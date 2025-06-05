Does a 40-year extension on Burrup gas plant put 50,000-year-old Aboriginal rock art at risk?

Last week, when Federal Government Environment Minister Murray Watt signed off on a 40-year extension to Woodside Energy’s Pilbara-based Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) processing plant – granting it a licence to operate the site until at least 2070 – it was news the global corporate energy company felt it had waited a very long time to hear.

But after the six-year approval process, which some say has been plagued by uncertainty and delays, many in the environmental and cultural heritage sector are now expressing an opposing view, claiming that the approval decision has been dangerously premature in its disregard of scientific advice pointing to the gas plant emissions’ damaging effects on 50,000-year-old Aboriginal rock art located on Murujuga Country near the industrial site.

At the heart of what is becoming a furious debate between environmentalists, cultural heritage groups and those backing the corporate energy company, the question of how damaging the gas plant’s future emissions will be on up to a million ancient Aboriginal petroglyphs surrounding Woodside’s site is becoming too loud for many – including international bodies like UNESCO – to ignore.

No shortage of debates around Murujuga rock art monitoring report

An important part of the Federal Government’s decision to allow Woodside to continue operating its North West Shelf LNG plant until at least 2070, was an 800-page environmental study report produced by Curtin University researchers for the Murujuga Rock Art Monitoring Program.

Scientists from both the University and the Monitoring Program have spent the past several years testing air pollution levels in the region.

Their resulting report was delivered to the WA Government in December last year, but was only publicly published on Monday 26 May. The report contains crucial data speaking to the extent to which Woodside’s LNG plant emissions have damaged the precious rock art since the plant began its activities there in the late 1970s.

But this document has proven contentious since its release, with academics like Dr Benjamin Smith describing its executive summary as “an entire fabrication that tries to deflect attention from the very serious findings by this report”.

The ABC has also reported that Curtin University Professor Adrian Baddeley, who was a lead statistician on the Murujuga environmental study, expressed serious concerns to WA’s Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) regarding the omission of some data from the report’s summary.

Quotes attributed to Professor Baddeley in an email he is said to have sent to DWER relay his concern that, if the excluded data had remained in the report’s summary, it “would show that five of the monitoring sites were experiencing pollutant levels above the interim guideline” and would prove “the quoted statement [in the report’s summary] as factually incorrect and misrepresents[ing] the scientific findings”.

Murujuga rock art report’s key findings

Central to the debate around Woodside’s LNG plant’s air pollutants are a number of chemical emissions that are rarely mentioned in the usual fossil fuel debates.

While emissions such as carbon dioxide and methane are well-known, pollutants such as nitrogen oxide (NOx), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) and ozone (O₃) are much less so.

But these harmful emissions – in particular nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide – are the ones that are thought to pose a threat to the Murujuga rock art due to the deteriorative acid rain effects to which they could be exposing the petroglyphs.

So, what does the Curtin University report conclude about these emissions?

The report’s executive summary and key findings, published on the Murujuga Rock Art Monitoring Program’s website, conclude that the theory that acid rain from Woodside’s LNG plant is damaging the Murujuga rock art is not supported by the researchers’ collected data.

The researchers have concluded that the air quality around the Murujuga site in fact shows a reduction of pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide since 2014 (when Woodside agreed to start reducing emissions of these pollutants by 40% by 2030), and its interim environmental findings indicate those current emissions are below levels that may affect the rock art.

But, as revealed in an National Indigenous Times article on this environmental study, the report has also identified “higher-than-expected levels of ammonia (NH₃) and ozone (O₃) in the airshed, as well as significant black carbon (soot) levels”. It also contends that these pollutants “are likely to be anthropogenic, with industrial operations being the major source”, with “ozone and formaldehyde … noted as potential risks to the microbiome on rock surfaces”.

In short, and as per the WA Government’s recent statement on the situation, given this evidence of potential damage to rock surfaces in the area, ongoing monitoring and assessment of air quality is required, “with management responses to be implemented if thresholds are exceeded”.

Is Murujuga’s UNESCO world cultural heritage listing at risk?

While debates swirl around the report’s key findings, international bodies like UNESCO have been taking note of the Government’s extension of Woodside’s gas plant – especially in relation to its decision of whether or not to grant the Murujuga rock art site World Heritage listing.

In a report recently released by ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites), the body advising UNESCO in this decision, it notes that “according to several media articles found by ICOMOS, the petroglyphs are under major threats because of the pollution generated by the nearby industries, in particular the production of liquefied natural gas”.

The report adds, “In the process, acidic and nitrate-rich pollutants are emitted that may accelerate weathering of the petroglyphs, impacting their visibility and stability” and that “particular grave warnings from rock art scientists [indicate] that Murujuga could be destroyed within a century because of the pollution”.

ICOMOS therefore warns that if there is indeed significant degrading impacts on Murujuga’s petroglyphs, “if not stopped [the rock art site] would no longer meet the requirements for World Heritage status”.

In response, Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt said he was disappointed by the report’s findings, in that Traditional Custodians were not consulted in the process and that it had been “heavily influenced by claims made in the media and correspondence from non-government organisations, rather than scientific and other expert evidence”.

Watt also said he will continue to enthusiastically pursue a successful outcome for Murujuga’s World Heritage listing “to ensure this outstanding place is protected now and for future generations across the planet”.



The next major step in this process is for Murujuga’s World Heritage listing application to go before UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee at its next meeting in Paris, which will be held in early July.