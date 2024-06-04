Streaming June 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime, Stan, ABC iview, SBS On Demand and more…

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

1 June

Pride (SBS On Demand)

Six-part series. Pride chronicles the struggle for LGBTQIA+ civil rights in the US from the 1950s through to the 2000s. Seven renowned LGBTQIA+ directors explore heroic and heartbreaking stories that define the US as a nation, from FBI surveillance during the 1950s “Lavender Scare” to the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and beyond.

One Tree Hill – Seasons 1-9 (Prime Video)

Drama series. Half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott trade between kinship and rivalry, both on the basketball court and in the hearts of their friends in the small, but not so quiet town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Paramount+)

Reality series. New episodes weekly. The mums are stepping into new territory, some of them giving driving lessons to their adolescents and others weighing their desire to have more children. In the midst of it all, they are juggling their relationships, prioritising time for their significant others and navigating personal discoveries.

The Matildas go head-to-head with China in the second of their two-match friendly series, before they jet off to the Paris Olympic Games in their quest for Gold. Then it’s the boys’ turn when the Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying campaign resumes in June and they face off against Bangladesh and Palestine.

Wild Winter (Stan)

Docu-series. From the Polar North to the South Pole, landscapes that at first glance look uninhabitable are in fact home to many incredible animal species. These animals not only survive, but in many cases thrive, in these inhospitable sub-zero climates.

2 June

Good Time (SBS On Demand)

Film (US, 2017). A bank robber stops at nothing to free his brother from prison, launching himself into a

nightlong odyssey through New York’s dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, starring Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Buddy Duress.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket (Prime Video)

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will ignite as the US hosts World Cup Cricket, for the very first time. As one of the tournament favourites, Australia aspires to become the first team to hold all three Men’s ICC trophies simultaneously, after winning the World Test Championship and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

3 June

It Snows In Benidorm (SBS On Demand)

Film (UK, 2020). Peter has worked all his life at a Manchester bank. When he is awarded an early retirement, he decides to visit his brother in Benidorm, only to discover that his brother has disappeared.

Directed by Isabel Coixet, starring Timothy Spall, Sarita Choudhury, Ana Torrent.

Ren Faire (Binge)

Series. For half a century, 86-year-old George Coulam, known to his employees as King George, has reigned with an iron fist over the Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest such fair in the world. Now, he is ready to give it all up and spend the last years of his life in the quest for a romantic companion. But before he retires, George will finally choose which of his long-time employees will take his crown.

The Babadook (Shudder, AMC+)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Australian horror film (2014). A single mother and her child fall into a deep well of paranoia when an eerie children’s book titled Mister Babadook manifests in their home.

Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (Acorn TV, AMC+)

Film (2023). Genealogist Sophie McClaren is an expert at bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, the case becomes personal. Starring Janel Parrish and Niall Matter.

Mayor Of Kingstown – Season 3 (Paramount+)

Crime drama series starring Jeremy Renner. In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Shooting Stars (Paramount+)

Film (2023). Sports biographical documentary telling the inspiring story of the high school sports career of basketball superhero LeBron James.

Billy the Kid – Season 2 (Stan)

Western series. An epic romantic adventure based on the life of Billy the Kid, also known as William H Bonney — from his humble Irish roots and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger on the US frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. In season two, Billy gets caught in a murderous conflict driven by money, greed and corruption.

4 June

The Art Of – Series 1 (ABC iview)

> Namila Benson in new series asking artists big questions – ‘The Art Of‘. Image: ABC.

A new arts and culture show with an epic mission: to answer life’s big questions through art. Each episode asks a burning question: Why does sex make us uncomfortable? Is rage a blessing or a curse? How can we learn to embrace our imperfections? Hosted by Namila Benson, who speaks to artists from across the vast creative landscape here and abroad to find answers.

The Cleaner – Series 1 (ABC iview)

Six-part comedy series. Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves. But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans. Written by and starring BAFTA-winner Greg Davies and Helena Bonham Carter.

