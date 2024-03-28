Little splendour in music festival cancellations

As news of the cancellation of the Splendour in the Grass festival has spread, the long-term repercussions of repeated blows to the music festival sector have become immediately very real.

The new has come ahead of Creative Australia’s research report ‘Soundcheck: Insights into Australia’s music festival sector’, which will be tabled on 9 April.

In a formal statement today (28 March), Director of Music Australia Millie Millgate said, ‘Our thoughts go out to the Australian promoters, artists, managers and crew immediately affected,’ adding, ‘These challenges are not unique to Australia. Other countries like the UK are also experiencing changes in ticket buying behaviour in addition to increasing production costs.’

‘Soundcheck’ is the first comprehensive report to examine the local ecology, and the social, cultural and economic impacts upon music festivals.

In many ways it will be a precursor to today’s call by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Communications and the Arts into the sector, with a new Inquiry.

Chair of the Committee, Brian Mitchell MP, said, ‘It is timely the Committee considers the industry-wide issues facing the sector.’

He continued: ‘Australia’s live music industry is currently facing considerable operational challenges. In the last couple of years, after the reopening of live music venues and festivals post COVID lockdowns, we have seen the sector face new and unprecedented issues.’

As part of the National Cultural Policy, Revive, the Australian Government committed to revitalise the live music industry following the impacts of COVID-19.

But it is already a different climate today. Venues have closed, several festivals – not unlike Spendour in the Grass – have been cancelled or disrupted.

The Greens Party has list the festivals cancelled, delayed or disrupted over the past two years including:

Splendor in the Grass

Groovin’ the moo

Falls

Pitch

Vintage Vibes

Costal Jams, and

Dark Mofo.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young spoke to the issue in the Senate this week. She said: ‘Today’s (27 March) shock cancellation of the beloved Splendour in the Grass Festival is yet another reminder that we need urgent funding to support festivals and the arts through the cost of living crisis. We need to save people’s jobs as well as these festivals.’

It was a point also made by Mitchell: ‘[There are] some common struggles, include the rising costs of presenting live music, shifting consumer behaviours, the loss of skilled workers in the industry and cost of living ramifications.

Hanson-Young has urged the Government to ‘use the May Budget to provide the support that festivals need to stay viable at this difficult time’, noting the ‘skyrocketing inflation and difficulties with ticket sales in an uncertain economic environment’.

‘It’s clear that there is an urgent need for government support to keep the industry going through these uncertain economic times,’ she said.

The Inquiry will explore sustainability and growth in the Australian music industry, and has urged those working in the sector to voice the barriers they are experiencing to industry growth, including to exports, the impact of current grant and support programs and capacity building in the sector.

For more information about this Committee, you can visit the government website and offer a submission. Deadline for submissions is 30 April 2024.

Understanding the complexities: we need to know more

In response to the Inquiry announcement – and its own forthcoming report – Music Australia said the current operating environment is highly complex, with several issues.

Millgate said, ‘Soundcheck shows the size of the music festival scene in Australia and finds that some continue to perform well. While it provides important insights into the challenges affecting the sustainability of festivals, further research is needed to understand the complex issues at play.’

He added that Music Australia will continue to engage with the industry and state and territory government colleagues to undertake further research to build a more complete understanding of the ecosystem.

Mitchell said, ‘The industry sits on the cusp of transformation and it is important that opportunities are harnessed while the traditional community nature of experiencing a live event is retained.’

Optimism is great. Corralling impact and data is even better. But funding now – as Hanson-Young says – is what is immediately needed while this research is digested and strategies put in place for a more sustainable future.