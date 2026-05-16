Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives this week

New opportunities added this week include two national prizes for sculpture, along with a development prize for longform writing, open to both novels and narrative non-fiction.

There’s a lot to consider when applying for any prize. Entry fees are highly variable and in the visual arts, they can also come with the added sting of shipping and documentation. In the end, the costs have to be weighed against your personal motivations for entering, whether that’s simply to give yourself a deadline and a push to finish something important, or to get your work out there and seen by industry experts, or to put your best foot forward in the hope of joining the finalists and winners.