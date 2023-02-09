This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

As the dust has started to settle on the recent release of Revive – Australia’s next National Cultural Policy – other headlines have floated to the surface this week, capturing the interest of our readers. This is what was top of their list:

Unpacking the National Gallery’s funding woes

Forty years of funding neglect of the National Gallery of Australia is jeopardising access and growth.

Arts philanthropy with Vincent Ciccarello

AGSA’s new Head of Philanthropy and Enterprise talks about corporate support, individual giving, community membership and great expectations.

Drone experience to be permanent cultural offering at Uluru

Over 1000 drones will take to the skies every night over Uluru, using technology to tell an ancient story – in the largest ongoing drone show in the world.

New arts policy quiet on gender equity: should we be worried?

The Government’s new Cultural Policy appears soft on gender parity, while some in the sector have been taking their own action.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: One Woman Show, Sydney Opera House ★★★★★

A parodic exploration of well-worn tropes of female-led storytelling.

Book review: Creative Differences and Other Stories, Graeme Simsion ★★★★

A novella and collection of stories from the creator of the ‘Rosie’ series.

Theatre review: The Priestess of Morphine, Blue Room Theatre ★★★★★

A hauntingly beautiful contemporary opera from Tenth Muse Initiative.

Exhibition review: The Body is More Than This, Midsumma Festival ★★★ 1/2

An interrogation into and celebration of gender diverse bodies.

Career chatter this week

Industry responses to Australia’s Poet Laureate position

The National Cultural Policy heralds a Poet Laureate posting. What do the poets think?

Secrets of great artist bio pictures

Want to know how to take professional portrait pictures that put your best face forward? We’ve collected some hot tips.

How skills development in the performing arts can aid long-term recovery

After the initial scramble to put shows back on the stage, it’s time to think about sustainable long-term recovery and how to build back better.

So you want my arts job: Architect Ramin Jahromi, COX

Every day is different for Ramin Jahromi, but a collaborative mindset and resilience are always key.

Keeping it genuine: running a gallery in the NT

After 22 years, RAFT artspace director Dallas Gold is shifting up the model to address market pressures and connect with genuine needs.

