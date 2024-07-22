On the move: latest arts sector appointments

A New Approach welcomes 2024 Board Associates

Australia’s national arts and culture think tank A New Approach (ANA) has announced the appointments of April Phillips and Merlynn Tong to the Board, with both joining as Associates in 2024.

Tong is an actor and playwright who often creates works that stem from the autobiographical experience of growing up in Singapore and which harness themes of transformation, legacy, inheritance and hope. Her work Blue Bones (Playlab Theatre) won six Matilda Awards, including the Lord Mayor Award for Best New Australian Work, Best Mainstage Production and Best Female Actor in a Leading Role. Her work Golden Blood (Griffin Theatre) was shortlisted for the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award (Drama) and the Sydney Theatre Awards (Best New Australian Work). Golden Blood will be staged by Sydney Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in 2024. Tong is based in Brisbane, Queensland.

Phillips is a Wiradjuri-Scottish woman of the Galari/Kalari peoples, residing on Yuin Country on the NSW South Coast. As a professional artist and arts worker, Phillips leverages digital tools with experimental processes, futurism and human rights in mind. She was awarded the Women in Digital Rising Star of the Year in 2023, attributed to innovation and social impact. Phillips has worked in creative and advisory roles with the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, National Portrait Gallery, Telstra Foundation, National Gallery of Australia, Australian Parliament House, Big hART, National Association of the Visual Arts, the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority, Museum of Australian Democracy and the Australian Museum.

ANA’s Board Associates program was launched in 2021 to nurture emerging arts and cultural leaders and to ensure ANA’s strategic direction is continually informed by new perspectives. Associates are given mentoring and support from ANA’s experienced Board and staff throughout their 18-month terms.

ANA CEO Kate Fielding said that Tong and Phillips are both creators at the leading edge of their respective fields, and have been selected for their commitment to innovation and excellence, as well as their ongoing connection and service to the community.

‘Through their artistic practice and their diverse experience in both metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as internationally, Merlynn and April will offer invaluable insights and contributions to help shape the work of ANA now and into the future,’ Fielding said.

‘We are thrilled that Merlynn and April will be supporting ANA’s vision for Australia to become a cultural powerhouse [the] creativity [of which] is locally loved, nationally valued and globally influential.’

Fielding thanked outgoing Board Associates, dancer and choreographer Daniel Riley, and founder of Pub Choir Astrid Jorgensen OAM. ‘Astrid and Daniel have been very generous with their time and expertise over the last 18 months, and we are grateful for their dedication to ANA’s work and to Australia’s cultural and creative future,’ she said.

Creative Australia appoints Creative Futures Fund Director

Creative Australia has appointed Wendy Martin as Director, Creative Futures Fund. The Creative Futures Fund is an initiative of the Australian Government’s National Cultural Policy, Revive: a place for every story, a story for every place, and is referenced in Revive as ‘Works of Scale’.

Executive Director Arts Investment Alice Nash said, ‘Wendy Martin has a long and important record of developing, showcasing and supporting stories in Australia and globally.

‘We are delighted that she will lead the Creative Futures Fund, to support investment in artistic works that build partnerships, drive engagement and attract other sources of revenue and investment.’

Martin has been renowned for her distinguished leadership in the performing arts for more than 20 years, including serving as Artistic Director of Perth Festival between 2016 and 2019 and, prior to that, leading Performance and Dance programming at the Southbank Centre in London and the Sydney Opera House.

Wendy Martin. Photo: Supplied.

More recently, as CEO of the Community Arts Network in Western Australia, Martin led teams in creating impactful projects that promote inclusion and community capacity.

Speaking to her new role, Martin said: ‘I am thrilled to join Creative Australia and take on the role of managing this exciting, newly established fund. Few experiences are more exhilarating than seeing the creative visions of artists come to life. I eagerly anticipate the vital task of forging partnerships, championing innovative Australian storytelling and captivating and inspiring audiences.’

Martin has consulted on diverse arts projects worldwide, served on the boards of numerous international arts organisations, and currently holds Non-Executive Director positions at Chunky Move Contemporary Dance Company in Melbourne and Fuel Theatre in London. She commences in her new role at Creative Australia on 5 August 2024.

QMusic announces leadership transition

QMusic, Queensland’s peak body for the contemporary music industry, has announced the retirement of President Natalie Strijland and Vice-President D-J Wendt from the QMusic management committee. Wendt is retiring to focus on the 30th anniversary world tour of his company, The Ten Tenors.

Existing committee members Vivienne Mellish and John “JC” Collins AM will step into the vacated roles.

