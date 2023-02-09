News

 > All Arts > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.
10 Feb 2023
Gina Fairley
person's jogglers laying on an open field

All Arts

Let us bring you this week’s Arts headlines. Image: Unsplash.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

As the dust has started to settle on the recent release of Revive – Australia’s next National Cultural Policy – other headlines have floated to the surface this week, capturing the interest of our readers. This is what was top of their list:

Unpacking the National Gallery’s funding woes
Forty years of funding neglect of the National Gallery of Australia is jeopardising access and growth.

Arts philanthropy with Vincent Ciccarello
AGSA’s new Head of Philanthropy and Enterprise talks about corporate support, individual giving, community membership and great expectations.

Drone experience to be permanent cultural offering at Uluru
Over 1000 drones will take to the skies every night over Uluru, using technology to tell an ancient story – in the largest ongoing drone show in the world.

New arts policy quiet on gender equity: should we be worried?
The Government’s new Cultural Policy appears soft on gender parity, while some in the sector have been taking their own action.

More arts news.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: One Woman Show, Sydney Opera House ★★★★★
A parodic exploration of well-worn tropes of female-led storytelling.

Book review: Creative Differences and Other Stories, Graeme Simsion ★★★★
A novella and collection of stories from the creator of the ‘Rosie’ series.

Theatre review: The Priestess of Morphine, Blue Room Theatre ★★★★★
A hauntingly beautiful contemporary opera from Tenth Muse Initiative.

Exhibition review: The Body is More Than This, Midsumma Festival ★★★ 1/2
An interrogation into and celebration of gender diverse bodies.

More recent reviews.

Career chatter this week

Industry responses to Australia’s Poet Laureate position
The National Cultural Policy heralds a Poet Laureate posting. What do the poets think?

Secrets of great artist bio pictures
Want to know how to take professional portrait pictures that put your best face forward? We’ve collected some hot tips.

How skills development in the performing arts can aid long-term recovery
After the initial scramble to put shows back on the stage, it’s time to think about sustainable long-term recovery and how to build back better.

So you want my arts job: Architect Ramin Jahromi, COX
Every day is different for Ramin Jahromi, but a collaborative mindset and resilience are always key.

Keeping it genuine: running a gallery in the NT
After 22 years, RAFT artspace director Dallas Gold is shifting up the model to address market pressures and connect with genuine needs.

More careers articles.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

All Arts All Screen Calendars Features Film Film / Television Production Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Television Visual Arts
More
Features

Unmissable First Nations events in 2023

The identity of this nation is embedded in Indigenous art. In this referendum year that we vote for an Indigenous…

Monique Grbec
Features

27 famous kisses in art, ahead of Valentine's Day

We take a walk through history and remember the most famous kisses on screen and in our galleries.

Gina Fairley
Opinions & Analysis

Revive: a second look

The National Cultural Policy isn't perfect, but it's a big improvement on the empty space that preceded it.

Julian Meyrick
News

Multimillion funding boost for Creative New Zealand

The $22 million (AU$20 million) announcement will have a big impact on CNZ's ability to fund creatives and events.

The Big Idea
A woman artist (Justene Williams) photographed performing onstage under neon coloured lights.
Features

New arts policy quiet on gender equity: should we be worried?

The Government’s new Cultural Policy appears soft on gender parity, while some in the sector have been taking their own…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login