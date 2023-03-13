RISING 2023 focuses on the experiential and immersive

A 10,000-strong kazoo orchestra, a performance featuring 30 locally recruited orphaned adults, and an outdoor concert inspired by the oldest known piece of notated music and featuring up to 1000 community members, are among the array of experiential and participatory works featured in the 2023 program for the winter festival, RISING.

Billed as ‘a festival that you do’ rather than one you passively observe, RISING 2023 is described by its Co-Artistic Directors Hannah Fox and Gideon Obarzanek as ‘a mass celebration of Melbourne’s unique culture in the heart of the city’.

‘The 2023 program is a rallying call to get involved, experience the new and be a part of a festival that couldn’t happen anywhere else,’ Fox and Obarzanek say in a joint statement.

Speaking with ArtsHub, Obarzanek adds: ‘I guess Hannah and I have never seen the festival as a catalogue of shows. It’s really using the city as its stage. And it’s a festival that is all about audiences getting involved and about contemporary art, music and cultural experiences in unusual and iconic spaces.

‘It is all about becoming part of something bigger than the individual self,’ he continues.

‘10,000 Kazoos’ at RISING will feature ‘the largest orchestra ever’, according to Co-Artistic Director Gideon Obarzanek. Photo: Michael Pham.

‘This festival really is about community, and I think Melbourne is about community. It has suffered greatly over the last two and a half years, and it’s still coming back. I think that RISING and a number of other events give an opportunity for people to really come back together, to enjoy what the city has to bring and some of the world’s best shows.’

Unlike the 2022 festival, which to a certain extent felt largely invisible unless one knew where to look for it, the 2023 program sees RISING expand into far more public areas and spaces.

The ice-skating rink, Rinky Dink, relocates from the isolated Sidney Myer Music Bowl to Birrarung Marr, on the north bank of the Yarra, and a colourful public art program (including the large-scale outdoor puppetry work, Poncili Creación, in the St Paul’s Cathedral car park and Flinders Lane Precinct, and Matthew Clarke’s colourful series of 2.7-metre tall Wallabies sculptures, also in Birrarung Marr) will help activate the city.

Similarly, whereas last year’s Golden Square took over a three-storey car park in the heart of Chinatown, this year a similar event, Night Trade, will embed bars, art installations and food trucks in the much more public setting of St Paul’s Cathedral and Torrens University, just a stone’s throw from Flinders Street Station and one of the city’s busiest intersections.

‘Melbourne is quite a large city; it’s also incredibly flat, and so spaces and locations disappear quite quickly. We’ve made a very concerted effort this year to really bring our large, major events around Flinders Street Station,’ says Obarzanek.

Read: Brisbane Festival to focus on cultural and economic growth in 2023

The RISING team have also made a conscious effort to ensure more events around the Flinders Street Station and Federation Square precinct are free, or low-cost.

‘We’re really using Fed Square with Spark, this extraordinary alternative to fireworks, which are these swarms of lit-up particles in the air that resemble fireflies, and that’s free. 10,000 Kazoos is the largest orchestra ever, I’d say, and again is free at Fed Square, and then we’ve got Night Trade, this chaos in a car park – it’s the festival headquarters in the car park by St Paul’s Cathedral,’ Obarzanek says.

Celebrating First Peoples

Continuing the festival’s take-over of the Flinders Street Station Ballroom and related spaces, previously the home of Patricia Piccinini’s A Miracle Constantly Repeated in 2022 (as well as the more recent though unconnected Rone exhibition), this year’s RISING sees a major First Nations exhibition installed in the station’s upper floor.

Curated by leading Yorta Yorta writer, curator and RISING Artistic Associate Kimberley Moulton, Shadow Spirit at Flinders Street Station is billed as the largest commissioned exhibition of contemporary First People’s art in Victoria’s history.

The landmark exhibition will see 30 First Peoples artists and collectives from across Australia inviting visitors to reflect on the shadows of Australia’s history, and be immersed in deep systems of knowledge.

The 15 major works in Shadow Spirit, including 14 new commissions, feature the artists Brian Robertson (Maluyligal/ Wuthathi), Dylan Mooney (Yuwi, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander), Hayley Millar Baker (Gunditjmara), John Prince Siddon (Walmajarri), Judy Watson (Waanyi), Julie Gough (Trawlwoolway), Karla Dickens (Wiradjuri), Paola Balla (Wemba Wemba/Gunditjmara), Rene Wanuny Kulitja (Pitjantjatjara), Tiger Yaltangki (Yankunytjatjara) with Jeremy Whiskey (Pitjantjatjara/Yankunytjatjara), Vicki Couzens (Keerray Wooroong/Gunditjmara), Warwick Thornton (Kaytej), Aunty Zeta Thomson (Wurundjeri/Yorta Yorta), Maningrida Arts and Culture artists Anniebell Marrngamarrnga, Dorothy Bunibuni, Paul Nabulumo Namarinjmak, Ken Ngindjalakku Djungkidj (Kuninjku) and The Mulka Project with the late Mrs Mulkuṉ Wirrpanda (Yolŋu).

Moulton, explains: ‘Shadow Spirit honours the interwoven connections First Peoples hold to the spirit world and the expansive networks of knowledge that link place, people and Country.

‘Curating works of esteemed Elders and established practitioners alongside the next generation of First Peoples artists will give audiences a deeply layered experience of our cultures. This is an ambitious national show that will amplify the exceptional contemporary creativity of First Peoples art in this country and take it to the people of Melbourne and the world,’ she adds.

Performance highlights

A strong performance program also features a number of key First Nations works, including Australian Dance Theatre’s Tracker (praised by ArtsHub’s Jo Pickup as ‘a rich array of stories and structures [combined] to achieve a work of moving parallels, crossovers and junctions’), the long-awaited palawa and Māori family show Hide the Dog, and the world premiere of playwright Arrernte Declan Furber Gillick’s Jacky for the Melbourne Theatre Company.

‘Buŋgul’ returns to RISING in 2023 after its 2021 season was cancelled due to Melbourne’s lockdown. Photo: Supplied.

Also programmed – or rather reprogrammed – is the rich and resonant Buŋgul, a celebration of the late Gurrumul’s posthumously released album Djarimirri. Originally programmed in the 2021 edition of RISING, its season was cancelled due to COVID on the opening (and, sadly, closing) night of that year’s RISING.

‘We’re so delighted that Buŋgul is able to finally happen in Melbourne,’ says Obarzanek. ‘As you know, we actually even had a dress rehearsal in 2021 and then, when we were shut down, luckily the whole cast were able to fly out back north before the borders closed. Working closely with the MSO and with Arts Centre Melbourne it’s been possible to get this work back.’

Read: How international festivals enrich their local arts ecologies

Other RISING highlights this year include the Irish-American collaboration Masterclass, the acclaimed dance-theatre work The Dan Daw Show (a celebration of kink and crip pride), Robyn Archer’s An Australian Songbook and a broad-ranging contemporary music program, including Weyes Blood, Uncle Kutcha Edwards, RVG, and the legendary The Damned – whose 1976 single ‘New Rose‘ was the first punk single to be released in the UK.

‘Artists are still very much at the centre of RISING and it is a very contemporary festival in a very progressive city. I would say that Melbourne is the most socially and politically progressive city in Australia. And if you want to know what tomorrow looks like, come to RISING,’ Obarzanek concludes.

RISING runs from 7-18 June 2023. Visit the website to explore the full festival program.