During their tenure, Strijland and Wendt led QMusic through a series of key new initiatives, including the $7 million Live Music COVID Support program, the establishment of the Queensland Safety and Diversity Advisory Group, the $4.5 million BIGSOUND funding uplift, the recent Queensland Government announcement of Venue Funding packages, and a series of new programs including Goolwal, Tropic Fiesta in Townsville and the largest ever Industry Connect program.

Strijland said she was proud of her time at QMusic and excited for its next chapter. ‘Following the recent State and Federal budgets and prior to the State Election, and after 20 combined years of Board service, we thought now was an ideal time for a handover to the new Board leadership and allow D-J and I the chance to focus more on our own businesses and families.

‘It has been my absolute pleasure to spend nine years on the Board of QMusic, with the last four years as President. Over that time we have grown and changed as an organisation and faced challenges both from within and outside the industry.

‘Personally I want to thank D-J who has been an outstanding Vice President. He is the longest standing Board member in the organisation’s history and the organisation is indebted to him for his time, care and experience,’ Strijland said.

L-R: QMusic’s Vivienne Mellish, John “JC” Collins AM, Natalie Strijland and D-J Wendt. Photo: Supplied.

Wendt said volunteering with QMusic for over a decade had been one of the most rewarding experiences of his life. ‘Giving back to the industry that has been very good to me has been an honour. I will likely miss being involved and will definitely miss working with the many great Board members and especially Natalie Strijland, who has the biggest heart in the world and she gets things done,’ he said.

Member for Kurwongbah and co-Chair of the Parliamentary Friends of the Queensland Music Industry, Shane King MP, said: ‘Thanks for the contribution that Natalie and D-J both have made in supporting the music industry over many years. I am very pleased that they are leaving the executive in such safe hands with Viv and JC.’

The new leadership boasts exceptional industry credentials. Mellish is a founding partner and CMO at Australia’s leading Queensland-based digital music distribution and artist services company GYROstream, and a pivotal figure in Queensland’s music sector. Collins brings his rich experience from touring and recording with the iconic Brisbane band Powderfinger to the Board, as well as experience in managing venues such as The Triffid and The Fortitude Music Hall, and holding roles with the Brisbane Economic Development Agency and the Better Brisbane Alliance.

Collins said: ‘In particular I want to thank Nat and D-J for steering the organisation through the COVID lockdowns and restrictions, and securing funding with the State Government during this time. It was critical in keeping the lights on for music venues.

‘Nat and D-J have also left the organisation in such a better state than it was when I joined the Board in 2020. The industry is still yet to bounce back fully, there’s always work to be done and I’m honoured to have the opportunity alongside Viv Mellish to contribute more.’

Mellish added: ‘I’m so honoured to be following in the footsteps of such an inspirational and impactful leadership team and I want to thank them both for their immense voluntary contribution to the organisation and our industry. Natalie and D-J are leaving QMusic in the strongest position it’s ever been to not only sustain its current output, but put in place real foundations towards a more equitable and vibrant industry for Queensland.

‘Thanks to their advocacy, QMusic’s relationship with government and key stakeholders has never been better and we are excited to be given the opportunity to continue their legacy alongside the rest of the management committee, CEO Kris Stewart and the excellent staff who deliver on-ground each and every day,’ she concluded.

New President announced for Public Galleries Association of Victoria

The Public Galleries Association of Victoria (PGAV), the peak body representing over 65 galleries and art museums across metropolitan and regional Victoria, has announced the appointment of Jason Smith, Director and CEO of Geelong Gallery, as its new President.

Smith takes on the mantle from outgoing President Louise Tegart, Director, Art Gallery of Ballarat, who stepped down from the PGAV Board at the recent Annual General Meeting, having completed a maximum two terms in office. Smith will be supported by Vice President, Georgia Cribb, Gallery Director, Bunjil Place.

Jason Smith. Image: Supplied.

Smith was elected to the PGAV Board in 2020. He hosted the launch of PGAV’s landmark Our Creative Heart initiative at Parliament House in 2023 and has played a key role in communicating the critical investment priorities of Victoria’s public gallery sector to government.

‘I thank the Board of the PGAV for entrusting me to fill the role of President. I look forward to continuing to promote that our galleries are the creative heart of our communities. The PGAV Board is acutely aware of the resourcing and infrastructural challenges facing our sector, and we are committed to ensuring the professional development and growth of our constantly evolving sector. We look forward to serving our members and colleagues,’ Smith said.