Austin – Season 1 (ABC iview)

Australian/UK comedy drama series. A best-selling, but recently cancelled children’s author has a meltdown when approached by a neurodivergent 20-something claiming to be his son. He then realises that embracing the young man may be the path to redemption. Starring Ben Miller, Sally Phillips and Michael Theo.

Nowhere Special (SBS On Demand)

Film (UK, 2020). A 35-year-old window cleaner who has dedicated his life to raising his young son on his own searches for the perfect replacement family when he learns he only has months left to live. Directed by Uberto Pasolini, starring James Norton, Daniel Lamont, Eileen O’Higgins.

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9 (Binge)

According to the synopsis, season 9 includes ‘eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue.’ There are also mentions of delayed provisions and a medical emergency. The official trailer for the season hinted at even more “boatmances” — and a love triangle.

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (Netflix)

Film (2024). When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.

Clipped (Disney+)

Series. FX’s Clipped goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape and heard around the world. Clipped charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organisation and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league. Starring Jacki Weaver.

Lost Boys and Fairies (Stan)

Series. The tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption. The series charts Gabriel’s journey of self-discovery as he grapples with memories of his childhood, attempting to repair his relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself. Stars Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee.

Trailblazers (Stan)

​Documentary featuring legends of Australian women’s football and current Matildas stars, including inaugural captain Julie Dolan, Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter and more, showcasing the incredible journey and rise of women’s football and the team’s journey to success. ​

Agatha Christie’s: The Pale Horse – Season 1 (BritBox)

2020 miniseries. Is a trio of witches responsible for a series of sudden deaths or is there a rational explanation? Starring Rufus Sewell, Georgina Campbell, Kaya Scodelaria.

5 June

Wreck – Series 2 (ABC iview)

British comedy horror series. Jamie and his misfit friends are now on the run. It’s do or die as they infiltrate a mysterious wellness festival. But it’s going to be the total opposite of a healing experience.

The Road Dance (SBS On Demand)

Film (UK, 2021). A young woman from a small island community dreams of the larger world, but tragedy

strikes when her boyfriend is sent to fight in World War I. Directed by Richie Adams, starring Hermione Corfield, Morven Christie, Mark Gatiss.

Nicole Kidman: Eyes Wide Open (SBS On Demand)

> Documentary ‘Nicole Kidman: Eyes Wide Open’. Image: SBS.

Documentary. At the top, and insatiable for 40 years, Nicole Kidman moved beyond stereotypes by constantly renewing her range of characters, and taking on roles with Gus Van Sant, Jane Campion and Stanley Kubrick. She also laid down the foundations for an issue she would increasingly explore over more than 30 years and 70 films – the place of women in society. To tell this story are Nicole Kidman’s own words from an unpublished interview.

How to Rob a Bank (Netflix)

In this gripping true-crime documentary, a charismatic, tree house-dwelling rebel in 1990s Seattle pulls off an unprecedented spree of bank robberies straight out of an action movie.

Let the Canary Sing (Paramount+)

Documentary film exploring the life and career of Cyndi Lauper, chronicling her meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and advocacy. Directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood.

The Acolyte (Disney+)

Series. Also known as Star Wars: the Acolyte. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

6 June

Emily (SBS On Demand)

Film (UK, 2022). Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Delve into the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic, Wuthering Heights. Directed and written by acclaimed Australian actor Frances O’Connor, starring Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead.

Bosch: Legacy (SBS On Demand)

Ten-part series. After leaving the LAPD, Harry Bosch becomes a private investigator and finds himself

working with his one-time enemy, the topnotch attorney Money Chandler. Their deep and coloured history informs the show, while they work together to do what they can agree on: finding justice.

Wisting – Season 3 (SBS On Demand)

Norwegian noir four-part series. On an idyllic summer evening, six-year-old Clifford Greenwood disappears without a trace from his hotel room. The next morning a hotel employee is found dead. With a young British citizen missing, detective William Wisting and his colleagues are under immense pressure to solve the murder and find the boy before it’s too late.

