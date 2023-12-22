News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what arts news people are talking about in the last week before Christmas.
22 Dec 2023
Gina Fairley
A brightly coloured newspaper front page being printed on a press.

Hot off the virtual press, here’s our regular wrap of the week’s most read stories. Photo: Shutterstock.

This week’s top arts news stories

As we’re all feeling the burn of end of year exhaustion, and counting the hours until signing off, we take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the wrap-up pile this week.

10 underrated books in 2023
Some worthy Australian books published this year that may have escaped your attention.

The Big List: the visual arts in 2023
That was the year that was. ArtsHub looks at 2023’s highs, lows and everything in between in Australia’s visual arts sector.

159 organisations receive four-year funding from Creative Australia
The Four Year Investment for Organisations program has seen 45 more organisations supported than were funded in the 2021-2024 cycle. Those who missed out are heartbroken.

Gold, glitz and history on show in the State of Victoria gold jewellery collection
Fifteen highlighted pieces of newly acquired goldfield jewellery are on display in a glittery pop-up exhibition at the Melbourne Museum.

New shows and films streaming in December 2023: Australia guide
What’s new to Netflix, Stan, Prime, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Disney+, SBS On Demand, ABC iview and other platforms this month.

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

The five creatives of Christmas
ArtsHub speaks with five regional creatives who recap 2023 and share their hopes for 2024.

Exhibiton review: Halfway, Yarrila Arts and Museum ★★★★1/2
Yarrila Arts and Museum is geographically positioned at a midpoint between Meanjin/Brisbane and Eora/Sydney – hence the name of this appealing exhibition.

A director’s secret letter to his mother
Director Vee Shi says his short film Jia is ‘a letter to my mother. It encapsulates my deepest love for her, but also a secret that I am unable to tell her in words’.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Opera review: Die Walküre (The Ring Cycle), QPAC ★★★★1/2
Some very fine singing within a panoply of impressive digital imagery makes Die Walküre a winner on many levels. 

Book review: Her Sunburnt Country, Deborah Fitzgerald ★★★★
A well-considered biography that provides a detailed and informative account of the life of the woman behind Australia’s most famous poem.

Read: 17 top starring book reviews of 2023

Ballet review: Storytime Ballet: Cinderella, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★
A magical storytime ballet that’s a delight for children and adults alike.

Theatre review: Is That You, Ruthie?, Cremorne Theatre ★★★★★
A theatrical journey that resonates as a testament to the strength of truth-telling. 

Jobs and education chatter this week

What we learned: top 10 career lessons from 2023
Forget quiet quitting and quiet firing. This year it was all about having better conversations – about money, mental health, performance reviews and showing up online.

ArtsHub writing workshop 1: Crafting insightful criticism
Performing Arts Editor, Richard Watts, and our Reviews Editor, Thuy On share their tips and examples on what makes a good (and bad) piece of arts criticism.

How often have we worked at the office this year?
Many of us are now in hybrid working arrangements, and this year showed there are positives and negatives to this ongoing flexibility.

Listen: Creative Exchange podcast series launched

It’s beginning to look a lot like burnout
How to take care of yourself before the holidays start.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

That was the year that was: 2023 in review

Flip back through the pages of 2023 with our annual round-up of the year's arts headlines.

Richard Watts
figurine of Father Christmas with a green sack overflowing with toys
Festive felicitations...

After another action-packed year in the arts and cultural sector, the team at ArtsHub is taking a moment to breathe…

Madeleine Swain
Vale. rear view of stone statue of an angel with wings
Vale 2023: saluting those we lost this year

ArtsHub salutes the lives and careers of the artists, performers and patrons who took their final curtain call in 2023.

Gina Fairley
Check out the breadth of ideas and topics covered by Amplify Collective writers. Photo: Mike Bird. Colourful plastic cubes are arranged on a table with round colours of light in the foreground.
Amplify Collective stories all-in-one

Stories from ArtsHub's Amplify Collective organised by topic and location for easy navigation – check out the amazing work by…

Celina Lei
a group of young performing arts students clustered around a girl playing a flute.
We need to have a conversation about young people these days

Don't underestimate the discipline, dedication and technical prowess of performing arts students enrolled in Australia's ARTS8 schools, says ANAM's General…

Nick Bailey
