Opening of new Melbourne library, narrm ngarrgu, and return of Koorie Heritage Trust

narrm ngarrgu library and family services centre

Situated in the Queen Victoria Market precinct, the narrm ngarrgu library and family services centre opened this morning (Friday 24 November 2023). The flagship centre’s name is taken from a Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung phrase meaning ‘Melbourne knowledge’.

One of Australia’s leading Aboriginal artists, Maree Clarke, was present at the unveiling of a suite of new public artworks. Her immersive artwork is at the heart of the site – in the main library, the carpet design is themed around the notion of ‘Walking on Country’, featuring contour maps of the five Kulin nations.

The Children’s Library and passageway also showcase carpet designed with native Wurrundjeri plants and animals. On the rooftop terrace, Clarke’s works include a coolamon cast from a giant eucalyptus burl for smoking ceremonies, made in collaboration with Palawa man Nicholas Hovington, and a six-metre long eel trap playground artwork surrounded by cultural patterns and Kulin graphics in the playground soft fall area.

Clarke says, ‘I wanted to create and integrate pieces that reflect the Kulin nation culture and knowledge that have always been here – giving anyone who walks into the building a chance to connect in a playful and thoughtful way.

‘If people don’t know about the five clans of the Kulin nations, what better place to start learning than in narrm ngarrgu?

Continuing the Kulin story is a collection of 60 contemporary artworks and heritage items displayed throughout the building that reflect the site’s layered history.

The collection includes new commissions by Wergaia/Wemba Wemba artist Kelly Koumalatsos and Ngarigu artist Peter Waples-Crowe, photography by Clarke of the Melbourne 1990s NAIDOC protest, and works by Josh Muir, Leah King-Smith, Steven Rhall, Hayley Millar Baker, Clinton Naina, Brian Martin, Naomi Hobson, Kent Morris, Lisa Waup, Sonja Hodge, Blackgin (Georgia Macguire) and Julie Gough.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said, as the first public library to open in the City of Melbourne in nearly a decade, narrm ngarrgu marks an important milestone for Council and the community.

‘With doors officially open, we welcome everyone inside to explore the remarkable collection of 30,000 items and celebrate our long-standing and important connection to Aboriginal art, heritage and knowledge,’ said Capp.

narrm ngarrgu Library and Family Services opens from Friday 24 November 2023 at 141 Therry Street, Melbourne, with a Community Day on Saturday 25 November.

Koorie Heritage Trust

The Koorie Heritage Trust (KHT) will reopen in the newly renovated Birrarung Building (formerly Yarra Building) at Federation Square on 9 December 2023. KHT will offer new exhibition galleries and more space to showcase the permanent collection, plus more accessible community engagement and education spaces.

The stand-alone First Peoples’ arts and cultural centre – a first of its kind in an Australian capital city – is a significant announcement for First Peoples of south-east Australia.

The Koorie Art Show, KHT’s biggest community event, will be the first exhibition to be launched in the new building, showcasing over 100 First Peoples artists in a presentation of works on paper, photography, sculpture, multimedia, fibre art and more.

‘Occupying all three levels of the Birrarung Building is such an important step for us, as we can now offer a seamless whole of building experience that is reflective of First Peoples’ connection to Country and culture. The additional space means that we are able to present more of our permanent collection, provide more opportunities for Koorie artists to exhibit their work and offer more public programs. It is a beautiful space that I am immensely proud of and I welcome everyone to KHT,’ says Tom Mosby, CEO.

He continues, ‘I am also delighted that our building (formerly the Yarra Building) will now be known as the Birrarung Building. This change signifies the importance of place in the spirit of reconciliation.’

The Koorie Heritage Trust was established in 1985. It is a not-for-profit arts and cultural organisation that is First Peoples owned and managed and is the only organisation of its kind located in a major Australian capital city.

KHT provides opportunities for all people to connect through its wide-reaching programs – guided walking tours, building Aboriginal Cultural competency workshops, family history services, exhibitions and public programs.

With the largest collection of Koorie art and artefacts in Australia, KHT promotes and supports the diversity of First Peoples of south-east Australia and celebrates the strong and continuing living culture grounded in a 60,000-year-old history.

Koorie Art Show Awards

The Koorie Art Show is a non-acquisitive award and all entries are eligible for the Creative Victoria Award for Excellence in Any Media, $10,000; City of Melbourne Aboriginal Melbourne Award, $5000; Lendlease Reconciliation Award, $5000; Viva Energy Australia 3D Award, $5000; RMIT University Emerging Artist Award, $5000; Josh Muir Digital Award, $3000; KHT’s Encouragement Awards, 2 x $500; and KHT’s People’s Choice Award $1000.

The Koorie Art Show and Koorie Art Show Young Mob opens 9 December 2023 and runs until 5 February 2024, Koorie Heritage Trust, Birrarung Building, Federation Square.

