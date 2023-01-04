Arts festivals and events calendar 2023

January

Hot Hot Hot Festival (Qld)

The Moreton Bay regional festival is currently running from sun-up to sundown until 28 February. Discover visual arts, performances, history, after-dark events, art installations and creative workshops.

Parkes Elvis Festival 2023 (NSW)

The 2023 Parkes Elvis Festival will see 19 of the top Elvis tribute artists from across Australia and overseas compete for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, Australia’s top prize for budding Elvis performers. The festival takes place from 4-8 January in Parkes, Central NSW.

Sydney Festival (NSW)

Sydney Festival returns from 5-29 January to mark the first city-wide program led by new Director, Olivia Ansell. This year it will host its largest line-up of international artists since 2019, including 18 world premieres and 14 Australian exclusives. Over 100 events will be showcased across the 25 days, taking the city as its canvas and encouraging both Sydneysiders and visitors to rediscover its urban fabric.

Karnidale 2023 (WA)

The Western Australian Circus Festival Karnidale returns on 13-14 January with international and national circus shows, cabaret, live music, DJs, bars and market stalls. Karnidale is set on a purpose-built festival site with five big tops and an adjacent a camping site.

The Cygnet Folk Festival (Tas)

The Cygnet Folk Festival is a showcase of eclectic music genres featuring both local and international talent, dance, poetry, masterclasses, film and more set against the scenic backdrop of Tasmania’s Huon Valley. Featured acts include New Zealand’s folk-pop duo Looking for Alaska, Australian folk talents Bush Gothic, the dark ballads of She Walks Through Dusk and more.

Siteworks: From a deep valley (NSW)

Bundanon’s Season 3 program kicks off with Siteworks: From a deep valley, showcasing the work of over 25 artists and 10 scientific researchers who draw on climate research, critical thinking, First Nations knowledge and technologies, and creative digital spaces. A major exhibition, Inside, Underground is presented in the Art Museum, with Bundanon’s 1000-hectare sanctuary to be activated with workshops, talks and experimental performances over the weekends of 14-15 and 28-29 January as part of Sydney Festival. Siteworks runs until 12 March 2023.

NGV Kids Summer Festival (Vic)

The National Gallery of Victoria’s free children’s summer festival returns this school holidays with nine days of performances, artist-led workshops and activities for the whole family. Celebrating the theme ‘Your Art Adventure!’, events will run across both NGV International and The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia from 14-22 January.

NV Dance Studio performers prepare for their performances at NGV Kids Summer Festival 2023 running from 14-22 January. Photo: Tobias Titz.

So Frenchy So Chic (VIC/NSW)

Melbourne’s Werribee Mansion and Sydney’s Bicentennial Park will both welcome the only French music festival of its kind in Australia with the return of So Frenchy So Chic. The day-long event promises a unique social and sensory experience of live music, gourmet food, fine wine, and joie de vivre on tap. In Melbourne on 15 January and Sydney on 21 January.

Wander Out West Festival (WA)

The inaugural Wander Out West Festival (WOW Festival) launches on 16 January and features 11 days of concerts, experiences, installations, exhibitions, talks and even a shadow puppet opera. The event will also mark the grand opening of the Djinda Boodja Museum.

Fringe World (WA)

More than 500 shows will be staged at Fringe World this summer from 20 January to 19 February, from exhilarating comedy to breath-taking circus. International comics will join local talents to share the laughter, and for those who want to pick up the mic and join the dance floor, a selection of music and musical shows have something to cater to every taste.

Midsumma Festival (Vic)

Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ communities since 1988, Midsumma Festival returns from 21 January to 12 February with over 200 events showcasing queer culture and creating a safe space for all. The festival kicks off with Midsumma Extravaganza, an evening of queer excellence under the stars at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl hosted by comedy royalty Joel Creasey and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under favourite Kween Kong.

Share the Spirit (VIC)

Presented by Songlines Aboriginal Music, Share the Spirit is Victoria’s largest and longest running Indigenous festival and returns to Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 26 January. The festival boasts an eclectic mix of established and emerging local Indigenous artists who perform side-by-side to celebrate the achievements of all Indigenous peoples. Free and family-friendly.