Am I OK? (Binge)

Film (2022). Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she’s moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.

Uproar (Binge)

New Zealand film (2023). A 17 year-old student is forced to get off the fence he has actively sat on all his life to stand up for himself, his whanau (family) and his future in this heartwarming story of identity. Stars Julian Dennison.

Sweet Tooth – Season 3 (Netflix)

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick – and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

Endeavour – Season 9 (BritBox)

Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford. Season 9 picks up on the old unsolved case surrounding Blenheim Vale, and Morse’s dogged investigation leads to the shocking discovery of buried bodies. Starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. Seasons 1-8 are all available to stream exclusively on BritBox.

7 June

The Strange Chores – Series 3 (ABC iview)

Kids’ animation. Everyone’s favourite team of teenage monster hunters-in training are back to give household chores a supernatural twist! The Strange Chores turns ordinary life upside down, twisting the dullest parts of a kid’s life into a crazy tangle of monsters, magic and mayhem.

Snatch (SBS On Demand)

Film (UK, 2000). An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. Directed and written by Guy Ritchie, starring Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Stephen Graham.

Perfect Match – Season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition – but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

Hit Man (Netflix)

Film (2023). Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater’s noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.

The Greatest Showman (Netflix)

Film (2017). In this musical biopic of P T Barnum, a brash, enterprising man overcomes his humble beginnings to create the greatest show the world has ever seen. Starring Hugh Jackman.

Mother’s Instinct (Prime Video)

Film (2024). Psychological thriller about two best friends and neighbours, whose perfect lives in 1960s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoît Delhomme, the film stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Josh Charles.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (Paramount+)

Animated family comedy film (2019). The Secret Life Of Pets 2 continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. Voice starring Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and Harrison Ford.

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer (Paramount+)

Four-part series. True crime documentary charting the personal life of notorious serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. Through never-before-heard conversations between Jeffrey and his father Lionel and exclusive family home movies, the series offers a brand new insight into one of the world’s most infamous killers.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Disney+)

Miniseries. In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld is a 38-year-old designer of ready-to-wear fashion, largely unknown to the public. His encounter with the young Jacques de Bascher, an ambitious and seductive dandy, changes everything. Karl is finally ready to go up against his friend, haute couture genius Yves Saint Laurent, and his formidable associate, Pierre Bergé. Glamour, ego battles, extravagant celebrations and destructive passion: witness how Karl Lagerfeld became a legend.

Criminal Minds: Evolution – Season 17 (Disney+)

In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard.

Queenie (Disney+)

Series. Based on Candice Carty-Williams’ best-selling novel of the same name, the eight-part series follows the complicated life of a Jamaican British woman living in south London.

Power Book II: Ghost – the final season (Stan)

Series. From Power creator Courtney A Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the final season of Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

8 June

Hard Quiz Kids – Series 1 (ABC iview)

Gold Logie-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is bringing an all-new series of his hit show Hard Quiz to the kids!

The Secrets We Keep (SBS On Demand)

Film (2020). In post-World War II US, a woman kidnaps her neighbour and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. Directed by Yuval Adler, starring Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina.

Fantasmas (Binge)

Writer, director and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter (Binge)

This documentary series focuses on the lives and careers of the Carter brothers, charting their meteoric rise to fame in the Backstreet Boys, through to their tumultuous recent years, including mental health struggles, addiction and, in Nick’s case, accusations of sexual assault.

Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Season two of the original animated Nickelodeon series is ready to bring more action, as we welcome guest stars “Weird Al” Yankovic as Cosmos, Zelda Williams as Spitfire, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea as Aftermath and Richard Ayoade as Fairmaestro.

9 June

Spicks and Specks – Season 11 (ABC iview)

Join Adam Hills, Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a brand new series of the popular music quiz show. There’ll be brand new segments, the return of the secret song, fantastic live music, as well as all your old favourite games.

