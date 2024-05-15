Budget 2024-25: what’s in it for the arts?

A total of $115.2 million for the ARTS8 group – the eight elite national training institutions including the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), the Flying Fruit Fly Circus and the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS) – is one of the centrepiece investments of the Albanese Labor Government’s 2024-2025 Federal Budget.

The screen sector is also a beneficiary this year, with the Budget including $14.5 million to support the production of Australian children’s screen content, and a further $9.3 million to expand and enhance the National Film and Sound Archive’s (NFSA) capacity to store highly flammable nitrate-based cultural heritage material.

The Budget also includes $8.6 million for the Revive Live program, providing support to live music venues and festivals that showcase Australian bands and artists: a much-needed investment in light of the many Australian music festivals that have gone on hiatus or been cancelled this year.

The Government’s latest investment in Australian live music follows the recent release of Creative Australia’s ‘Soundcheck’ report into the state of the music festival sector, which found that 47% of music festival organisers say their events are being adversely affected by rising operational costs, while more than one in three music festivals (35%) reported a deficit in the 2022–23 financial year.

The challenging economic environment has resulted in the cancellation of numerous music festivals in the past 12 months, including Splendour in the Grass, Groovin’ the Moo and Falls Festival.

A further $5.2 million of Federal Government funding has been allocated to support the expansion and development of the Canberra and Darwin Symphony Orchestras.

A Darwin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) spokesperson said the additional $1 million over the next four years would support the Orchestra’s touring activities and also ensure its performances and music education opportunities were more accessible to families and communities across the territory.

The new funding will also support the Orchestra’s musicians, of which more than 100 are volunteers.

‘This incredible boost will allow us to expand our programs, nurture the next generation of musicians, and bring more inspiring performances to communities across the Northern Territory. For the first time in DSO’s history, we will be able to provide all of our Principal musicians with secure, paid roles from 2025 onwards,’ said the Orchestra in a media release.

Building on existing commitments

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said in a statement: ‘The Government’s [Budget] investments will support our live music scene, promote more Australian stories and reinforce our world-class arts training organisations.

‘This comes after record funding in last year’s Budget for Revive – Australia’s national cultural policy – as well as restoring funding to our national cultural institutions like the National Gallery of Australia.

‘With this Budget, we’re building on the significant progress we’ve already made under Revive to make sure there’s a place for every story, and a story for every place.

‘After a decade of neglect and funding cuts from Coalition governments, we want to make sure Australian stories are told, our artists are supported and our history is safeguarded,’ Burke concluded.

Sector responses

National peak body Live Performance Australia (LPA) has welcomed the Government’s latest investments in the nation’s creative and cultural training institutions.

Evelyn Richardson, LPA Chief Executive, said in a statement: ‘Our training institutions, known as the “ARTS8”, play a vital role in developing the potential of our next generation of performers, creators, production and technical workers.

‘A vibrant, diverse and successful Australian creative and cultural industry requires a workforce with the skills to take up current and emerging opportunities to create, produce and present work that engages and entertains audiences at home and globally… We warmly welcome the Albanese Government’s strong budget commitment to our national training bodies,’ she said.

While LPA has also welcomed the new investments in contemporary and classical music, Richardson urged the Government to also consider boosting investment in the nation’s live theatre sector through a scheme of tax incentives to offset production costs.

‘Australia’s live theatre-makers and producers are competing with the US and UK for investment capital,’ she explained.

‘A Live Theatre Tax Offset could support more Australian made theatre, including original works by Australian creators telling our stories, creating more jobs and export opportunities for hundreds of companies across Australia. Incentives for our screen and digital games industries have delivered significant benefits.

‘These incentives would be a real game changer, driving new investment in the creativity and capability of our live theatre sector on and off our stages and bringing more new works and Australian stories to audiences in theatres around the country,’ Richardson said.

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) was more circumspect in its response, noting: ‘The Federal Budget acknowledges pressing cost of living issues such as unemployment, economic slowdown, falling spending power, housing and climate crises. However, it falls short in providing adequate solutions, particularly for artists, many of whom are reliant on unemployment payments. According to Throsby and Petetskaya’s Artists as Workers: An Economic Study of Professional Artists in Australia, practising professional visual artists in Australia earn an average gross income of $55,00, with half making less than $6,200 annually from creative work alone.

‘The Budget will deliver tax cuts to the wealthiest people in the country, contrasting starkly with the insufficient increase in income support for over a million JobSeeker and Youth Allowance recipients. The extension of higher JobSeeker rates will support 4,700 people, just half a percent of total recipients. JobSeeker rate remains well below the poverty line and falls well short of the calls by the Government’s Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee for an increase of around $256 per fortnight to bring the payment in line with 90% of the age pension. Furthermore, the $300 energy rebate is indiscriminately allocated and the modest rent assistance increase fails to address the deep housing stress faced by many artists.

‘While this year’s budget lacks direct measures for the visual arts and bold actions to address pressing challenges faced by low-income visual artists, such as unemployment, income support, and the housing crisis, there is still room for optimism. NAVA remains hopeful for future commitments that will prioritise the support and sustainability of the visual arts sector. As we build on the allocations for Revive initiatives, it is imperative to maintain dialogue and collaboration to ensure that the visual arts receives the targeted support it needs and deserves,’ NAVA’s statement concluded.

Screen sector response

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) also welcomed last night’s Budget, especially the announcement that the cap on “above the line” costs for the Producer Offset is being abolished from 1 July 2024.

‘This is terrific news for Australia’s screen producers and puts Australian screen stories on a more even playing field with international projects that are not subject to this cap,’ said SPA CEO Matt Deaner.

‘SPA worked hard to bring this matter to the attention of the Australian Government this year… [and] strongly argued for the Australian Government to review the settings, cost and benefits of both the Location Offset and Producer Offset to ensure that home-grown Australian screen projects can more easily access taxpayer support and that the cap on above the line costs does not unduly disadvantage local projects,’ he said.

The 2024-25 Budget will provide a much-needed boost in confidence to Australian screen businesses focused on telling Australian stories, Deaner added.

‘It is also welcome news that the minimum length requirements are also being removed from the Producer Offset. This measure, combined with the new funding of $14.5 million to support the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), is an important boost for Australia’s children’s screen producers.’

The SPA has also welcomed the support of the ARTS8 Group in the Budget.

‘The important work of addressing capacity issues in the screen industry has also been recognised in the Budget with the $115.2 million announced for Australia’s eight national arts training organisations to ensure their continued operation to support the development of creative talent across screen, music, performing arts and dance,’ Deaner said.

‘SPA congratulates the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), which will receive $51.9 million to enable it to continue to ensure Australia nurtures future generations of Australian storytellers.

‘The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) is a critical part of our industry ecosystem, and we are pleased it has received $23.2 million, which means it can continue to offer the number and range of courses offered to students.

‘At a time of skills shortages and capacity issues across the creative industries, this investment supports a foundational element of our industry,’ he said, adding that the additional investment of $9.3 million for the NFSA was also strongly welcomed.

‘On behalf of Australia’s screen producers, I warmly welcome these new measures, which demonstrate that the Australian Government truly values and supports our creative industries. This critical investment is an important recognition of the contribution of screen businesses to Australia’s cultural life and future,’ Deaner concluded.

This article was updated after publication in order to include responses by NAVA and the SPA.