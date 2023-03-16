This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

The headlines and compelling arts news that caught our readers’ attention this week were varied, with a focus on festivals and climate. This is what was top of your reading list:

RISING 2023 focuses on the experiential and immersive

The latest edition of Melbourne’s winter festival is a rallying call to the people of Melbourne to embrace cultural experiences in unusual and iconic spaces.

Brisbane Festival to focus on cultural and economic growth in 2023

While the full program will not be released until July, some clues as to what Brisbane Festival has in store in 2023 are now available.

A first look at Vivid Sydney 2023

From the biggest drone show in the southern hemisphere to immersive installations, light walks and live music, Vivid Sydney 2023 has a packed program.

Where science and the natural world converge through the arts

A diverse range of art forms are being used to communicate serious scientific and natural world facts in fun and engaging ways.

Albanese Government acts on audio and e-book lending rights promise

Updating Australia’s lending rights schemes to include digital content will see increased payments flow directly to local writers, illustrators and publishers.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Music review: Björk’s Cornucopia, Perth Festival ★★1/2

The strange sense of Björk’s ‘live absence’ (as opposed to her digital presence onscreen) made for a disappointing experience.

Exhibition review: James Newitt and Emily Wardill, Adelaide Festival ★★★1/2

Democratisation and the moving image at the Adelaide Festival

Theatre review: A Little Life, Adelaide Festival ★★★★★

Based on Hanya Yanagihara’s best-selling novel, this production does not flinch in its portrayal of cruelty and abuse.

Dance review: SHOP I AM, Melbourne Fashion Festival ★★★★

Experimental dance exploring whether fashion is intertwined with identity.

Book review: I’ll Leave You With This, Kylie Ladd ★★★1/2

A heart-breaking, spirited story about the strength of a brother’s legacy

Career chatter this week

Gallery wall labels: short, long, digital or none at all?

ArtsHub takes a look at the shifting dynamic around gallery didactics: what has changed, and are we doing wall labels better?

Q&A: Introducing Thea Baumann, 4A’s new CEO

ArtsHub speaks with 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art’s new CEO about digital futures, FinTech, diasporas, punk cyber cities, viralism and becoming an international brand.

So you want my arts job: Children’s Gallery Curator

What do you need – apart from passion – to shape a children’s gallery program and inspire young audiences?

Exit interview: Neridah Stockley, Artback NT

After more than 20 years spent working in the Northern Territory, Neridah Stockley reflects on the growing cultural offerings the NT has to offer.

