulevard, Princess Theatre ★★1/2
A woefully miscast Sarah Brightman derails this production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, which also features some baffling directorial choices.

Theatre review: The Odd Couple, Comedy Theatre ★★★★
Decades later, Neil Simon’s play still feels sharp and relatable.

Performance reviews: RISING Festival, first weekend ★★★★
RISING Festival is now off and running. Here is ArtsHub‘s round-up of the performing arts offerings on the first weekend.

Exhibition review: George Gittoes: Ukraine Guernica, Hazelhurst Arts Centre ★★★★★
The desolation and insanity of war is on stark display in this powerful exhibition.

Book review: Suddenly Single at Sixty, Jo Peck ★★★1/2
A splendid and heartfelt response to the oldest cliché in the book – the husband who leaves the writer for a much younger woman.

Jobs and education chatter this week

I’m a freelance creative: should I be getting paid super?
Workplace laws around freelance arts work can be confusing at the best of times. But when it comes to the superannuation rules, things can look ever hazier.

So you want my arts job: Cosplayer
Kirilee Cosplay has been in the field of cosplaying for nearly a decade, representing Australia in international competitions and championing cosplay for all.

5 ways to deal with a bad review
How do you cope when the work you’ve laboured over for years receives a less than flattering reception?

Read: 29 things you should not forget to claim at tax time

And continuing in our top five reads for another week is:

UQ’s decision to cut Museum Studies spells disaster
The University of Queensland is proposing cuts to its Museum Studies programs, with potential effects felt across the country.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Sky Ferreira. Photo: Patrik Sandberg. A young Caucasian woman with long blonde curls and a shiny silver dress, turned side-ways towards the viewer with a cool look and bold red lipstick.
Reviews

Concert review: Sky Ferreira, RISING Festival, The Forum

US alt-pop singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira appeared too cool for her own good at her only RISING performance.

Joshua So
MTArt Agency Project in Alabama, US, the first sculpture park dedicated to addressing how slavery is depicted, featuring artist Rayvenn D Clark. Photo: Supplied. A large-scale sculpture of three busts of black figures, presumably of African descent.
Opinions & Analysis

We live in a visual world

UK creative entrepreneur Marine Tanguy argues for the need of visual literacy when it comes to misinformation and AI.

Marine Tanguy
Career Advice

Lesser known tax deductions for creative freelancers

What are some of the tax deductions creatives can and can't claim?

Thuy On
Reviews

Theatre review: Blackout Songs, Red Stitch Actors' Theatre

A two-handler about alcoholism and memory.

Kim Hitchcock
Reviews

Performance review: Romeo & Juliet Suite, Sydney Opera House

Depending on which night you attend, the roles of Rome and Juliet will be played by three separate couples.

Virginia Balfour
