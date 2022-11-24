New program and personnel prove a gamechanger for Musica Viva

Musica Viva Australia is a foundation story, an organisation that was effectively created by Jewish refugees who came to Australia after the Second World War.

Missing the musical culture they had left behind in Europe, they sought to create opportunities for music here. This involved setting up volunteer committees across the country that could then assist in identifying musicians and putting on concerts.

This rich, grass-roots history has clearly evolved over 70 years into the slick and sophisticated musical company that we know today. It also helps explain the special place that Musica Viva Australia occupies in our musical history.

Incoming Chief Executive Officer, Anne Frankenberg, tells Arts Hub: ‘Musica Viva is pretty much the only major Australian performing arts organisation that has people situated on the ground in nearly every state and territory. This gives us an opportunity to really feel like a national organisation. We tour in every Australian state and territory with our schools’ ensembles while our mainstage tours visit most states. Having a truly national reach is important and unique.’

Anne Frankenberg, Musica Viva’s incoming CEO. Photo: Tracey Nearmy.

Frankenberg was recently officially appointed CEO, taking over from the much-loved Hywel Sims in early December when he leaves for the USA. She was, however, nominated by the Board as his successor in 2019 and says: ‘The opportunity to work alongside Hywel with that ultimate succession plan in mind allowed me to be a strong support for him during this time.’

She continues: ‘With different personalities this decision may not have worked, but Hywel and I both had a strong willingness to make it work. We offered complementary skills sets, enjoyed a happy collaboration working together, and it’s been a terrific partnership.’

She admits there was an element of serendipity in this, but the stars were aligned and Frankenberg believes it is a great case study in how a succession plan can succeed in the arts.

‘The advantages of having been Deputy for four years means that I know the organisation really well. I know the strengths of the staff and have already forged strong relationships both within and outside the organisation. It allows me to hit the ground running and be able to get traction as quickly as possible,’ Frankenberg tells ArtsHub.

Imaginative new programming

Paul Kildea, a highly respected international musician, conductor and writer, returned home to Australia in 2017 after studying and working in the UK for many years. He confides that: ‘The only job I ever wanted in Australia was to be Artistic Director of Musica Viva and that opportunity fortunately became a reality in 2019.’

Kildea offered the Board a new and bold vision for what he wanted to achieve, explaining: ‘I wanted Musica Viva to be a producing house. I wanted us not just to receive amazing artists from overseas, I wanted us to create projects and create art and collaborations between Australian artists, writers, musicians and international artists. To be able to build that art here in Australia and then take it to the world.

‘I just feel very strongly that Australian artists should be equal participants in the world cultural conversation. That is what I set out to do,’ he says.

Unfortunately, COVID struck in 2020 just as Kildea was trying to set up new partnerships and collaborations and program his first major concert series.

Frankenberg points out: ‘We were profoundly affected. In March 2020 everything had to stop because our business model was to tour musicians constantly across state borders. We were forced to cancel most of our concert activities and reprogram others. It did mean we were able to employ some excellent locally-based artists, but this also created logistical challenges. Staff threw out their job descriptions and just did what needed to be done. We discovered online and digital skills we didn’t know we had.’

On a positive note, she states that: ‘Generous donations received from subscribers were used to pay for cancellation fees to artists and to engage additional artists. Across 2020 and 2021, a sum of nearly $1 million was paid to Australian artists. In many cases we were able to reprogram international artists at a later date. It was good for morale and we were proud of that result. COVID has also taught us to work together remotely and from different parts of the country with much more surety.’

For Kildea, as for many arts organisations, Covid offered both a challenge and an opportunity.

Paul Kildea, Artistic Director, Musica Viva. Photo: Supplied.

‘In many ways it accelerated what I wanted to do,’ he says. ‘I didn’t want to reinvent the wheel – I just wanted to modify it. Stakeholders were far more forgiving of fundamental shifts, due to COVID, than they might otherwise have been.’

He also realises that, ‘COVID has had an impact on our audiences. The big message I want to try and impart is for audiences to come back, and come back fully engaged as they were pre-COVID because the art that we’re doing is amazing and deserves a body of appreciation while audiences deserve it too. I know that will take time for people to feel safe and to trust the work. But I am pleased with where we have come at this point in time.’

