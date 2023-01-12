This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

National Cultural Policy launch date revealed

The long-awaited and much anticipated National Cultural Policy was expected to be launched by the end of 2022; but a date in January has now been announced.

Hot and happening in 2023

Arts festivals and events calendar 2023

A month-by-month line-up of annual arts festivals and newcomer events across Australia to mark in your 2023 calendar.

Upcoming books for 2023, January to June

A sneak peek at some Australian books scheduled for release in the first six months of the year.

What our opera companies have on offer in 2023

Two Wagner Ring Cycles, First Nations and new commissioned works, plus a Gilbert and Sullivan festival, offer some diverse opera repertoire.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2023

ArtsHub has compiled this go-to reference list of art prizes and competitions to enter in the first half of 2023.

Must-see museum blockbusters in 2023

From pharaohs to femme fatales, and a whole lot more… Australian museums have some enticing exhibitions in 2023.

Fashion, craft and design calendar 2023

From innovative craft and design to bold fashion statements, there is a treasure trove of exhibitions and programs to discover in 2023.

2023: a first-class year for Australian symphonic orchestras

An emphasis on sustainable music making, Australian composition, the showcasing of female conductors and composers, plus the voices of First Nations musicians, distinguish many 2023 repertoire choices.

The 2023 films Australian directors are most looking forward to

We asked some of the brightest names in the Australian screen industry what films they cannot wait to see, and what they’re up to this year.

Top reviews for the week

Immersive exhibition review: Frida Kahlo –The Life of an Icon ★★★★ 1/2

This Frida Kahlo exhibition successfully extends the possibilities of an immersive art experience.

Theatre review: Amadeus, Sydney Opera House ★★★ 1/2

An almost successful fusion of fashion, theatre and music in the reimagination of the lives of Salieri and Mozart.

Circus review: Blush, QPAC ★★★★

Sexy and subversive, this is very much a circus for grown-ups.

Book review: No Stone Without a Name, Phillipa O’Brien ★★★★ 1/2

An illustrative Indigenous journey through time, place, and culture.

Opera review: Antarctica and Sun & Sea, Sydney Festival ★★★★ 1/2

Antarctica was a fresh, exciting and enthralling production that asked as many questions as it attempted to present.

Career chatter this week

23 jobs to consider for a career change in 2023

Whether you have visions to go out on your own, lead the next festival or be the creative behind the scenes, arts professionals offer their insights.

Big predictions for workplaces in 2023

Will you get a pay rise? Will flexible workplaces continue? Here’s a look at what’s in store for arts workers this year.

37 ‘How To…’ articles to arm you for a new year

Forget resolutions that fall by the wayside. ArtsHub arms you with practical – and easy – skills to take on board in 2023.

Developing a culture of arts philanthropy

Policy-makers and arts organisations must consider how to encourage next-generation philanthropy, says artistic director Fergus Linehan.