ABBA: Against the Odds (ABC iview)

Documentary. The inside story of ABBA’s struggle: critical backlash, relationship break-up and social change to becoming the biggest pop group of the 1970s. Told by ABBA and those close to them.

Read: After the Party, ABC iview review: smartly told and sharply told NZ drama

Homesteads (NITV and SBS On Demand)

NZ documentary series. Homesteads uncovers the stories of seven homesteads through the eyes of the ahi kā that occupy them, highlighting the culturally significant role they’ve played in maintaining and strengthening Māori ties to their tūrangawaewae.

John Ware Reclaimed (NITV and SBS On Demand)

Documentary. Is it possible to love someone who died before you were born? Cheryl Foggo believes so. John Ware Reclaimed follows author, playwright and filmmaker Foggo on her quest to uncover the rich and complex story of John Ware, the iconic and larger-than-life Black cowboy who settled in Alberta prior to the turn of the 20th century.

10 June

Tiny Beautiful Things (SBS On Demand)

American dramedy, eight-part series. Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things is about a woman, Clare (Kathryn Hahn), who becomes a revered advice columnist when her own life is falling apart.

Forged In Fire – Season 9 (SBS On Demand)

Six-part documentary series. Four master bladesmiths are challenged to recreate some of history’s most iconic edged weapons. A panel of judges will test the weaponry, and the final contestant to survive elimination will win the title of champion.

Dumb Money (Binge)

Film (2023). David vs Goliath tale about everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (the video game store) into the world’s hottest company. Starring Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Seth Rogen.

Helicopter Warfare (DocPlay)

Featuring stories from the Vietnam, Falklands, Afghanistan and Iraq wars, Helicopter Warfare tells the stories of some of the most daring helicopter missions of all time.

Mob Land (Prime Video)

Film (2023). Deep in the heart of Dixie, in a small town struggling with the ravages of addiction, a local sheriff (John Travolta) tries to maintain the peace when desperate family man Shelby robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law, Trey. But the supposedly easy score takes a violent turn, alerting the New Orleans mafia’s revenge-seeking enforcer, who threatens Shelby’s wife and daughter.

11 June

Unbroken (SBS On Demand)

Crime series. Heavily pregnant Chief Inspector Alex Enders (Aylin Tezel) goes on maternity leave and suddenly disappears. She wakes up a week later, bloodied, her baby gone and with no memory of the birth.

Dark Side of The Ring – Season 5 (SBS On Demand)

Professional wrestling is a sport in which stars live in two worlds, balancing their in-ring characters with real life. Dark Side of the Ring examines the complex intersections of fantasy and reality, while uncovering wrestling’s dark, untold history.

Married to a Psychopath – Season 1 (BritBox)

Documentary series. Never-before-told story of how rural detective Charles Henry used his spare time to hunt down and bring to justice Malcolm Webster – a ruthless killer who targeted wealthy women.

12 June

Hunt For Truth: Tasmanian Tiger (SBS On Demand)

Docu-series. Award-winning filmmaker and journalist Tim Noonan investigates the ultimate wildlife mystery to find out if the world’s rarest, most elusive animal – the Tasmanian tiger – is gone for good or just very good at playing hide and seek.

Fly With Me (SBS On Demand)

Docu-series. Tells the story of the pioneering women who became flight attendants at a time when single women were unable to order a drink, eat alone in a restaurant, own a credit card or get a prescription for birth control. The job offered unheard of opportunities for travel and independence. These women were on the frontlines of the battle to assert gender equality and transform the workplace.

Hugh’s Three Good Things (SBS Food)

Cooking series. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall wants to introduce you to a brilliant way of cooking that gives you maximum taste and creativity with minimum fuss. It all boils down to a blissfully simple formula … when it comes to great cooking, three turns out to be a magic number.

Masters Of Taste with Gary Mehigan (SBS Food)

Cooking series. Fifteen parts. Join celebrated chef Gary Mehigan as he travels through India to celebrate its complex and delicious flavours, seeking trendsetting restaurants and chefs making their mark in the national food scene.

