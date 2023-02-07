Unpacking the National Gallery’s funding woes

A week before the Christmas break, the visual arts sector awoke to the news headlines: ‘National Gallery of Australia chair projects $265 million shortfall over 10 years, jobs could go’ – ABC News and ‘National Gallery of Australia may have to charge entry fees and close two days a week to cut costs’ – The Canberra Times.

It felt both alarming and urgent. But the end-of-year timing allowed little space to digest what this may mean for our primary visual arts institution, or to filter how realistic or hysterical these claims may be.

This week, ArtsHub sat down with NGA Director Nick Mitzevich to ascertain the depth of the Gallery’s ongoing funding woes, and how it will impact audiences moving forward.

‘I certainly don’t think it’s a hysterical number,’ Mitzevich says of the $265 million shortfall. ‘It’s a very methodical, clean number.’

The figure has been ascertained from collected estimates from building professionals for the maintenance or replacement of structural elements, as identified in an independent report by Ventia (2021).

At the time, it listed 73 projects needing attention, 27 of which it deemed ‘High Risk’. The estimated bill at the time was $87 million. That figure came to light in June 2022 or, more decisively, the $67 million shortfall to deliver its recommendations came to light.

What followed was a short sharp cut to staffing, and an annual ‘top-up’ of funds by the Federal Government to deal with the most critical repairs.

Mitzevich explains that the previous government acknowledged the Gallery had structural issues, making it unsustainable. ‘A feasibility study had been commissioned by former Arts Minister Paul Fletcher, and it was just recently updated by the new minister. It’s just that the top-ups now come to an end. So that’s why we’re facing this future shortfall.’

Mitzevich says he is ‘optimistic’ that operational shortfalls will be addressed in the forthcoming May budget, nevertheless there remains no guarantee until that money is delivered.

‘The Arts Minister, and the Prime Minister, are very well aware of the situation,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘The [Arts] Minister said that he was not going to deal with it as part of the National Cultural Policy… [but] was committed to working on this problem at the main budget.’

Nick Mitzevich, Director, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, 2022. Photo: Roger Deckker.

How real are staffing cuts and reduced hours?

The letter that surfaced on some news sites in December outlined measures the Gallery would have to put into place if the Government didn’t continue the top-up funding provided over the last three successive financial years.

‘Every year we lose 1% of our operating budget. So that’s a contributing factor. It’s not the only factor. The efficiency dividend is another one. Also, we’re not funded for depreciation, or funded appropriately to maintain our building. So there are a whole series of things that are contributing to our financial instability,’ Mitzevich tells ArtsHub.

‘It’s widely known that we’ve had the waterproofing and roof leaking problems for nearly two decades now. The building hasn’t had the level of preventative maintenance, or the appropriate levels of maintenance and replacement, that it should have had.’

The need for funding is not about modernising or extending the Gallery, he says. ‘It’s just about maintaining the asset at the level that it should be. This is what happens when an asset isn’t looked after.’

Mitzevich says for the past four years the Gallery has been working through a maintenance plan, in a game of catch-up. Last year it renewed the site’s equipment plant, adding new air-conditioning and dehumidifiers across the building. This year will see lighting addressed.

‘We’ve got a $20 million program to replace the 40-year-old lights and electrical systems in all the Gallery spaces over the course of the next 12 months,’ he says, listing the next chore on the housekeeping list.

There has also been much talk about the closed gallery café, and the lack of provision for gallery visitors. ‘The former café in the building didn’t have disabled access, it didn’t have a lift and it didn’t have any external entry. The money you would have to spend to fix it wouldn’t actually fix the problems, because it’s positioned very poorly in this building. So we’re working on a new solution in a different part of the building,’ says Mitzevich.

When the café was sent to tender a few years back, no commercial operator wanted to take it on because they couldn’t make it work, he explains. The Gallery ran it for a few years to offer that service to visitors, ‘which meant that we just took the loss’.

The new concept, to be revealed later this year, will deliver ‘a long-term solution that’s financially viable,’ says Mitzevich.

Commissioning million-dollar sculptures while the building leaks

Mitzevich says that there’s a lot of misinformation and negative hype around the building’s ‘accounting’ under his watch.

‘One thing that irks me is when people say that I’m wasting money on Lindy Lee, when I should be putting on better exhibitions, keeping staff or fixing the roof,’ he says.

‘Just to clarify things: simply, we have three buckets of money. One is to fix the building. One is to run the Gallery. And the third is to develop the National Collection. We can’t tip one bucket into another. And each funding stream is through an Act of Parliament, and they designate what we can spend those funds on.’

In mid-September 2016, around 20 staff were told that their jobs would no longer exist, thanks to cuts made in response to the Federal Government’s efficiency dividend. In 2020, a further 30 existing staff were made redundant, while that same year, ArtsHub spoke with Mitzevich about a hiring frenzy, thanks to privately-funded roles.

‘We have 24 privately funded roles here,’ Mitzevich explains. ‘Some of them, in the next two years, will come up for renewal. I’m hoping that donors will continue to be generous with us. The agreements that we have with donors are for three- or five-year funding, and that does make our budget that much more precarious, that’s true. But it’s the only way I could get new things done.’

Elements of the education program and the National Digital Learning Program are also supported by private giving, as well as work in the First Nations space. It is a trend we are seeing emerging across many Australian cultural institutions today.

‘One of the things I love about private giving is that it opens the door to ambition,’ adds Mitzevich. ‘It’s the way that we’ve managed to introduce new things in a very difficult environment.’

As future funding remains tenuous, this past week the Gallery announced its 2023 program. ArtsHub queries whether that same vulnerability could be felt more broadly across the Gallery’s offering in the year ahead, especially if the May budget doesn’t deliver as hoped?

‘To be frank, we fundraise for all our exhibitions,’ says Mitzevich. ‘The Cressida Campbell exhibition has 15 donors, and all the major exhibitions that will open this year will have philanthropic bodies and foundations that will support them. We’ve had to do that to make our projects viable. So we can deliver the programs for 2023, regardless of what the outcome of the main budget is.’

National Collection

The National Collection has just been revalued, as it is every three years. And while the tabling of that value is routine, it has also been quite strategic, timed with the recent change of government, updating of the sustainability report, release of the National Cultural Policy and forthcoming May Budget.

Mitzevich says: ‘While it’s just a paper value, what it does is underline, and to some degree demonstrate, its cultural significance. It asserts its significance in a manner that people can get their heads around.’

As part of the promises that came with Revive – the National Cultural Policy – was $11 million to offer long-term loans of up to 10 years to regional galleries around the country, activating works that are regionally significant, rather than have them sit in storage. The program sits outside, and separate to, all other funding and touring programs. Again, it is not another ‘bucket’ ripe for the topping up of general coffers.

‘The National Collection is this extraordinary resource. And it’s an extraordinary repository for the nation. These funding shortfalls are technical things that we will overcome. And I don’t want the technical things to take over from the significance, and the impact, that the National Collection makes on the cultural life of us as Australians,’ says Mitzevich.

‘That’s the challenge for me, to stay focused on. You know, there’s politics, that’s one thing, but you know, day-to-day it’s actually delivering incredible experiences to people who walk through the door. That’s what keeps me going, what keeps me optimistic.’