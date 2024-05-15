Funding boost for ARTS8 group is a ‘record investment’

The 2024-25 Federal Budget, handed down on Tuesday (14 May), has delivered ‘a record $7.3 million investment in the future of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus,’ according to the company’s CEO Richard Hull.

The new support for the Flying Fruit Fly Circus (or “the Fruities” as they are colloquially known) is part of a larger, $115.2 million package for the ARTS8 group of national arts training organisations, as previously announced by ArtsHub.

Catherine West, Chair of the National Institute for Dramatic Art (NIDA), expressed similar sentiments about the $51.9 million being invested in the Sydney-based institution as a result of the Budget announcement.

‘This is a pivotal moment for NIDA. Traditionally, the organisation has been vastly underfunded for its size and impact, and our financial situation has been dire. Without this uplift NIDA would have had to stop running core programs where there are major skills shortages across the creative industries,’ West said.

‘We are grateful the Albanese Government and Minister Burke have recognised NIDA’s inherent value. This more sustainable funding model enables NIDA to continue to contribute, generate and champion the future Australian storytellers on stages, screens, major events and in new forms of entertainment.’

Richard Hull said the Fruities’ new funding, to be provided over four years, would restore funding lost to government efficiency dividends over the last decade, while also allowing for sustained growth and the development of new opportunities for the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.

‘We are making this announcement on the 45th anniversary of our first ever performance in an Albury big top, back in 1979. What began as a holiday workshop has grown into Australia’s National Youth Circus, with a world-class reputation. This commitment from the Australian Government acknowledges our extraordinary journey and provides us with a high level of confidence in the future,’ Hull said.

‘Seventy percent of our full-time students are from our local region, so this is primarily an investment in them and their futures. It also underpins our support for the circus sector. We regard our training and performance spaces in Albury as national assets, and this allows us to continue growing our collaborations with independent artists and companies.

‘This new funding will also be targeted at the creation and touring of our work, supporting our presenting partnerships by allowing us to plan ahead with certainty, and also develop more flexible touring models,’ he added.

‘This is welcome new funding that helps us to deliver on the important goals of Revive, the national cultural policy, and maintain our high standards in circus training and performance.’

The Government’s investment in the ARTS8 group, which also includes The Australian Ballet School and the Indigenous dance school NAISDA, comes in response to an independent sustainability review commissioned in 2023 by Minister for the Arts Tony Burke.

Other training institutions to benefit from the Government’s new investment in the future of the Australian arts sector include the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS), the Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM), the Australian Youth Orchestra and the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA).

NAISDA Chairperson and proud Wiradjuri woman, Mayrah Sonter, said the $13 million over four years received by the Gosford, NSW-based Indigenous dance college would strengthen NAISDA’s mission to provide equitable access to creative and cultural arts education, while also ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from across Australia could pursue careers in the arts sector.

‘We extend our sincere thanks to the Minister for the Arts, the Honourable Tony Burke MP, and the Office for the Arts for their support in recognising NAISDA’s pivotal role as a unique, world-first First Nations dance and creative arts education and training organisation,’ Sonter said.

‘We are dedicated to empowering our young people, enabling early pathways to a world of creative opportunities and disciplines, while also fostering lifelong learning.’

The new Budget investment at NAISDA will help maintain and develop organisational capacity across student places, curriculum offerings and support programs, while also strengthening the organisation’s position as a leader in arts education for First Australians.

Sonder said: ‘NAISDA provides a transformative education approach, which fosters creative excellence, cultural connection and self-determination. This [funding] uplift means we can increase capacity and be future focused and responsive to what the sector and our communities need.

‘We all want to see foundations in place where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people are strong in self, culture and supported in their aspirations to realise their incredible potential,’ she concluded.