Watandar, My Countryman (SBS On Demand)

Documentary. In 2015 photographer and human rights activist Muzafar Ali is resettled in Australia, and becomes the first in five generations of his family to no longer be a refugee. When he discovers that Afghans have been in Australia for 160 years, he’s compelled to photograph the stories of their descendants. Then, on 15 August 2021, the Taliban retake Afghanistan.

Read: Director and star talk Watandar: My Countryman – ‘Today’s Australia is not something that came from the sky’

Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Thriller series. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The ensemble cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

Raise on Dance Moms: The Reunion (Binge)

The cast of Dance Moms is back with the dancers from the show reuniting ‘to talk about the good, bad and everything else in between’ for the Dance Moms Reunion in 2024.

In The Kitchen with Harry Hamlin (AMC+)

Hosted by actor, writer and entrepreneur Harry Hamlin (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches) and his niece and classically trained chef, Renee Guilbault, the series puts Hamlin’s passion for cooking and Guilbault’s culinary expertise on full display as they share favourite recipes, practical kitchen tips and secrets to a successful dinner party.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman – Season 5 (Netflix)

Letterman sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

How Music Got Free (Paramount+)

Series. Music documentary from executive producers Marshall “Eminem” Mathers and LeBron James detailing the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late 90s and early 2000s.

Under the Bridge (Disney+)

Miniseries based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder – revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

13 June

Coach (SBS On Demand)

Icelandic drama, eight-part series. Years after burning out and falling from grace, a middle-aged, 90s handball legend seeks to redeem himself by returning to his childhood club to coach the women’s

team, where he clashes with a new generation of women in a post #MeToo society.

The Fortress (SBS On Demand)

Seven-part dystopian thriller series. In 2037, the inhabitants of Norway enjoy sheltered lives in a self-sufficient Nordic paradise. Having chosen to sever all ties with the rest of the world, and surrounded by

an enormous wall, the fortunate inhabitants enjoy a life of wellbeing and safety. But when there’s an outbreak of a fatal disease, they soon find themselves trapped behind the wall built to protect them. Starring Russell Tovey, Selome Emnetu and Tobias Santelmann.

Bridgerton – Season 3, Part 2 (Netflix)

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Stop Making Sense (4K) (DocPlay)

Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 Talking Heads film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics to be the greatest concert film of all time.

The Art of Silence (DocPlay)

The first feature-length documentary about Marcel Marceau and his work, which inspired and accompanied several generations of artists.

The Boys – Season 4 (Prime Video)

A fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys group of vigilantes continue their heroic quest. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr.

Here We Go – Season 2 (BritBox)

Comedy series. This new and eventful season gives an update on the chaotic lives of the Jessop family. Optimistic mother Rachel tries to keep the family on track, as her husband (a former Olympic archer) attempts to put his ego aside and navigate his self-esteem issues. Uncle Robin and daughter Amy continue to struggle with their love lives, and grandmother Sue is threatening to move in. Starring BAFTA nominee Alison Steadman, Jim Howick, Katherine Parkinson.

14 June

Big Zuu Goes To Mecca (SBS On Demand)

Documentary. Double BAFTA-winning TV chef and rapper, Big Zuu makes a pilgrimage to Mecca on a personal spiritual journey to try and understand more about his faith and what it means to be “a good Muslim”.

15 June

Sundown (SBS On Demand)

Film (2021). A wealthy man is holidaying with loved ones at a resort in Acapulco, Mexico until he receives a phone call. There’s been a death in the family, everyone must return home and simmering

tensions begin to rise. Directed and written by Michel Franco, starring Tim Roth, Charlotte

Gainsbourg, Samuel Bottomley.

Parasite (Netflix)

Film (2019). One by one, the crafty members of a destitute family insinuate themselves into the household staff of a wealthy couple living in oblivious privilege. The Oscar-winning film is directed by Bong Joon Ho.