February

BrisAsia Festival 2023 (Qld)

BrisAsia Festival returns from 1-9 February 2023 to celebrate Lunar New Year and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, an animal that represents luck, good fortune, peace, beauty and creativity. Over the three weeks audiences can experience the transformative power of live performance, learn and grow through immersive experiences, and figuratively travel the length and breadth of Asia across the festival program.

Bendigo Chamber Music Festival (Vic)

The 4th Bendigo Chamber Music Festival will take place from 1-5 February with 15 concerts that bring together both established and emerging musicians. This year marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with the Young Classical Artists Trust in London to bring exciting talents from Europe exclusively to Bendigo.

Pangaea Festival (Tas)

A festival of arts, culture and sustainability, Pangaea returns to South East lutruwita/Tasmania from 3-6 February. Workshops are central to Pangaea and its connection with the community, this year featuring the Yothu Yindi Culture Jam, Kids’ Yoga Adventures, and walk and talks with Tasmanian Land Conservancy. The program also features a selection of music, circus and creative arts events.

Perth Festival (WA)

Perth Festival returns from 10 February to 5 March with events ranging from performance and film to visuals arts and literature. The entire visual arts program, featuring exhibitions at a variety of galleries in the Perth metro area is free, as well as the writers’ weekend and family day at Fremantle Arts Centre.

Mona Foma (Tas)

Featuring 370 artists across both Launceston and Hobart, Mona Foma celebrates music, art and mayhem with two weekends filled with events in February. Launceston will host a free party from 17-19 February centred on an exciting new hub, reUNIÓN district (known to locals as the Old Tafe Building). Festivities in Hobart kick off with summer night performances showcasing international artists and Australian talents from 24-26 February.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 (NSW)

Sydney will host a global celebration of queer pride with the first Sydney WorldPride taking place 17 February to 5 March. As well as parties and the traditional Mardi Gras parade, Sydney WorldPride will also feature sporting events, history walks and a three-day LGBTQIA+ Human Rights Conference.

Adelaide Fringe (SA)

Australia’s biggest arts festival returns from 17 February to 19 March with a jam-packed line-up and a staggering 1200 shows across comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, visual art, music and interactive programs. The program will travel across the regions with shows spanning from the far west of the state to the south-east, including at regional hubs such as Barossa Valley/Peramangk Country, Clare Valley/Ngadjuri Country and Murray Bridge/Ngarrindjeri Country areas.

St Kilda Festival (Vic)

This year’s St Kilda Festival will commence with a celebration of First Nations music, culture and community, to be followed by a day of free music performances for all ages. The festival runs from 18-19 February with the line-up to be announced.

March

Adelaide Festival (SA)

The 38th Adelaide Festival program includes a total of 52 events in theatre, music, opera, dance, media and visual arts, including major festivals-within-the-festival, Adelaide Writers’ Week, UKARIA Chamber Landscapes and WOMADelaide, from 3-19 March. A headline act is the Australian debut of choreographer Christian Spuck’s monumental production of Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Messa da Requiem, featuring Ballett Zürich and in collaboration with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

Sculpture by the Sea Cottesloe (WA)

Sculpture by the Sea returns to the shorelines of Cottesloe from 3-20 March, featuring the Perth Sculpture Conferences presented in partnership with Storm King Art Center, New York’s renowned sculpture park. Sculpture Inside will also be presented as part of the event to showcase small sculpture at Sea View Golf Club.

Canberra Enlighten Festival (ACT)

Enlighten Festival is back for 2023 and will once again light up the nation’s capital over 17 days of culture and creativity from 3-19 March. Events include the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, Symphony in the Park and the film competition, Lights! Canberra! Action!.

WOMADelaide (SA)

Held on the traditional lands of the Kaurna People, WOMADelaide – (World Of Music Arts and Dance) is an iconic open-air festival celebrating cultural discovery in the heart of Adelaide’s stunning Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla. Running from 10-13 March, the festival’s program this year spans Korean folk to Scottish rock, Americana to Moroccan blues and everything in between.

Ten Days on the Island (Tas)

This unique Tasmanian experience brings remarkable arts encounters all over the island with over 140 satellite locations across the state. Three shows have been announced for the 2023 festival so far, which runs from 10-19 March: New York-based Kronos Quartet’s Five Decades Tour of Australia, a new production of Women of Troy by Tom Wright, and Trans-Tasman family show Hide the Dog.

