Archibald, Sulman and Wynne finalists revealed, along with Packing Room Prize

The Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) has announced the finalists in three of the most hotly contended art prizes in Australia, the Archibald, Sir John Sulman and Wynne Prizes. The winners of all three competitions will be announced next Friday 7 June with the Archibald winner picking up a $100,000 prize. There is $50,000 for the Wynne Prize winner, while the Sulman winner will take home $40,000.

Also announced was the winner of this year’s Packing Room Prize in the Archibald – Melbourne-based street artist Matt Adnate, for his portrait of Yolŋu rap artist Baker Boy.

Archibald Prize finalists

Out of 1005 entries in this year’s Archibald Prize – awarded annually to the best portrait, ‘preferentially of some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, science or politics, painted by any artist resident in Australasia’ – a total of 57 have been selected, including portraits of the popular ABC presenter Tony Armstrong by Mia Boe, Shaun Gladwell’s ‘spangled symbolist portrait’ of Julian Assange and the singer Missy Higgins, depicted with her ukulele by her older sister, fashion designer turned figurative oil painter Nicola Higgins.

Other notable subjects include novelist Tim Winton (painted by Laura Jones), Professor Marcia Langton AO (by Angus McDonald) and Anthony Field, aka the Blue Wiggle, painted by Camellia Morris in a stance referencing Warhol’s 1963 portrait of Elvis – with bananas replacing Elvis’ handguns, and titled Wild Wild Wiggle.

And Morris isn’t the only artist to reference iconic works of art, as Natasha Walsh’s The Marriage of Nicol and Ford attests, with its cheeky nipple-tweaking immediately recalling the memorable painting presumed to be of Gabrielle d’Estrées and her sister the Duchess of Villars in the bath by an unknown artist dated circa 1594.

Germaine Greer appears to be crouching in space in Liz Sullivan’s view of the venerable virago, while an uncharacteristically grave looking David Stratton is a study in grey (albeit with a red jacket) from Nick Stathopoulos.

And with the Archibald’s perennial finger on the pulse of the cultural zeitgeist, there’s also a portrait of an actor who, with high-profile roles and public confrontations, has had a very big year (one way or another) – Jacob Elordi, here depicted shirtless and stony-faced by Caroline Zilinsky.

The Archibald Prize exhibition runs from 8 June to 8 September 2024. See all the finalists here.

Wynne Prize finalists

Out of 738 entries this year, 41 have been selected as finalists in the prize, 21 of which are by Aboriginal artists – the first time that First Nations artists have outnumbered non-First Nations artists. The Prize is an annual award for ‘the best landscape painting of Australian scenery in oils or watercolours or for the best example of figure sculpture by Australian artists’.

Those selected include Leon Russell Black for Bush holiday dreaming, George Cooley for Opal Country, Craig Elliott for his Schrödinger the cat sculpture made from epoxy resin and lacquer and last year’s winner Zaachariaha Fielding, for Paralpi, which is an extension of the Inma series – the titular work of which was the piece that claimed the prize for the artist in 2023.

Julia Gutman, who won the Archibald in 2023 as only the 11th woman to do so, this year appears in the finalist line-up for the Wynne, for her portrait, Olive, made from found textiles and wire.

There’s also an entry from Gina Rinehart’s favourite artist Vincent Namatjira, who will most likely be able to show Kunmanara (Jimmy) Pompey on Country without any fuss whatsoever. See all the finalists here.

Sir John Sulman Prize finalists

For the third of the triumvirate of art competitions, 628 entries were received with 40 selected as finalists. The Sulman is ‘awarded to the best subject painting, genre painting or mural project by an Australian artist’.

Clearly enjoying a veritable purple patch, Zaachariaha Fielding appears in this list too, for the piece Who won the lotto? lining up against the likes of Iluwanti Ken and Yaritji Young for Eagle munu tjala (eagle and honey ant), Nick Santoro’s Property boundary quarrel (neighbours) and Megan Hales’ Long night. See all the finalists here.

The Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prize-winners will be announced on Friday 7 June, with the 2024 exhibition open from 8 June to 8 September at The Art Gallery of NSW.