Taken (Netflix)

Film (2008). When his daughter is kidnapped by a gang of human traffickers while holidaying in Paris, a former spy must pull out all the stops to save her. Stars Liam Neeson.

The Fault in Our Stars (Netflix)

Film (2014). Two teens meet at a cancer support group, and together they face the challenge of building a relationship under the shadow of terminal illness.

She Said (Paramount+)

Film (2022). Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation – a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

16 June

Ladies In Black – Series 1 (ABC iview)

Six-part Australian drama series. Sydney, 1961. The women who work in Goodes ladies wear face tumultuous lives navigating societal shifts and personal challenges amid the fashion transformation of the sixties. Starring Debi Mazar, Miranda Otto, Claire Hughes. Jessica De Gouw and Azizi Donnelly.

Bluey Minisodes (ABC iview)

A collection of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and her family and friends. This collection of everyday moments from Bluey introduces some new characters alongside fan favourites.

Breaking News In Yuba County (SBS On Demand)

Film (2021). A woman takes advantage of her growing celebrity status when the police and the public

think her dead husband is just missing. Directed by Tate Taylor, starring Allison Janney, Mila

Kunis, Regina Hall.

WWE Legends – Season 2 (SBS Viceland)

Nine-part series. Discover the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, the series explores a different legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture.

Revealed: Otto by Otto (Stan)

Documentary. Inspired to make an intimate family portrait, Gracie Otto directs this feature-length Stan original documentary about her father, Barry Otto, whose career in Australian theatre, film and television has spanned more than 50 years. Featuring interviews with Barry’s collaborators, the film takes audiences on a journey through Australia’s theatre industry in the 70s and 80s.

17 June

Stuff the British Stole – Series 2 (ABC iview)

Eight-part documentary series. The British Empire looted thousands of artefacts that now live in museums and galleries. Marc Fennell takes you on a global adventure to unravel the true histories of how they got there.

Monday’s Experts – Series 1 (ABC iview)

Hosted by Tony Armstrong with Catherine Murphy, Monday’s Experts is a new sports entertainment show covering all that happens both on and off the field each week.

House of the Dragon – Season 2 (Binge)

Series. Based on George R R Martin’s Fire and Blood, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series tells the story of House Targaryen. Alongside the returning characters, including Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), we also meet five new dragons and other players in the conflict for the crown.

Tin Star – Season 2 (Acorn TV, AMC+)

Epic thriller returns for its second season as Anna (Abigail Lawrie) offers her father a chance at forgiveness when she tasks him with saving Pastor Johan Nickel, the head of a family who have taken her in. Meanwhile, the arrival of a new oil refinery led by Elizabeth Bradshaw (Christina Hendricks) in the Canadian town of Little Big Bear brings new crime for police chief Jim Worth (Tim Roth) to deal with and also causes his own secrets to be revealed.

Second to None (DocPlay)

Series. With an all-access-pass, Second to None follows the elite Lidl-Trek women’s cycling team, which includes two-time Australian Olympian and three-time national champion Amanda Spratt, as they prepare for and race the thrilling Tour de France Femmes. With women’s sport on the agenda more than ever, this gripping series is incredibly timely and the perfect companion piece to watch ahead of the men’s Tour de France beginning 29 June.

Hotel Cocaine (Stan, new episodes Mondays)

Series. Follows Roman Compte (Danny Pino), a Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, in the glamorous epicentre of the Miami cocaine scene of late 1970s and early 1980s. At the centre of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfil his own American Dream.

18 June

Rich House, Poor House – Seasons 1 to 4 (BritBox)

Documentary reality series. Two families from opposite ends of the financial spectrum and class divide swap homes, social status and budgets for seven days as they discover how the other half lives.

19 June

The New Corporation (SBS Viceland)

Documentary film revealing how the corporate takeover of society is being justified by the sly

rebranding of corporations as socially conscious entities. From Joel Bakan and Jennifer Abbott, filmmakers of the multi award-winning global hit, The Corporation.

