Potential Griffith University Art Museum closure

Artist and Griffith University alumna, Victoria Reichelt posted on Instagram yesterday (4 December) that Griffith University Art Museum (GUAM) ‘is under consideration for closure as early as next year’.

Reichelt wrote: ‘The loss of this amazing cultural asset for Queensland and Australia would diminish the reputation of Griffith University, and reverberate for many years as an extremely myopic decision that will devastate the visual arts community of Queensland and the University teaching staff and students. Loss of the Griffith University Art Museum will also lower the University’s attractiveness to future students of visual arts and design.’

Days earlier, the gallery celebrated on its social media feed the achievements of two leading staff, the Art Museum’s Curatorial and Collections Officer Patrick Lester, and Director Angela Goddard, who co-authored the paper ‘From Centre to Museum’, which was presented at the Born Digital Cultural Heritage Conference at the Australian Centre for Moving Image (ACMI) last week.

The post states: ‘Our paper was on our outcomes of the ARC (Australian Research Council) Linkage Grant, highlighting how this grant has enabled us to preserve and present the rich history and evolution of Griffith University Art Museum’s collection and programming over 50 years.’

One could be confused with the mixed signals, then, of the gallery’s value to the institution in the face of its potential closure.

ArtsHub reached out to ­Goddard who was unable to comment. However, a spokesperson from the University was able to clarify details. They confirmed that a change for GUAM is on the books.

‘Griffith’s facilities at South Bank are currently at capacity with a growing need for additional space, with numbers of Griffith Film School (GFS) students doubling in the past decade. GFS is required to vacate its current leased studios in West End by mid-2024, placing greater urgency on the need to make use of available space that is currently not used for teaching,’ they explained.

They confirmed that a consultation process with staff began earlier this week and will be completed by 15 December 2023. The spokesperson said that the student galleries at South Bank – which are separate to GUAM – should not be affected by these changes.

‘The numbers of visitors to GUAM are low compared to other universities’ galleries. GUAM generally displays external collections. We remain committed to maintaining and displaying our art collection,’ the spokesperson continued.

‘If GUAM does close, we will work with any artists who have been booked for exhibitions next year to ensure they receive as much notice as possible of the changes and appropriate action taken with respect to their contracts,’ they told ArtsHub.

Installation view exhibition ‘Each, Other: Pixy Liao and Lin Zhipeng (aka No 223)’, Griffith University Art Gallery, 2023. Image: Courtesy the gallery and the artists.

Slated exhibitions uncertain to go ahead

The gallery’s current exhibition Each, Other: Pixy Liao and Lin Zhipeng (aka No 223) is scheduled to continue through to 3 February 2024, with the future exhibition Taring Padi: Tanah Tumpah Darah – by the celebrated Indonesian art collective – listed on the gallery’s website as being presented 29 February to 25 May 2024.

At this point it is uncertain whether it will go ahead as currently planned.

Part of this project, Taring Padi was to undertake a residency and suite of public programs in collaboration with proppaNOW, one of Australia’s most important Indigenous art collectives, with the two groups developing a public art banner project together.

The University spokesperson reminded ArtsHub that it has an extensive art collection, ‘most of which we display across our campuses’.

‘The new Griffith CBD campus, which is expected to open within the next few years, will provide a wonderful opportunity to display the art collection and continue our engagement activities,’ they added.

Sector backlash

Understandably, yesterday’s social media post stirred up commentary. Among the commentators was Russell Craig, who wrote on Facebook: ‘When the merger of QCA (Queensland College of Art) and Griffith University was agreed, Griffith made a firm commitment to uphold the artistic integrity of the College’s formidable reputation. Griffith had already carved a great artistic pedagogy through Griffith artworks and the brilliant professional workshops and art collection that Dr Margriet Bonnin and her team had carved in the 1980s. Griffith University Art [Museum} is a powerhouse [on] Queensland’s art map with a huge history and reputation that was born from the very best of this state’s leading art institutions. I am stunned its demise is even mooted.’

Another comment on Reichelt’s Instagram post was: ‘The QCA has been in a declining state for several years now, by reducing areas of study (printmaking and photography) and going to trimesters to churn the students through, so Griffith’s intention to close the Museum doesn’t surprise me. It’s a business that’s looking at the bottom line.’

Celebrated artist Richard Bell added on Facebook: ‘Apparently, they are closing the Museum because someone didn’t maintain the lease of the film school’s storage shed. GUAM will become the film school’s storage shed.’

Reichelt added in her post: ‘They promote and encourage research and experimentation and bring national and international artists to our state, all while maintaining and building the Griffith University Art Collection for future generations. The staff there have always been available to students and former students like myself to give advice on professional practice, as well as providing a high-quality program that educates and inspires the community.

‘Museums like the Griffith University Art Museum exist to teach students and the wider community the important place that the visual arts play in our culture, both emotionally and intellectually. This builds social and cultural capital. We are all the richer for their work.’

More on the Griffith University Art Museum

The Queensland Film and Drama Centre (1978-1988) supported the development of many seminal video artworks in Queensland, which were subsequently acquired for its collection. The Founding Director was Dr Margriet Bonin.

The Centre evolved to become Griffith Artworks, and then Griffith University Art Museum (GUAM). Those roots of archiving and research have always remained strong across the Museum’s history, and it is recognised as a key venue of learning and professional practice among the national network of university galleries.

‘It is at the top of the list of the University’s cultural assets. This AAA-rated Museum has consistently produced high-quality exhibitions and publications despite their relatively small budge,’ noted Reichelt.

The Museum is also custodian of the significant Griffith University Art Collection and Archive, managing its conservation, storage and presentation needs. It is the second largest public art collection in Queensland (only behind the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art).

GUAM also has a reputation for undertaking ongoing research into important aspects of the University’s Art Collection, and contemporary Australian and international art practices more broadly. ‘These research projects have led to award-winning publications, critically-reviewed exhibitions, and greater awareness of little known and overlooked art practice,’ says the University’s website.

The art museum is located at 226 Grey Street, on the university’s South Bank campus.