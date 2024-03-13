Exhibition review: Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius, THE LUME 

Grande Experiences, which was responsible for the hugely popular Van Gogh Alive and Monet & Friends Alive exhibitions, now brings us Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius at THE LUME Melbourne. The exhibition is fittingly described as the ‘most expansive display of Leonardo da Vinci under one roof’.

Upon entering THE LUME, the tone of the exhibition is set by articulate plaques outlining his life and the factors behind many of his works. Indeed, da Vinci wore many hats in his life – from scientist, anatomist and engineer to sculptor and artist, yet too often his art is the sole focus of exhibitions. These finer points are not lost by THE LUME, however. The theme of nature as a core influence in his life is established early on in the exhibition, which helps contextualise subsequent imagery shown. Da Vinci’s belief in the connection between art and science was highly influential in his work, a mixture that THE LUME is intent on spotlighting.

Image: THE LUME Melbourne.

THE LUME succeeds in representing the different facets of Leonardo da Vinci’s life, with a particular emphasis on his engineering pursuits. Indeed, his contributions to many inventions are celebrated. For example, his pioneering aviation designs via his study of bat wings and wind velocity, which allowed him to construct gliders, parachutes and flying machines, are all available to see in the exhibition.

However, initial impressions of the museum’s well-known screens are underwhelming. While famous works such as the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper feature, they remain few and far between the depictions of his inventions, codex pages and general Italian scenes of where da Vinci lived. As a result, those who are primarily interested in his artworks may be disappointed, as well as visitors who do not engage in the written content before walking further into the exhibition.

Yet when time is taken to absorb all that is shown, visitors may appreciate how THE LUME tells the story of Leonardo da Vinci’s life via the screens. Images of landscapes and Italian palatial scenery are contextualised with brief but informative captions, dates and quotes.

In regards to other sensory components, sounds vary from classical music, to chatter accompanying The Last Supper. All of which contributes to the immersive experience effectively.

Unlike some past exhibitions, the rooms branching off from the main space are not secondary to the screens. They enrich the screens’ visuals and make them increasingly comprehensible and interpretable.

Pascal Cotte with ‘Mona Lisa’ replica. Image: THE LUME Melbourne.

As promised, insights and mysteries behind the Mona Lisa are delved into, avoiding overly academic jargon commonly associated with the painting. Notably, Pascal Cotte’s multispectral camera presents an accurate image of the original colours of the Mona Lisa, transporting visitors in time. Additionally, not so familiar facts about the piece are explored and explained. In short, this room allows for accessible academic engagement, where most visitors will walk away from the exhibition having learned something new about the well-known but little-understood work.

Fifty machine inventions constructed by and on loan from the Museo Leonardo da Vinci are on show at THE LUME on the second floor. Visitors may engage with some of the inventions themselves, while also learning who commissioned da Vinci to make them and what purpose they served. This is an unexpectedly fascinating element of the exhibition and allows the polymath’s brilliance to take centre stage, instead of his artistic abilities.

Machine inventions. Image: Alicia Taylor.

In case the expansive screens are not high-tech enough for visitors, THE LUME present a Florence Flyover experience, digital codexes to page through, a drawing room, a bodyscan inspired by the Vitruvian Man and dining options. All of these features act as additional entry points for immersion.

Ultimately, THE LUME provides a new point of interest and approach to Leonardo da Vinci’s work. While the screens may be lacklustre for some visitors accustomed to the art-heavy works typical of THE LUME, the accompanying rooms provide unexpected immersion into da Vinci’s life.

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius opens 16 March at THE LUME Melbourne, 5 Convention Centre Place, South Wharf. Tickets are available on THE LUME Melbourne website. Tickets are $49.90 for adults, $29.90 for students/children, $39.90 for concession/seniors.