Black Barbie (Netflix)

Documentary. Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

Read: Black Barbie: A documentary review – a doll that ‘looks like me’

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Live action kids’ series. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot-air balloon, and the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Animated family sitcom spin-off of SpongeBob Squarepants, The Patrick Star Show tells new stories about one of the most beloved friends in TV history.

Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Animated kids’ comedy series. Best friends Rock, Paper and Scissors share an apartment and

fight for everything. Week after week they have little problems that keep getting out of hand.

20 June

Before We Die – Season 2 (SBS On Demand)

British crime drama. Five episodes. This season, two matriarchs are battling for supremacy: Detective Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp), a woman determined to fight corruption, and her antagonist Dubravka, the figurehead of the Mimica crime family and mother of Bianca, the lover of Hannah’s son.

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7 (Binge)

Twelve of Britain’s best home potters compete to be crowned best at the wheel.

The Last Goldfish (DocPlay)

A daughter’s search for her lost family stretches from Australia to Trinidad and WWII Germany. Rich with archival images, Australian director Su Goldfish’s autobiographical documentary echoes through all those touched by forced migration.

Federer: Twelve Final Days (Prime Video)

Documentary. Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia, this is an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures the tennis champion at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.

Exposure (Stan)

Australian drama series. Photographer Jacs Gould (Alice Englert) returns to her hometown of Port Kembla after the death of her friend to discover the hidden secrets of their relationship and the truth behind the tragedy. She throws herself out as bait, beginning an investigation that becomes an obsessive, impulsive pursuit. Also stars Essie Davis, Mia Artemis and Thomas Weatherall.

Without Sin (BritBox)

A gripping crime drama series about a grieving mother who develops a relationship with the man she believes murdered her daughter. Three years on from the death of her daughter, Uber driver Stella is still unable to move on. With her family life in tatters, she suddenly gets a message from the man who killed her child. Starring Vicky McClure, Dorothy Atkinson, Johnny Harris.

21 June

Bread & Roses (Apple TV+)

Film (2023). Not to be confused with the 2000 Ken Loach film of the same name, this offers a powerful window into the seismic impact that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021 had on women’s rights and livelihoods. Produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi, alongside Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights advocate and executive producer Malala Yousafzai, the film follows three women in real time as they fight to recover their autonomy. Director Sahra Mani captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight.

Anyone But You (Binge and Prime Video)

Film (2023). After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Saw X (Binge)

Horror film (2023). A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter (AMC+)

Hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), each episode showcases a dynamic ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers, and delves deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.

Trigger Warning (Netflix)

Film (2024). A Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father’s bar after his sudden death, only to find herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Nature documentary series. Kevin Costner explores the unprecedented majesty of Yellowstone National Park, leading us on a personal tour of one of the world’s most incredible natural landmarks and rediscovering the iconic beauty that led to its preservation.

22 June

Broken City (SBS On Demand)

Film (US, 2013). When disgraced cop turned private detective, Billy Taggart, is hired by NYC’s mayor to tail his wife, he uncovers a city-wide conspiracy of corruption, sex and murder. Directed by Allen

Hughes, starring Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Rising Impact (Netflix)

When a third-grader’s natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world’s best golfer.

23 June

Murder is Easy (Binge)

A new adaptation from Agatha Christie, the grand dame of cosy crime. On a train to London, the ambitious Luke Fitzwilliam meets the elderly Miss Pinkerton, who tells him of a string of mysterious deaths in her quaint English village. Locals believe the deaths are accidents, but she believes otherwise. When she is later found murdered, Fitzwilliam is determined to unmask the killer.

24 June

Frankie Drake Mysteries (Acorn TV, AMC+)

Set in 1920s Toronto, the series follows the adventures of Frankie Drake (Lauren Lee Smith) and her partner Trudy Clarke (Chantel Riley) at Drake Private Detectives, the city’s only all-female detective agency, as they find themselves fighting crime in the age of flyboys, gangsters, rumrunners and speakeasies.

