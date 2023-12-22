This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

As we’re all feeling the burn of end of year exhaustion, and counting the hours until signing off, we take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the wrap-up pile this week.

10 underrated books in 2023

Some worthy Australian books published this year that may have escaped your attention.

The Big List: the visual arts in 2023

That was the year that was. ArtsHub looks at 2023’s highs, lows and everything in between in Australia’s visual arts sector.

159 organisations receive four-year funding from Creative Australia

The Four Year Investment for Organisations program has seen 45 more organisations supported than were funded in the 2021-2024 cycle. Those who missed out are heartbroken.

Gold, glitz and history on show in the State of Victoria gold jewellery collection

Fifteen highlighted pieces of newly acquired goldfield jewellery are on display in a glittery pop-up exhibition at the Melbourne Museum.

New shows and films streaming in December 2023: Australia guide

What’s new to Netflix, Stan, Prime, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Disney+, SBS On Demand, ABC iview and other platforms this month.

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

The five creatives of Christmas

ArtsHub speaks with five regional creatives who recap 2023 and share their hopes for 2024.

Exhibiton review: Halfway, Yarrila Arts and Museum ★★★★1/2

Yarrila Arts and Museum is geographically positioned at a midpoint between Meanjin/Brisbane and Eora/Sydney – hence the name of this appealing exhibition.

A director’s secret letter to his mother

Director Vee Shi says his short film Jia is ‘a letter to my mother. It encapsulates my deepest love for her, but also a secret that I am unable to tell her in words’.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Opera review: Die Walküre (The Ring Cycle), QPAC ★★★★1/2

Some very fine singing within a panoply of impressive digital imagery makes Die Walküre a winner on many levels.

Book review: Her Sunburnt Country, Deborah Fitzgerald ★★★★

A well-considered biography that provides a detailed and informative account of the life of the woman behind Australia’s most famous poem.

Read: 17 top starring book reviews of 2023

Ballet review: Storytime Ballet: Cinderella, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★

A magical storytime ballet that’s a delight for children and adults alike.

Theatre review: Is That You, Ruthie?, Cremorne Theatre ★★★★★

A theatrical journey that resonates as a testament to the strength of truth-telling.

Jobs and education chatter this week

What we learned: top 10 career lessons from 2023

Forget quiet quitting and quiet firing. This year it was all about having better conversations – about money, mental health, performance reviews and showing up online.

ArtsHub writing workshop 1: Crafting insightful criticism

Performing Arts Editor, Richard Watts, and our Reviews Editor, Thuy On share their tips and examples on what makes a good (and bad) piece of arts criticism.

How often have we worked at the office this year?

Many of us are now in hybrid working arrangements, and this year showed there are positives and negatives to this ongoing flexibility.

Listen: Creative Exchange podcast series launched

It’s beginning to look a lot like burnout

How to take care of yourself before the holidays start.