All About Women Festival (NSW)

The celebrated feminist festival returns from 11-13 March at the Sydney Opera House, to be led by a conversation with 90s punk heroes, Bikini Kill. Full program announcement on 17 January.

GC Laughs Festival (Qld)

This Gold Coast’s annual comedy festival is heading back to Home of the Arts (HOTA) from 17-26 March with a star-studded line-up. Headlined by the likes of Akmal, Rove McManus, Stephen K Amos, Tommy Little, Claire Hooper, Tom Ballard, Cal Wilson, and Lano and Woodley, the festival showcases the best of comedy.

Curiocity Brisbane (Qld)

Curiocity Brisbane returns from 22 March to 2 April celebrating science, tech and art with outdoor installations and a program of tours, workshops and Curious Conversations. The program is curated by Brisbane-based artist, curator and academic, Jay Younger.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival (Vic)

Slated for 29 March to 23 April, Melbourne’s annual comedy festival includes the usual cornucopia of established and rising comedy talent, plus a fresh line-up of new faces forming the Comedy Zone, this year they are: Sydney’s Annie Boyle and AJ Lamarque, Brisbane’s Ben Hunter, Byron Bay’s Alexandra Hudson and Melbourne’s own Samuel Gebreselassie.

April

Bluesfest 2023 (NSW/Vic)

The 34th Byron Bay Bluesfest returns over the Easter long weekend from 6-10 April, featuring the Doobie Brothers’ five-decade anniversary tour, a star-studded tribute to the greats of the blues and more exclusive performances. The festival will also be held in Melbourne from 8-9 April, featuring performances from international and local artists at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Four Winds Music Festival 2023 (NSW)

The Four Winds Music Festival returns to Barragga Bay near the beautiful coastal town of Bermagui for three days of the Easter long weekend, 7-9 April. The festival will feature over 70 of Australia’s most renowned and celebrated musicians including Ngaiire, Australian String Quartet, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, Jess Hitchcock Trio and more.

2023 Fremantle International Street Arts Festival (WA)

During the Easter long weekend 7-10 April, the streets of Fremantle will once again transform into an open-air theatre of the amazing, the weird and the wacky. Programs to be announced.

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light (NT)

2023 Parrtjima celebrates the theme ‘Listening with Heart‘ inspired by the artwork surrounding the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The free 10-night festival returns to Alice Springs, Mparntwe, from 7-16 April, with a program of light installations, artworks, performances, workshops, film, talks and nightly projections against the ancient MacDonnell Ranges.

Australian Heritage Festival (Australia-wide)

A national celebration of our rich and diverse heritage initiated by the National Trust, the National Heritage Festival returns in April and May with the theme ‘Shared Stories’. From 10 April to 14 May, events will be presented in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania. The festival will be held in the Australian Capital Territory from 1-30 April, Victoria from 18 April to 18 May and Northern Territory from 22 April to 14 May.

Canberra International Music Festival (ACT)

With performances centred on the theme ‘The Child Within’, the 2023 program for the Canberra International Music Festival returns from 28 April to 7 May to explore music through the imagination of children and take audiences on a magical journey.

Brisbane Comedy Festival (Qld)

Brisbane Comedy Festival returns from 28 April to 28 May across Brisbane Powerhouse, the Tivoli and the Fortitude Music Hall to showcase the power of live comedy. This year, Powerhouse’s new alfresco riverside venue, the Pleasuredome, will also be transformed into an outdoor comedy club for special events.

FUSE Darebin (Vic)

Darebin City Council presents a biannual multi-arts festival in spring and autumn. Six projects have been announced as recipients of the FUSE Fund 2023 arts grants program that will be presented at the festival this year. Dates are to be announced.

May

Anywhere Festival (Qld)

The festival of performances in nooks and crannies (anywhere but a theatre) returns to Brisbane 4-21 May and Moreton Bay 14 May to 4 June. Keep an eye out for the 2023 full program announcement.