The Old Oak (Prime Video)

Film (2023). Directed by Ken Loach. The Old Oak is the last pub standing in a once thriving mining village in northern England, a gathering space for a community that has fallen on hard times. There is growing anger, resentment and a lack of hope among the residents, but the pub and its proprietor TJ are a fond presence to their customers. When a group of Syrian refugees move into the floundering village, a decisive rift fuelled by prejudices develops between the community and its newest inhabitants.

25 June

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime Video)

Documentary. Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life, while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Disney+)

2024 documentary telling the story of the iconic trailblazer known by her initials DVF worldwide. Child of a Holocaust survivor, Princess by marriage and founder of a fashion brand. Featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Marc Jacobs, Hillary Rodham Clinton and more.

26 June

Land of Women (Apple TV+)

Dramedy series starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she’s forced to flee the city alongside her ageing mother and college-age daughter. To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain from which Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return.

Abbot Elementary – Season 3 (Disney+)

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers – and a slightly tone-deaf principal – as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

All Aussie Adventures – Seasons 1 – 3 + Feature (Stan)

Comedy series. Winner of the prestigious Ocker Award for services to khaki shorts, Russell Coight takes us on a unique blend of over-the-top, off-road, outback, in-your-face Aussie adventures. Starring Glenn Robbins.

27 June

That ’90s Show – Part 2 (Netflix)

Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents’ basement with her Point Place friends. It’s the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you’d hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty’s backs.

My Lady Jane (Prime Video)

Series. Comedy history retelling of the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded in 1553… F**k that. We’re retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. Starring Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters.

The Bear – Season 3 (Disney+)

FX’s critically acclaimed series about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (Disney+)

Docu-series telling the real-life story of the shooting of a foreign, Black woman in the ruins of a night club in Madrid in 1992 and how it shocked Spanish society, provoking an unprecedented social reaction.

Men Up (BritBox)

Film (2023). The story of the first ever drug trial in the world for Viagra, in Swansea, Wales, 1994. Men Up follows the story of a group of ordinary middle-aged men who meet on the trial and the effect this revolutionary pill has on their relationships at home. Starring Iwan Rheon, Paul Rhys, Steffan Rhodri, Phaldut Sharma and Mark Lewis Jones. Directed by Ashley Way.

28 June

Fancy Dance (Apple TV+)

Film starring Lily Gladstone. Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax has cared for her niece, Roki, by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow.

WondLa (Apple TV+)

Children’s animated series. Eva Nine is forced to flee when her home is attacked, and she tries to figure out her place in the world as she is on the run with her robot mother, an oversized water beast and a tall blue creature.

A Family Affair (Netflix)

Film (2024). A young woman (Joey King) feels caught in the middle when sparks fly between her movie star boss (Zac Efron) and her widowed mom (Nicole Kidman).

Freelance (Prime Video)

Film (2023). Action comedy. Ex-special forces operative Mason Pettis (John Cena) is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) as she interviews the ruthless – but impeccably dressed – dictator, Juan Venegas. When a military coup breaks out, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive.

29 June

The Devil’s Bath (Shudder, AMC+)

Film (2024). In 1750 Austria, a deeply religious woman named Agnes has just married her beloved, but her mind and heart soon grow heavy as her life becomes a long list of chores and expectations. Day after day, she is increasingly trapped in a murky and lonely path leading to evil thoughts, until the possibility of committing a shocking act of violence seems like the only way out of her inner prison.

Top Gear UK – Seasons 27 to 31 (Stan)

Strap in as comedy actor Paddy McGuiness and cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff join racing driver Chris Harris on Top Gear UK, offering a fresh take as they explore and discuss the most exciting cars on the planet.

30 June

Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 finale (AMC+)

The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover old world vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.

Read: Interview with the Vampire S2, AMC+ review: devil is in the details

Note: More shows to be added as schedules become available.