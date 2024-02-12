Taylor Swift effect: blessing or curse for arts audiences?

For Taylor Swift fans – or “Swifties” – in Australia right now, the wait is almost over.

After packing out stadiums in the US and Brazil in 2023, Swift’s epic Eras Tour is about to land in Melbourne and Sydney to deliver her most hotly anticipated Australian shows since 2018.

But in her five-year absence from the Australasian region, Swift’s international star power has reached new stratospheric heights. Her current Eras Tour – comprising 151 shows across five continents – has surpassed $1 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing music tour by any artist in history.

This unbelievable reach has led economists to coin a new term for the ripple effects her shows have had on local economies. So-called “Swiftenomics” has already spurred $5 billion in consumer spending in the US alone and, according to some in the US, it has been a contributing factor in helping to curb a recession in that country (the world’s largest economy).

So, as Australian Swifties count down to the arrival of their beloved music star, it’s a good time to speculate on the effects her Eras Tour dates will have on the wider Australian performing arts scene.

Will her presence stoke the interest of arts audiences and get them out seeing more local shows? Or will her seismic spotlight leave everything else in the dark?

Impacts of big-name artist tours on local arts scene

Dr Paul Strickland is Senior Lecturer in Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management at La Trobe Business School and, as well as being a Swiftie from way back, he has a keen professional interest in how her live shows affect local business.

‘What’s remarkable about her current Eras Tour is how massively it is affecting local economies – especially in the tourism and hospitality areas,’ he tells ArtsHub.

As Strickland explains, there is already data showing which parts of Australia’s economy will benefit most from her upcoming tour.

‘The number of extra flights Qantas has put on to and from New Zealand for these dates is just one indicator of the spike in business the local tourism sector is seeing,’ Strickland says, referring to the 60 extra New Zealand to Australia flights Qantas has scheduled for Swift’s tour dates (equating to 11,000 extra airline seats).

‘Incoming concert-going visitors will give local hotels, restaurants and even some retail businesses a real boost,’ he adds.

This is great news for the Australian tourism and hospitality sectors, but will there be positive flow-ons for the arts?

In Strickland’s view, the answers depends on your target audience.

‘The first thing to consider is the cost of Swift’s Eras Tour concert tickets, which are anywhere between $79 and $1200,’ he says.

‘So, people have been willing to pay anything to get these tickets and, looking at who’s buying them, Swift’s strongest demographic is teenage girls.’

The problem with this scenario is that families of teenage Swifties will have likely pooled their money together to buy their loved ones tickets and, in doing so, they may have spent allocations on future birthdays or Christmas gifts, which could lead to financial corrections in coming months.

‘People could start spending less soon to make up for their splurge on Taylor Swift,’ Strickland suggests.

As well as splashing out on tickets, there are also the transport, food and of course Swiftie merchandise costs that concertgoers must factor in.

All in all, these big-spike investments seem unlikely to open the floodgates to more spending on the local live arts scene during and after Swift’s big visit.

Swiftenomics in Sweden offers intriguing case study

In more depressing news for the arts, there is further evidence that “Swiftenomics” brings very limited wider gains for local economies, according to an international case study that Dr Strickland has been monitoring with interest.

As he explains, data from Swift’s three upcoming Eras Tour dates in Stockholm, Sweden show initially strong impacts on that country’s GDP, but not sustained economic wins.

‘Data from the [ticket sales] period for Swift’s Swedish tour dates reveal big spikes in the country’s overall domestic economic activity, with higher spending in areas like food and beverage, accommodation and transport,’ he says.

‘But three months down the track, consumer spending in Sweden has plummeted, as locals rein in their budgets and generally stay home to compensate for the higher than usual spending on their concert plans,’ he adds, confirming that, in the wake of a Taylor Swift show, discretionary spending on things like local arts events is likely to be down.

That said, Strickland believes there are glimmers of hope that the local arts scene can cash in on Taylor-mania but, to do so, those involved must act quickly to maximise people’s interest in the frenzy.

‘If the local arts sector can find ways to strike while the iron is hot and be part of the Taylor Swift experience in real-time, they might be able to achieve a boost,’ he says.

But, perhaps overall, local performing arts companies should prepare for a post-Swift cooling-off period, where thousands of fans (and their arts-interested family members) realign their budgets to recover from this epic Eras Tour experience.