Kildea only managed to really commence on his artistic vision with his 2022 season, while he regards 2023 as being the first year that his plans have come to some fruition.

Indeed, his 2023 program is astonishing for its richness and versatility, as well as for many firsts and exciting collaborations. John Cage’s Sonatas and Interludes with Cédric Tiberghien and Matthias Schack-Arnott is a world premiere at the Perth and Adelaide Festivals. Acclaimed pianist, Garrick Ohlsson, returns in two tantalising programs and will also undertake a mentorship. Chopin’s Piano sees Aura Go play all 24 Chopin Preludes, fashioned with an actor around a narrative while two astonishing young musicians, violinist Noa Wildschut and pianist Elisabeth Brauss perform in their first Australian partnership.

Kildea is especially proud that the 2022 Musica Viva tour of A Winter’s Journey (Die Winterreise) with tenor Allan Clayton and pianist, Kate Golla, will be the first of his ‘productions’ to have an international presence at the Barbican in London in December.

Diverse programs and structures

There are three structural pillars to the organisation which support the wide-ranging and diverse programs that Musica Viva offers. The National Concert program is the high-profile aspect of its work, but it is only the tip of the iceberg. The remaining seven-eighths of the annual output include Educational and Regional programs while Competitions and Masterclasses have rapidly become an important third pillar of Musica Viva’s activities.

Kildea was engaged as Artistic Director in 2019 with a brief to oversee all aspects of the program and he is enthusiastic about the importance of the education program, including mentorships.

Regional concert tours, presented by Australian musicians and ensembles, reach adult audiences, while the schools programs offer more than 1,400 performances annually. It is the most extensive musical touring program across the country.

Additionally, an increasing number of schools are undertaking three-year Music Education Residencies embedded in the school curriculum. Activities include increasing musical awareness, developing ensembles and choirs, and providing professional development to teachers.

Frankenberg points out that: ‘Many students do not have the benefit of quality musical education so what we provide is an important step. If we’re not working on the fundamentals, if we’re not working to engage the audiences of tomorrow musically then we are not going to have the concert audiences that we want or be able to present the extraordinary artists that we want to engage.’

‘Strike a Chord’ was initiated by Director of Competitions, Wilma Smith. This competition gives high-school chamber music ensembles the opportunity to perform and work together. Despite COVID, it commenced in 2020 and was judged online for two years. Having increased in numbers, interest and quality of playing, the finals were held in August 2022 live for the first time in the Melbourne Recital Hall.

Musica Viva also manages the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition, taking place again in July 2023, with 14 finalist groups chosen from over 60 entries from across the world.

Working with the States

Most states have Musica Viva staff on the ground in their respective cities whose role it is to look after the performances of the national concert programs, as well to manage the schools’ touring program and any regional tours.

Paul McMahon became the Queensland State Manager in April this year. He is no stranger to the work of the organisation, telling ArtsHub: ‘I’ve had a long association with Musica Viva as a singer, having been part of the Song Company for many years, and we did regional tours as well as touring in the schools program each year. I believe it is helpful to have a performance perspective in this role, so you can understand all sides of the organisation.’

He is additionally charged with stakeholder engagement and increasing revenue, in a role that is similar to that of other state managers. McMahon is greatly enjoying this aspect of the work, saying: ‘While marketing performances and initiating the touring programs is managed nationally, we are very much responsible for an on-the-ground local perspective. I am enjoying engaging with our donors, subscribers, venue managers and government and corporate supporters.’

Future goals

Frankenberg is looking forward to her new role and says: ‘I am excited to be working with an organisation that aligns so strongly with my own passions. I am excited to be around outstanding musical performances and looking forward to working with Paul.

‘I am also incredibly driven by the desire to have as many children as possible able to have their lives enriched by musical education, because mine was too. And that shaped the course of my life and has brought me a huge amount of happiness,’ she says.

More reflectively but with equal passion, Kildea states: ‘I want to be the Artistic Director of an organisation that our peers look toward, that people outside chamber music can look at Musica Viva and see what we are programming, saying “that’s an interesting idea”. I would love them also to look at how we present ourselves, our collateral, our branding and that they talk about us as an important music organisation rather than as a comfortable landmark on the cultural horizon.’