THE LUME headed for permanent closure in June

After five years and a series of innovative immersive exhibitions, THE LUME is closing the doors of its Melbourne venue.
1 Apr 2025 16:18
Allison Dickie
Van Gogh's The Starry Night displayed across the walls and floors of the LUME.

Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ at THE LUME. Photo: Supplied.

Five years ago, Grande Experiences, a global company creating projection-based exhibitions, brought THE LUME to Melbourne. Since then, the exhibitions in the space have created employment for over 100 people, drawn in 1.5 million visitors, and generated approximately $180 million for the Victorian economy.

Since 2020 THE LUME has transformed in and out of numerous innovative exhibitions collecting widespread acclaim along the way. Despite the accolades, Grande Experiences has announced that the current Vincent Van Gogh exhibition will be Melbourne’s last, with the doors of THE LUME Melbourne closing on 1 June 2025.

Bruce Peterson, Founder and Chair of Grande Experiences, as well as the CEO of THE LUME Melbourne, speaks of the company’s gratitude for those who supported the venture.

“THE LUME Melbourne has been a defining chapter in Australia’s cultural landscape – a place where art, innovation and imagination came to life for millions of visitors,” he says. “We are deeply grateful to our team, our partners and every guest who stepped through our doors.”

THE LUME arrived with its inaugural Van Gogh exhibit in 2021, featuring the work of the famed Dutch painter. After a successful year, the display closed to make way for new exhibits, but patrons quickly began to miss the starry nights and sunflowers. So, due to popular demand, Grande Experiences reinstated the exhibit with a new twist in Van Gogh Reimagined, which is the current display at THE LUME.

Read: Vincent van Gogh returns to THE LUME with a new VR format

Coming full circle, THE LUME Melbourne will end an its Melbourne experience and simultaneously make space for Grande Experiences to change course. Peterson says that the company’s focus is attuned to pioneering a new chapter with an ambitious mission to redefine the future of storytelling.

“This was not a decision we made lightly, but one rooted in our ambition to push the boundaries of cultural storytelling even further. The landscape of immersive experiences is evolving rapidly, and we are seizing this moment to lead that evolution on a global scale,” Peterson says. “Our focus is now on creating even more groundbreaking, transformative stories through innovative new technology.”

Bright red and orange First Nations artwork projected along the walls of THE LUME during Connections exhibit.
‘Connections’ at THE LUME. Photo: Supplied.

The exhibitions staged over the last five years include the first rendition of Van Gogh, Monet & Friends, Connections and Leonardo da Vinci: 500 years of Genius. THE LUME is also home to event and wellness programming, which will continue running until the gallery’s closure.

Though the Melbourne exhibition is on its way out, there remain nine other cultural experiences across the world, while interest from other Australian states for their own version has been voiced, but no commitments have been made to date.

“As a Melbourne-based company, we are proud to close this chapter at the height of our success, knowing that what comes next will be even more groundbreaking,” Peterson says. “There’s no regret, just excitement for what comes next.”

More information including programming and tickets for the last two months of programming can be found here.

Allison Dickie

