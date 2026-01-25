Best opportunities and grants for performing artists in 2026

Anyone who works in the performing arts understands that there are many moving parts involved, along with costs that can add up quickly. The following performing arts grants, funding rounds and scholarship opportunities can help you take risks, explore ideas, and extend your artistic practice through professional development.

Creative Australia The Lady Mollie Isabelle Askin Ballet Scholarship – closes 3 February

Value: $30,000 payable in two instalments over 2 years

$30,000 payable in two instalments over 2 years Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Applications are open to individual artists who are Australian citizens aged between 17 and 29 (as at the closing date)

This scholarship was established by a Deed of Lady Mollie Askin to further culture and advance education in Australia by providing a travelling scholarship for Australian citizens with outstanding ability and promise in ballet. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Creative Australia Sir Robert William Askin Operatic Scholarship – closes 3 February

Value: $30,000

$30,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Applications are open to individual artists who identify as a man or male and are Australian citizens aged between 18 and 29 (as at the closing date)

The Sir Robert William Askin Operatic Scholarship was established by a Deed of Lady Mollie Askin to further culture and advance education in Australia by providing a travelling scholarship for Australian citizens with outstanding ability and promise in opera singing. The scholarship is awarded biennially to a young man or male candidate who has outstanding ability and promise in opera singing. The scholarship is worth $30,000, payable in two instalments of $15,000 over two years. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Creative Australia The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships – closes 3 February

Value: $50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years

$50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Individual artists aged 21 to 35 (as at the closing date) who are Australian citizens

The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships provide support for talented young artists to explore, study and develop their artistic gifts through interstate and international travel. In 2026, the scholarships will provide financial support for the disciplines of acting, instrumental music, painting and poetry. Scholarship funds can be used to assist with study programs, professional training courses and mentor programs in Australia and overseas. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups – closes 3 March

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March Eligibility: Only individuals and groups may apply; applicants must be an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident, and a practicing artist or arts professional (applications for funding to the First Nations panel must come from First Nations individuals or groups only)

This Creative Australia grant offers funding for a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices. It funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, accepting applications in First Nations arts and culture; community arts and cultural development; emerging and experimental arts; multi-arts; music; dance; theatre; visual arts; and literature. Eligible activities include the creation of new work; touring; festivals; exhibitions; productions; performances; exhibitions; publishing; recording; promotion; marketing; professional skills development; collaborations; market development; community engagement; and practice based research. Projects must involve or benefit Australian practicing artists or arts professionals, and have a clearly defined arts component. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Regional Arts Fund Project Grants – closes 13-17 March

Value: Up to $30,000

Up to $30,000 Important dates: Opens 1-3 February and closes 13-17 March (depending on your state)

Opens 1-3 February and closes 13-17 March (depending on your state) Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian individual, incorporated organisation or local government organisation in a regional or remote location (with ABN); however unincorporated groups can also apply if auspiced by an organisation that meets the above criteria, and those under 18 can apply if auspiced by an adult with ABN (organisations and individuals in metropolitan locations are not eligible to apply unless partnering with a regional organisation or community to deliver a project, in which case the regional organisation or community should submit the application)

Regionally based artists, arts workers and organisations can apply to the Regional Arts Fund for professional development and creative arts projects. Project grants will fund high-quality arts projects benefitting regional or remote artists, arts workers, audiences and communities. The focus of the project could include any area of creative practice, multiple artforms or cross disciplinary practice. Regional Arts Fund grant funds may be used toward the cost of producing the activity, including (but not limited to) artist fees, travel costs, materials, venue hire, equipment hire, insurance, project administrative costs and disability access costs. Learn more.

Further opportunities to watch

Keep an eye on the Bundanon Artists In Residence Program for further details later in the year, as well as ArtsHub‘s list of national residency opportunities and fellowship opportunities.