‘May I pay tribute to the exceptional leadership of our immediate past President Louise Tegart, Director, Art Gallery of Ballarat. I also thank Georgia Cribb for continuing in her role as Vice President. Georgia’s commitment to the work of the Board is outstanding. The entire PGAV Board, our tireless Executive team, and our expert observers are focused on the vital work of informing and advocating for public galleries,’ he added.

At the recent AGM, PGAV welcomed two new members to its Board as Regional Gallery Representatives: Katy Mitchell, Visual Arts Coordinator, Ararat Gallery TAMA (Textile Art Museum Australia), and Serena Wong, Curator Collections, Warrnambool Art Gallery. The Board has subsequently appointed Andrew Tetzlaff, Senior Curator, RMIT Culture as Metropolitan Gallery Representative.

ANAT appoints three new Board members

The Australian Network for Art and Technology (ANAT) has welcomed three new Board members: Christopher D Schaffer, Brad Tucker and r e a.

A national, not-for-profit experimental arts organisation, ANAT has cultivated opportunities for artists to create experimental work with science and technology partners for over 35 years. ANAT CEO Melissa DeLaney said: ‘The work ANAT does reflects the wealth of its legacy and networks. As CEO, I’m honoured to be working with this iteration of the Board into 2025 and beyond, as together we explore what we are capable of with the experience and skills each Board member brings across areas of practice and research, and collectively as a brains trust and creative thinkers for the futures ahead.’

The three new Board members bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to ANAT, and their diverse backgrounds and expertise will support the organisation in invigorating and deepening its partnerships and leadership role in nurturing and championing the best Australian artists working with emerging and experimental practices.

ANAT Chair, Michael Nelson, said: ‘Boards, at their heart, need to represent not only the constituency of their organisation’s collaborators, but also the broader community in which that organisation lives. A diversity of voices, views and lived experiences are fundamental to a Board’s proper function. In welcoming Chris, r e a and Brad to our Board, I’m looking forward to the significant contributions I’m confident they’ll make in helping to realise ANAT’s ambitions.’

Schaffer was admitted as a lawyer in 2014 and began his legal career with the graduate program of the Australian Taxation Office before being called to the Private Bar in 2021. He accepts briefs broadly across civil and commercial areas of practice, including taxation, equity and trusts, judicial review, administration, debt and insolvency, succession and estate, and property and contract matters.

He has special interests in strategic advice, not-for-profit and charity groups, and artificial intelligence. Schaffer enjoys exploring art, both old and new, and finding creative outlets in written pieces and through working with people, particularly in educational environments, having been a sessional academic since 2022.

Schaffer said, ‘The overlap of art, technology and science is an exciting place to be. I am delighted to join the ANAT Board, especially with SPECTRA 2025 in Queensland being just around the corner. I look forward to working with my fellow ANAT Board members in its unique mission and in supporting Australian artists.’

Professionally known as r e a, Dr Rea Saunders is from the Gamilaraay/Wailwan and Biripi peoples of NSW. r e a currently lives and works in the Blue Mountains (Dharug Country), working as an experimental, interdisciplinary artist, curator, activist, researcher, cultural educator and creative thinker. Their creative practice-led research extends over three decades, with their art often focused on unveiling the silence of the colonial archive. Their creative research extends into the reclamation and reframing of the bla(c)k queer body, as they re-story Indigeneity and bla(c)kness. r e a has received numerous scholarships and grants throughout their creative and academic career, including a Samstag International Visual Arts Scholarship, a New Media Arts Fellowship (Australia Council for the Arts), a Fulbright Scholarship, and the Australia Council Award for Emerging and Experimental Art in 2020.

Tucker is an astrophysicist and cosmologist at the Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Mount Stromlo Observatory, and the National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science at the Australian National University. Tucker received Bachelor’s degrees in Physics, Philosophy and Theology from the University of Notre Dame, and a PhD in Astrophysics and Cosmology from Mount Stromlo Observatory at ANU. He leads programs using NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope and TESS to understand why and how stars explode. Tucker is also building a network of ultraviolet telescopes in the upper atmosphere and conducting a search for Planet 9.

He frequently gives talks to school groups and the public about astronomy and has regular segments on various radio and TV stations. He has also developed a series of astronomy coins with the Royal Australian Mint, consulted on science fiction movies and been featured in TV specials. Currently, Tucker is in the process of writing his first popular book and has developed an online astronomy course.

New staff join MusicNSW

MusicNSW has appointed four new staff, enabling the organisation to increase its support for the contemporary music industry across the state.

