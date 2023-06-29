This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was career advice and hard news that bubbled to the surface this week. Clearly tax remains on everyone’s mind, but so was advice for regearing for the next financial year. These were your most read stories:

The butt of the joke

How it feels when a comedian ridicules you and 200,000 people think it’s funny.

Creatives with ADHD: how a coach can help

Artists and creatives with ADHD need particular kinds of support to thrive. Creative coach Briony Kidd knows the challenges first-hand and offers advice.

Taking a machete to the ABC … again

Has the ABC gone too far this time?

Couch wars: the challenge and the trend facing creatives

As couch complacency lingers, immersive entertainment appears to be the winner that’s drawing audiences back.

Q&A: Fergus Linehan on taking on Carriageworks

ArtsHub speaks with Fergus Linehan, Carriageworks’ new CEO, about how he will steer the organisation after a few tumultuous years.

And staying in our top reads this week:

Leading The Substation into its ‘teenage years’

After moving to Melbourne and six months into the job as CEO of The Substation, Nuala Furtado shares her biggest learnings so far and reveals what’s next.

More arts news.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Dance review: STATE, State Theatre Centre of WA ★★★★★

Two exciting works of contemporary ballet, inspired by musicality, vulnerability and destruction.

Exhibition reviews: eX de Medici: Beautiful Wickedness and Michael Zavros: The Favourite, QAGOMA ★★★★ 1/2

Two irresistible exhibitions presents a unique double blockbuster of the work of contemporary artists who offer separate yet synergistic practices.

Music review: Skyward, Adelaide Town Hall ★★★★★

Magical music that was written in the stars and played with passion.

Book review: The Crying Room, Gretchen Shirm ★★★★

A (slow) moving meditation on the bonds and frays of family ties.

More recent reviews.

Education and career chatter this week

The art of writing a compelling strategic plan

In a highly competitive marketplace, the arts company that can convince funding bodies of its uniquely placed vision for the future is well-positioned to attract support.

Education in brief: make it fairer, make it free

Big ideas are floated for the future of Australia’s higher education sector but international students are still getting a raw deal.

So you want my arts job: Tour Manager

If you have an affinity for logistics and a love of live music, working as an artist tour manager may be the career for you.

How to guarantee your creative business idea succeeds

How do you identify whether your creative business idea is a destined for success? MoPA’s Thomas Mahon shared his tips at REMIX.

Sole traders: save time, energy, and stress spent on EOFY tax returns (sponsored)

Let Hnry sort out your taxes, so you can get back to business.

29 things you should not forget to claim at tax time

From sunscreen to Spotify, and makeup remover to teeth whitening, we take a look at the less conventional – but legit – tax claims.

And one from the ArtsHub archive popping up this week:

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

More careers articles.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.