The Other Art Fair (NSW/Vic)

The Other Art Fair hosted by the Saatchi Art Foundation will return to The Cutaway at Barangaroo Reserve, Sydney from 11-14 May, and Melbourne 26-29 May, venue to be confirmed.

Australian Musical Theatre Festival (Tas)

This year to be held from 17-21 May, the 2023 Australian Musical Theatre Festival is a destination for lovers of musical theatre, learning, performance and celebration. The festival also includes a five-day dedicated schools program designed to inspire students and build their musical theatre skills.

Coriole Music Festival (SA)

The Coriole Music Festival encompasses two days of beautiful chamber music from 20-21 May in the heart of McLaren Vale, accompanied by a selection of local food and wine. Centred on the theme ‘Isolation and Reunion’, the festival will explore music’s power of renewal and regeneration.

Vivid Sydney (NSW)

Bringing together the world’s brightest light artists, music makers, thought leaders and food creatives, Vivid Sydney returns from 26 May to 17 June with the program to be announced in March.

June

Affordable Art Fair Sydney (NSW)

Affordable Art Fair returns to Sydney 15-18 June, exhibiting contributions from galleries around Australia and showcasing a variety of contemporary artworks priced up to $10,000.

Dark Mofo (Tas)

Dark Mofo will be bringing back its signature events for the 2023 festival from 8-22 June, including two weeks of Winter Feast on the waterfront, the Ogoh-Ogoh’s Purging and Burning, two weekends of Night Mass and the Nude Solstice Swim.

RISING (Vic)

Rising, the Melbourne winter arts festival, is slated to return in June 2023. More details to be announced.

Perth International Cabaret Festival (WA)

Perth International Cabaret Festival will be held in the newly refurbished His Majesty’s Theatre in June.

July

National Indigenous Art Fair (NSW)

The National Indigenous Art Fair will return to the Sydney Harbour foreshore 1-2 July to showcase creations from First Nations artists, designers and makers for its third annual art market.

Illuminate Adelaide (SA)

The winter light event transforms Adelaide into a spectacle of art, light, sound and imagination throughout the month of July. Illuminate Adelaide will return in 2023 after a successful inaugural festival that brought over 9000 interstate and overseas visitors.

City Lights ‘I LOVE ADELAIDE’ by Jacques Rival. Image: Courtesy the artist and Illuminate Adelaide. Photo: Tyr Liang and Xplorer Studio.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (Qld)

With new Artistic Director Francoise Lane at the helm, the 2023 Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) will be centred on the theme ‘Weaving Our Future: Claiming our Sovereignty’. The event will be held 13-16 July with a multidimensional program of exhibitions, markets, music, dance, fashion, craft, theatre and more.

Darwin Fringe Festival (NT)

Darwin Fringe Festival, the biggest platform for emerging artists in the Top End, returns 14-23 July. Artists are currently invited to submit applications with programs to be announced later in the year.

North Australian Festival of Arts (Qld)

NAFA is a signature event in Townsville – Far North Queensland celebrating the spirit of fringe arts and culture. The open access festival returns in 2023, dates to be announced.

Pop-Up North Queensland (Qld)

Pop-Up North Queensland (PUNQ) is slated to return in 2023, hosted by Umbrella Studio Contemporary Arts and showcasing visual and performance artists in the region.

August

SALA (SA)

The South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival celebrates the work of current South Australian visual artists regardless of age or level of experience. The annual event runs throughout the month of August.

Darwin Festival (NT)

Darwin Festival returns 10-27 August. The 2022 event delivered a total economic impact of $32.5 million to the Northern Territory with a record-breaking attendance of over 170,000. The 2023 program is to be announced.

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (NT)

DAAF returns 11-13 August at the Darwin Convention Centre and online, a continuation of the hugely successful built-for-purpose hybrid model. The event’s signature fashion showcase Country to Couture returns on 8 August, alongside the National Indigenous Fashion Awards on 9 August.

Cairns Festival (Qld)

Cairns Festival returns 25 August to 3 September to transform the city into a landscape of art, music and light. Organised by the Cairns Regional Council, the festival platforms diverse voices and stages surprising encounters.

Bleach* (Qld)

The annual Gold Coast festival is presented by independent arts organisation, Placemakers* and traditionally runs across 10 days in August. 2023 dates yet to be announced.

