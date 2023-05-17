News

Miles Franklin Literary Award longlist announced

11 novelists are longlisted for this year's Miles Franklin Award, presented annually and named after the author of 'My Brilliant Career'.
17 May 2023
Richard Watts

Writing and Publishing

Australian author Miles Franklin circa 1901. Photo: National Archives of Australia.

Eleven writers have been longlisted for what is arguably Australia’s most prestigious literary prize, the Miles Franklin Award.

First presented in 1957 and established by Stella Maria Sarah Miles Franklin, the feminist author of My Brilliant Career, the award is presented annually to ‘a novel which is of the highest literary merit and presents Australian life in any of its phases’.

The winner receives $60,000, with the award itself being administered by the trustee, Perpetual.

The 11 authors longlisted for the 2023 Miles Franklin Literary Award are:

Kgshak Akec, Hopeless Kingdom (UWA Publishing)
Robbie Arnott, Limberlost (Text Publishing)
Jessica Au, Cold Enough for Snow (Giramondo Publishing)
Shankari Chandran, Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens (Ultimo Press)
Claire G Coleman, Enclave (Hachette Australia)
George Haddad, Losing Face (University of Queensland Press)
Pirooz Jafari, Forty Nights (Ultimo Press)
Julie Janson, Madukka The River Serpent (UWA Publishing)
Yumna Kassab, The Lovers (Ultimo Press)
Fiona Kelly McGregor, Iris (Pan Macmillan Australia)
Adam Ouston, Waypoints (Puncher & Wattmann)

‘The 2023 longlist is a reflection of the breadth and depth of contemporary Australian storytelling,’ the judging panel said in a statement.

‘The 11 longlisted novels define Australian literature as a transformative space where writers are singing the songs of the nation today. They reverberate with the cadences of this land where Indigenous sovereignty was never ceded, but also bring to us mellifluous sounds from faraway lands, weaving together literary traditions from around the world. The words of our novelists, grounded in personal experience, poetry and philosophy, are heralds of the new dawn of Australian fiction: they hum and hiss with language that is newly potent and styles that are imaginative and fresh,’ the statement read.

The 2023 judges are Richard Neville, Mitchell Librarian of the State Library of NSW and Chair; author and literary critic, Dr Bernadette Brennan; literary scholar and translator, Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty; book critic, Dr James Ley; and author and editor, Dr Elfie Shiosaki.

Last year, the Miles Franklin Literary Award was awarded to Jennifer Down for her epic second novel about trauma, vulnerability and regeneration, Bodies of Light (2022).

The shortlisted finalists will be revealed on 20 June 2023 and the winner announced on 25 July 2023.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