Leading the appointments is Ricky Simandjuntak, the peak body’s new Program Manager. The organisation has also recruited Kelly Hellmrich, Maeve Grant and Cody Munro Moore as members of the MusicNSW team.

Simandjuntak is most widely known as the former artist manager of Western Sydney’s ONEFOUR. He has worked with Sampa the Great and The Kid Laroi and is widely respected across the industry. As a senior member of the MusicNSW team, Simandjuntak will lead development of the organisation’s programs and resources to support NSW artist development and industry career pathways.

Simandjuntak will also oversee Coordinators based in Western Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong, respectively: Kelly Hellmrich (Camp Cope, Bad Apples Music), Maeve Grant (Gumnut Artists) and Cody Munro Moore (Stranded Recording Studio, Dinosaur City Records, Illawarra Folk Festival).

Managing Director Joe Muller sees the expansion of the MusicNSW team and the inclusion of more local music industry leaders as critical.

‘Growing from an existing team of Regional Coordinators, these new appointments will see MusicNSW further embed our statewide presence with boots on the ground in Newcastle, Wollongong and Western Sydney for the first time in our history. We’ve seen the impact that locally-based coordinators can have on music communities and I have no doubt that the collective knowledge, passion and experience of our incoming team members will be invaluable as they work closely to support artist and industry development in a direct and nuanced way,’ he said.

‘I am thrilled also to welcome Ricky Simandjuntak to the team as Program Manager. Ricky will lead these new team members and drive program delivery across our organisation. Ricky brings an immense wealth of experience from his work as an artist manager and brand strategist and will be a huge asset as we continue to strive towards a thriving contemporary music sector in NSW.’

The Coordinators will facilitate Sound Advice professional development events, opportunities and networking for local industry and artists, and act as local connectors through one-on-one meetings. They will also work closely with artists and industry to identify further opportunities to provide the support needed to help the local music scene thrive.

These appointments follow Sofia Nicotra joining the MusicNSW team earlier this year as Marketing and Communications Coordinator, bringing her experience at Sydney label pioneer Elefant Traks to the team to help amplify MusicNSW programs and opportunities.

This expansion of staff has been made possible by support from Sound NSW.

Circus Oz farewells General Manger

Alonso Pineda, who joined Circus Oz as General Manager at the start of 2023, has stepped down from the role.

Pineda has played a key role in supporting the Company to get back on stage and keep creating new work. His organisational leadership allowed Circus Oz to consolidate its position, focus and harness its energy, explore alternative operational and business models, and build creative collaborations.

‘His vision, energy, entrepreneurism and positive attitude towards change and adaptation have been invaluable. We look forward to being able to work with him again, and we wish him all the best as he continues to pursue his creative career,’ said a Circus Oz spokesperson.

‘We are looking forward to welcoming a new leadership team … to help shape and realise the next chapter in Circus Oz’s creative journey,’ they added. ‘Stay tuned!’

New Creative Director and CEO joins Burrinja

The Burrinja Board has appointed Melanie Burge as Creative Director and CEO of Burrinja Cultural Centre, located in Upwey in Victoria’s Dandenong Ranges.

Board Chairperson, Associate Professor Elizabeth Dax AM, said, ‘We are pleased to appoint Melanie Burge as Creative Director and CEO at Burrinja Cultural Centre. We were impressed by Melanie’s experience working with artists as a program producer and manager, and look forward to her bringing her vision and leadership values to Burrinja.’

Burrinja’s new CEO and Creative Director, Melanie Burge. Photo: James Henry.

Burge is a creative industries producer experienced in developing and delivering diverse programs, and working with artists and artistic companies from across Australia and around the world.

Prior to her appointment at Burrinja, Burge was Program Producer at the Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM) in Melbourne, where she supported Australian performing artists to connect and build relationships with national and international partners. She was a key member of a small team that designed and delivered arts market events and market development programs, in partnership with established arts festivals around Australia.

Burge’s 20-year professional career includes roles at Melbourne International Arts Festival (now RISING), Adelaide Fringe, Arts Projects Australia, Brisbane Festival, Christchurch Arts Festival and Melbourne International Film Festival.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Flinders University and a Graduate Diploma in Arts Management from the University of South Australia. Burge is a proud Board member of Auspicious Arts Projects, a not-for-profit creative community management organisation.

News in brief

Ellie Buttrose has been appointed as the curator of the 2026 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art at the Art Gallery of South Australia. Read our story here.

In similar news, the Melbourne Art Foundation has appointed prominent art world figure Melissa Loughnan as Fair Director for Melbourne Art Fair 2025 and beyond. Read more here.

