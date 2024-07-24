Alter State: a celebration of Disability, art and radical care

Featuring live performance, contemporary art, film, workshops, a two-day symposium and two parties, as well as a First Nations Deaf and Disabled Yarning Circle, Alter State 2024 is a Disability-led celebration of arts and culture co-presented by Arts Centre Melbourne and Arts Access Victoria.

It is not, however, only a festival, as Alter State 2024 Creative Lead Jodee Mundy OAM is quick to explain.

‘It was launched as a digital event in 2021, then as a major festival in 2022, and for 2024 it launched as a Disability-led initiative, even though it looks like a festival,’ Mundy laughs.

‘It’s important to be clear to everyone that [Alter State] doesn’t have the funding of a major festival. In two years’ time, hopefully, we’ll be able to attract more partners and more funding to make it bigger, or maybe not. Alter State may evolve to become an arts and Disability marketplace? I don’t know the future, but Alter State needs to respond to whatever the community needs at the time are to progress towards cultural equity.’

Mundy, a coda (child of Deaf adults) and artist living with a chronic illness, continues: ‘I feel like that’s what Alter State really is. I don’t want to trap it by saying it’s a festival. It really is something that can morph and change depending on where the gaps are and what’s needed at the time. That’s what I like about Alter State. It’s like we’re all going on a journey to somewhere else that we’ve never seen before.’

Joshua Pether is an experimental performance artist, dancer and choreographer of Kalkadoon heritage and the CEO of Arts Access Victoria; he has also curated the inaugural Alter State First Nations Deaf and Disabled Arts Program this year.

Describing the inclusion of the First Nations Deaf and Disabled Arts Program in Alter State 2024 as ‘monumental’, Pether says the program concept grew out of discussions between himself and other First Nations artists, including Wiradjuri artist and disability advocate Uncle Paul Constable Calcott.

‘We were thinking about what it was that we needed to speak about as Mob with disability. And I think that’s one of the things that’s really important: just being able to speak about it,’ Pether tells ArtsHub.

‘I feel like a lot of the time in festivals and in First Nations circles, we don’t get the chance to speak about disability in a frank and open manner, and in a manner that people actually understand what we’re talking about. So this is the first time that this will happen, and it’s happening on the first day of Alter State.’

The program will include the First Nations Deaf and Disabled Yarning Circle on 2 October, guided by Wurundjeri Traditional Owner Aunty Di Kerr, Alter State’s inaugural Elder in Residence.

Deaf and Disabled First Nations artists from across Victoria are invited to participate in the Yarning Circle and the subsequent Alter State symposium, with Creative Australia coming on board as a partner to fly in eight interstate delegates in order to ensure a national conversation – a conversation that Pether helps will inform future policies around working with artists with disabilities in First Nations communities across Australia.

Other program highlights for Alter State 2024 include performances of Restless Dance Theatre’s Private View, a work challenging preconceived attitudes towards sex and disability that was previously staged at the Adelaide Festival and is also programmed in the forthcoming Brisbane Festival. The Alter State Symposium on 3-4 October will feature a range of keynotes, panels and industry roundtables with artists, dancers and performance makers.

There will also be several works at North Melbourne’s Arts House, including Soft Connections (an exhibition by Amy Claire Mills), the world premiere of Melinda Smith OAM’s Conduit Bodies (an exploration of the relationship between technology and the body, disability, assistive technology and the natural world) and Specials (Kath Duncan’s work in development about her experience growing up attending a special school in the 1970s). Arts House is also hosting the closing night party, Disabled and Sexy, on 12 October.

The 2024 program also includes the Alter State Academy, a series of masterclasses for Deaf and Disabled secondary school students led by professional Deaf and Disabled artists including award-winning comedian Alistair Baldwin, writer Carly Findlay OAM, and Deaf storytellers Danni Wright and Salomon Gerber.

Describing the students who will participate in the Alter State Academy as ‘the artists of the future’, Mundy continues: ‘And that really excites me, because we’re opening the doors to a younger generation to come in and see their elders … to see older people who are already doing that work, and those young people will then stand on their shoulders. Because, as you know, culture is something that’s passed down from generation to generation, and the only way we can pass that on is if they’re there and receiving that [knowledge] from the Deaf and Disabled artists of today.’

The seeds of Alter State were sown in 2019, when Pether, together with writer, speaker and appearance activist Carly Findlay OAM and award-winning Māori (Ngāti Maniapoto) dancer and performer Rodney Bell, were brought together as Foundation Artists to establish the principles on which Alter State is built.

The first Alter State was subsequently held in 2022, following a digital launch in 2021 which featured a free online program of broadcast performances, workshops and discussions.

Reflecting on the way Alter State has evolved, Pether says: ‘The change from 2022 to 2024, I feel, has really involved the community; it does feel like this work is really for the community, and I feel like, as a Foundation Artist, it’s a real privilege to see that growth from 2019 to where we are now.’

The importance of radical care

The 2024 Alter State program is accessible, intersectional and relaxed, with Auslan interpreting, live captions, audio description, mobility access and quiet spaces provided at all events, which have been developed with the concept of “radical care” at their heart.

‘Because of the breadth and the overwhelming size of other festivals, having radical care at the heart of Alter State is really important, because it holds that moment where you can still be in that largeness, but also be safe in the smallness of things as well,’ Pether explains.

‘It allows people to be themselves, as well, without feeling that they’re going to be overwhelmed by the capacity of what they’re trying to deliver and so forth. And that, to me, is really important, especially in the Disability community.’

Mundy agrees, while also stressing that care is not transactional. ‘Radical care comes from a legacy around disability justice. So it’s a concept that’s highly known in academic circles and in the Disability communities, but really, caring for others starts with caring about ourselves and others. And we’re all deserving of care. We’re born deserving to be cared for as children, and as we grow that should never stop,’ she says.

Referring to the work of writer and Disability activist Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, Mundy continues: ‘She asks the question in her book, Care Work: Dreaming Disability Justice, how do we create care that is fair to all parties involved, without people being afraid to ask for help or to request assistance?

‘So in this in this context, anyone in the festival – audience, staff, artists – will receive the highest care. If they need it, we will step up and do that. And that’s part of the whole program. There’s no shame in being who you are. And if you need many things to get there, we’re going to do it, because we want you there, we value you, we want you on our stages and we want to see you – even if you can’t physically come and are watching the work and reading the captions online… You’re important to us, and that’s what Alter State’s about.’

The 2024 edition of Alter State runs from 2-13 October 2024 in venues across Melbourne.