Affordable Art Fair Melbourne (Vic)

Affordable Art Fair returns to Melbourne 31 August to 3 September exhibiting contributions from galleries around Australia and showcasing a variety of contemporary artworks priced up to $10,000.

September

Sydney Fringe (NSW)

The Sydney Fringe Festival is the largest independent arts festival in NSW with over 500 events presented in 70 venues across Greater Sydney each year in September.

Sydney Contemporary (NSW)

The preeminent art fair held at Carriageworks returns 7-10 September with applications currently open to commercial galleries or artist agents to be presented at the fair. Program yet to be announced.

SWELL Sculpture Festival (QLD)

Set in the natural landscape of Currumbin Beach, Queensland, SWELL Sculpture Festival returns 8-17 September with over 70 large-scale contemporary sculptures and pop-up exhibitions across the Gold Coast.

‘Abyssal’ by Benny Gorell. Image: Courtesy the artist and SWELL Sculpture Festival 2022. Photo: PBR Images.

FLOW Festival (Vic)

Australia’s first and only Deaf arts festival, FLOW Festival was delivered online as part of Darebin Arts FUSE Digital festival in 2021. It is expected to return with in-person events for its 2023 iteration.

Desert Mob (NT)

Desart’s annual event features the most comprehensive survey of contemporary Aboriginal art from art centres in the desert regions and NT, SA and WA communities. The Desert Mob exhibition is accompanied by the MarketPlace and a series of public programming. Dates to be announced.

New Annual (NSW)

New Annual features 10 days of art, culture and creativity in the centre of Newcastle, putting the city on the radar nationally and internationally as one that is creative, ambitious and filled with accessible contemporary art. The event usually runs in late September, with programs announced in August.

National Circus Festival (NSW)

The National Circus Festival takes place on Bundjalung Country in the town of Mullumbimby, NSW North Coast, and features a four-day National Training Program followed by the festival weekend in late September.

October

Melbourne Fringe (Vic)

An annual smorgasbord of cultural delights, Melbourne Fringe features the best of the city’s independent artists as well as performers from interstate and overseas. 2023 dates to be announced.

Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art (NSW)

Performance Space celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2023 with the celebratory programming to be led by guest co-Artistic Directors Rosie Dennis and Daniel Mudie Cunningham. Across 11 days in October, Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art transforms Carriageworks with performances, installations, parties, workshops and conversations.

South by Southwest (NSW)

South by Southwest (SXSW) is an annual conglomeration of parallel film, interactive media, and media festivals and conferences well established in Austin, Texas in the US and this year expanding to Sydney for the first time. The event runs from 15-22 October with speakers and artists to be announced.

Tarnanthi Festival 2023 (SA)

The statewide Tarnanthi Festival returns in 2023, with exhibitions at AGSA and at dozens of partner venues across Adelaide and around South Australia. The festival showcases the latest contemporary works by hundreds of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from across the continent. The Tarnanthi Art Fair returns as a physical event this year, running from 20-22 October.

Sculpture by the Sea Bondi (NSW)

Sculpture by the Sea returns to Tamara Beach coastal walk to present more than 100 sculptures by artists from Australia and across the world from 20 October to 7 November. More details to be announced.

OzAsia Festival (Qld)

Celebrating contemporary arts and exchange across the Asia Pacific, OzAsia festival is held annually over three weeks in spring. The festival is a family-friendly event showcasing the best in theatre, dance, music, visual arts, literature, food and cultural events from across Asia. Further details to come.

November

Head On Photo Festival (NSW)

Presenting its biggest festival yet in 2022, Head on Photo Festival gathers over 600 local and international artists to engage in critical conversations around photography and showcase the latest work. 2023 dates to be announced.

MELT: Festival of Queer Art and Culture (QLD)

Brisbane Powerhouse’s annual MELT Festival celebrating queer art, artists and ideas was held in November last year, with 2023 dates yet to be announced.

December

Woodford Folk Festival (Qld)

The Woodford Folk Festival is held annually over six days and six nights, from late December to early January and offers more than 2000 artists, musicians and presenters. Woodfordia is transformed into a festival village and the perfect getaway to wrap up the year.