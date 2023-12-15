10 underrated books in 2023

Have no idea what books to choose as presents for loved ones or for yourself? Before you reach out for the household names and those that regularly dominate the bestseller (and even prize-winning) lists, maybe consider spreading the love a little and choosing some less well-known titles that deserve recognition. Here are some personally curated Australian books that may have been overlooked in this year’s publication schedules.

Fiction

Paradise Estate, Max Easton (Giramondo)

This is a novel that is utterly topical in its exploration of housing stress and millennial angst. Helen, 37, is once again single and, to sustain herself, gathers up a motley crew to share a Sydney house with her. A quasi-sequel to Max Easton’s equally arresting debut, The Magpie Wing, the ironically titled Paradise Estate tracks all manner of topics relevant to today’s reader, including capitalism, real estate, frustration and ennui.

Others were Emeralds, Lang Leav (Viking)

This coming-of-age novel about Ai, the teenage daughter of Cambodian refugees, deals with the usual issues that beset young adults – romance, schoolwork, future goals – but Others were Emerald also looks at what it was like growing up Asian in Australia in the late 1990s, a time when there was overt racism and anti-migrant hostility. Leav is also a poet, so this book is shot through with lyricism despite its sometimes heavy themes.

Non-Fiction

Wear Next: Fashioning the Future, Clare Press (Thames & Hudson)



Most of us know how environmentally destructive and socially damaging fast fashion can be, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Vogue‘s first sustainability editor, Clare Press, speaks to various innovators, from ‘inventors of new materials to designers and academics, economists and philosophers through to the makers, wearers and sharers of clothes’. Their shared objective is to design a greener, regenerative and safe fashion industry.

Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth, Natalie Haynes (Picador)

Tired of hearing about all the feats and foibles of Greek gods? Well, here’s a corrective book for you. Natalie Haynes introduces and expands on the exploits of a vast number of goddesses, including Athene, Aphrodite, Hera, Demeter, Persephone, Artemis, Gaia and all of the nine muses.

Read: Book review: New Australian Fiction 2023, edited by Suzy Garcia

Poetry

She doesn’t seem autistic, Esther Ottaway (Puncher & Wattmann)

A lot of literature, medical or otherwise, focuses on autism as seen in the male persuasion; there is not much at all written about girls and women on the spectrum. Esther Ottaway’s poetry addresses this oversight with characteristic wit and verve, using her and her daughter’s own experiences, as well as those from other autistic women.

Moon Wrasse, Willo Drummond (Puncher & Wattmann)

Like the fish of its title, this is a shimmery collection of poetry that explores transformation, identity and the permeable self (the moon wrasse start off as a female, but changes to a male) Loss, grief and the ecologies of the natural environment also offer Drummond inspiration for her luminous and multilayered words.

Young Adult

The Spider and her Demons, sydney khoo (Penguin)

This urban fantasy book stars a teenager who happens to also be half spider demon, with extra arachnid legs and eyes that need covering up if she is to continue to live a normal life. Oh and she has venom as well. It’s an interesting metaphor for navigating self-acceptance despite difference – a common enough YA theme despite the supernatural, monster trappings.

Welcome to Sex! by Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes (Hardie Grant)

For the teenagers (12+) in your life who have been tutored about reproduction, but are none the wiser about the actual emotional and physical terrain of sex, this is a frank, shame-free and informative age-appropriate book that canvasses a whole range of topics, including myths about sex, how to know when you’re ready, contraception and relationships.

Children

Mr Chicken goes to Mars, Leigh Hobbs (Allen & Unwin)

Those who have been following Mr Chicken’s geographical adventures will know he’s travelled to many places in the world, including Paris, Rome, London and of course all over Australia… so what now? Well, outer space of course! Spoiler: he even meets some martians…

We are Starlings: inside the mesmerizing magic of a murmuration, Robert Furro and Donna Jo Napoli. Illustrations by Marc Martin (Penguin Random House)

Ideal for young (and old) nature lovers, this picture book explores the beautiful phenomenon of a murmuration, the dance of starlings as they create formations in the sky by moving as one. Told from the perspective of the birds themselves, the book captures the seemingly magical feat of communication and synchronisation.