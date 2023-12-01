This week’s arts news and trending topics

Jump to:
This week’s top arts news stories
What caught our readers’ attention this past week? From new libraries to prize-winning podcasts and big hitting names in the visual arts – this week’s top arts news ready were varied geographically and materially.
Opening of new Melbourne library, narrm ngarrgu, and return of Koorie Heritage Trust
Melbourne’s first new library in almost a decade opens and the renovated Koorie Heritage Trust centre returns.
Australian Podcast Awards announce 2023 winners
Celebrating Australia’s best and most popular audio content, this year’s podcast awards gave 30 gongs to everything from true crime and documentary to arts, culture, sports and chat.
Do we want Gauguin back?
The NGA’s recently announced Gauguin World exhibition raises questions, but also proposes new answers.
Pumpkin patch – Yayoi Kusama acquisition revealed
The latest vegetable-inspired artwork from the famed nonagenarian artist has now been installed in a regional Victorian outdoor sculpture garden.
The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective
Arts funding that honours artists rather than neoliberal markets
What the sector needs are separate funding streams for emerging and established artists that evaluate financial acquittals rather than applications.
Live Futures: an inquiry of queer sex and play
When we look for sex and play, where do we go? ArtsHub attends ‘Live Futures: Queer Cultural Safety and Existential Risk’ to find out.
Top reviews for the week
ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:
Exhibition review: Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs, Australian Museum ★★★★★
A harmonious blend of ancient wonders and modern innovation that explores the life of the illustrious pharaoh, Ramses the Great.
Exhibition review: Louise Bourgeois, Art Gallery of NSW ★★★★★
The largest exhibition of Louise Bourgeois’ work ever seen in Australia.
Book review: I Don’t, Clementine Ford ★★★★
Clementine Ford shows us how life could be for women if they weren’t shackled to marriage.
Opera Review: The Marriage of Figaro, State Opera SA ★★★★
Mozart’s delightful opera buffa gets a modern makeover.
Theatre Review: Dirty Birds, Heath Ledger Theatre, WA ★★★★
Dirty Birds explores the off-centre symmetry of sisterhood in a context of anxious absurdity.
Dance review: The Nutcracker, His Majesty’s Theatre, WA ★★★★★
This seasonal favourite tells a timeless tale.
Jobs and education chatter this week
2023 visual arts graduate show calendar
A rundown of current and upcoming graduate shows across the visual art disciplines, including fine art, design, fashion, photography, architecture and more.
Professional development opportunity for arts educators
The National Gallery of Australia’s visual arts education conference returns in January 2024.
Upskilling by responding to young people’s needs (PIVOT)
Propel Youth Arts WA’s dedicated professional development program, PIVOT, returns with a fresh outlook drawing on past learnings.
How to find your sweet spot with social media for artists and creatives
Balancing the needs for inner peace with audience development is an ongoing struggle for artists and creatives. Here are some ideas to help you find your zen.
So you want my arts job: physical comedy and clown teacher
Drawing from over 20 years’ experience, Clare Bartholomew divulges what it means to be a physical comedy and clown teacher.
