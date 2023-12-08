This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? Problems on deck at Griffith University, Carriageworks and a Melbourne gallery, concerns that were echoed in Wesley Enoch’s words, caught our attention this week.

Melbourne gallery has artists seeing red

Artists speak up after frustrating dealings with long-standing RED Gallery.

Potential Griffith University Art Museum closure

The future of Griffith University Art Museum is uncertain as pressures for faculty expansion have led to a rethink of priorities.

Wesley Enoch criticises ‘an age of inarticulate leadership’

Reflecting on the state of the arts, Queensland and First Nations theatre-making at the end of 2023, Wesley Enoch has much to say.

New shows and films streaming in December 2023: Australia guide

With thanks to our sister site, ScreenHub, we shared what’s new to Netflix, Stan, Prime, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Disney+, SBS On Demand, ABC iview and other platforms this month.

‘How is the Great Australian Novel going?’

Author Nicholas Jose says the answer is ‘not too badly, thanks’.

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

Dark side of the arts: where fear and transparency collide

What are arts journalists to do when those we are trying to empower to speak up, fear the repercussions?

Under a wet blanket: navigating the Australian arts ecosystem as First Nations artists

It’s time that First Nations artists were allowed to be in the driver’s seat and not confined to the passenger’s.

Top reviews for the week

These are the week's most read reviews:

Music review: Mushroom 50 Live concert, Rod Laver Arena ★★★★★

A star-studded line-up celebrating Australia’s best music from the past 50 years.

Theatre review: The Master and Margarita, Belvoir St Theatre ★★★★★

Adapted from Bulgakov’s classic novel, this stage version is compelling whether or not you’re familiar with the original book.

Exhibition review: NGV Triennial 2023 ★★★★

From robotics to textiles to sensational immersive video, the NGV Triennial offers a picture of making now, and an eye on the topics that matter. But is it a good exhibition?

Book review: How To Order Eggs Sunny Side Up, Lisa Collyer ★★★★

A debut collection of poetry that breaks down taboos about the state of women’s bodies and the state of the planet.

Lecture review: An Evening with A C Grayling, QPAC ★★★★

What is the meaning of life? Professor A C Grayling has the answer.

Musical Review: Chicago, Crown Theatre, WA ★★★★★

One of the longest running musicals on Broadway is returning to tour Australia, first stop Perth.

Read: Your 2023-2024 summer exhibition planner

Jobs and education chatter this week

US ‘warrior librarian’ Tracie D Hall speaks at State Library Victoria

Prominent US advocate for libraries, Tracie D Hall visits Melbourne to talk about book banning and the concomitant decline in adult and child literacy levels.

Listen: Creative Exchange podcast series launched

Exit interview: Sue Roff, Art Projects Australia

Sue Roff shares with ArtsHub her learnings after 14 years on the job and her insights into the broader arts and disability landscape in Australia.

Education in brief: a Hive for kids, a conference for art educators and news from around the web

Sensory art for kids in Sydney, and the National Visual Art Education Conference in Canberra. Plus Australian schools and universities grapple with inequality.

