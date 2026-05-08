Powerhouse Parramatta set for late 2026 opening

Construction is complete on Powerhouse Parramatta and the new Sydney cultural institution is set to open in late 2026. It will be the first major state museum for Western Sydney.

While Sydney’s western suburbs are served by several noted galleries across different locations, the new Powerhouse is several steps up in size and capacity, covering some 18,000 square metres and equipped with the facilities for international exhibitions.

Described as the largest cultural infrastructure project in NSW since the Sydney Opera House, the build reportedly cost $915 million, with $75 million of that coming from philanthropic and corporate donors. It was initially slated for completion in 2025.

Construction firm Lendlease has now handed over the site, and work now begins on installing the fit outs for the first exhibitions.

Inside Powerhouse Parramatta

Powerhouse Parramatta during construction. Photo: Iwan Baan.

The construction of the new museum sits alongside the renewal of the Powerhouse Ultimo and the ongoing heritage restoration of Sydney Observatory.

The Powerhouse collection numbers more than half a million objects and ranges over the applied arts and sciences, from cutting edge technology and fashion through to aeronautical inventions – and some of these objects are on the large side.

Fittingly, the main exhibition space inside Powerhouse Parramatta has a vaulted 18-metre-high ceiling. This will be where we see Task Eternal – the opening exhibition looking at the human desire to take to the skies and into space.

While the full exhibition program won’t be released until later in the year, the spaces have been designed to house changing displays, while also providing greater public access to the collection.

Bringing in artists and students

The new build also includes 30 studios for artist residencies plus an education space. A school trip to the Ultimo Powerhouse Museum has been a rite of passage for Sydney school students for decades, but the Lang Walker Family Academy goes further, and will offer overnight residencies to secondary students from across regional New South Wales and Western Sydney. If all goes to plan, it will host up to 10,000 students every year.

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah described Powerhouse Parramatta as ‘a new generation museum, conceived to redefine the role of cultural institutions in contemporary life’.

It will ‘bring together industry and community, present collections, histories, and ideas in new ways,’ she said. The intent was to design a museum with flexibility, ‘changing with the world to ensure that it remains relevant and impactful for generations to come’.

The pressures on cultural institutions

Powerhouse Parramatta. Photo: Supplied.

With a location in central Parramatta, the new museum is expected to bring in more than 2 million visitors in its first year – an optimistic target in a city of 5.6 million.

While demand for a Western Sydney cultural institution is hard to argue with, the new museum is also part of nationwide cultural building boom. Over the past decade, this boom has been driven by the need to offer state-of-the-art facilities to secure international and touring exhibitions, along with the need to adapt to shifting policy priorities.

Cultural organisations must now set themselves up with the facilities to diversity their income streams. Think cafes, rooftop bars and rental spaces.

At Powerhouse Parramatta, the rooftop terrace will have views across Parramatta to the Sydney CBD, a garden with Indigenous plant species, an observatory with telescopes, and a pavilion for talks, workshops and public programs.

Yet the big question with every new cultural build is always the management of budgets and whether enough has been left in the kitty to cover operational costs and secure the much-promised international and touring exhibitions.

Powerhouse Parramatta has an advantage here with its sizeable collection, and with Task Eternal, at least, the new museum looks set for an attention-grabbing lift-off.

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