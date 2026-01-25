Best opportunities and grants for musicians in 2026

Musicians are acutely aware of how much time, energy, and money is poured into building creative careers. Grants for musicians can help fund necessities like recording and touring, while scholarships facilitate professional development, or support the development and completion of a project.

If you’re a musician looking for ways to extend your practice, these upcoming opportunities are worth checking out.

Creative Australia Contemporary Music Touring Program – closes 3 March

Value: Up to $50,000

Up to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March 2026 Eligibility: Individuals, groups, or organisations can apply to tour live music performances within Australia; touring musicians must be performing original Australian contemporary music; and funding can be provided to performers, managers, agents, and music networks on behalf of professionals working in the Australian music industry

This Creative Australia program supports national tours by musicians performing original Australian contemporary music. The tour must comprise performances in at least three venues or locations outside of the performer’s hometown. Tours that include regional and remote destinations, or which assist performers residing in regional and remote areas to tour, are a priority for funding. Grants are available from $5000 to $50,000, depending on the number of tour venues or locations in regional or remote areas. Learn more.

Creative Australia Playing Australia Project Investment – closes 3 March

Value: Variable

Variable Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March Eligibility: Only legally constituted organisations may apply; the work needs to be produced by an Australian company or produced by an artist or collective of artists who are Australian citizens or have permanent resident status in Australia; however the content of the work, the writer, composer or choreographer are not required to be Australian and an eligible work could also include a percentage of international performers as part of an Australian co-production

This program supports all forms of professionally produced live performance. These include, but are not limited to theatre, dance, circus, music, musical theatre, and opera performance. Playing Australia tours must include regional or remote locations. Learn more.

Creative Australia Sir Robert William Askin Operatic Scholarship – closes 3 February

Value: $30,000

$30,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Applications are open to individual artists who identify as a man or male and are Australian citizens aged between 18 and 29 (as at the closing date)

The Sir Robert William Askin Operatic Scholarship was established by a Deed of Lady Mollie Askin to further culture and advance education in Australia by providing a travelling scholarship for Australian citizens with outstanding ability and promise in opera singing. The scholarship is awarded biennially to a young man or male candidate who has outstanding ability and promise in opera singing. The scholarship is worth $30,000, payable in two instalments of $15,000 over two years. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Creative Australia The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships – closes 3 February

Value: $50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years

$50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Individual artists aged 21 to 35 (as at the closing date) who are Australian citizens

The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships provide support for talented young artists to explore, study and develop their artistic gifts through interstate and international travel. In 2026, the scholarships will provide financial support for the disciplines of acting, instrumental music, painting and poetry. Scholarship funds can be used to assist with study programs, professional training courses and mentor programs in Australia and overseas. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups – closes 3 March

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March Eligibility: Only individuals and groups may apply; applicants must be an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident, and a practicing artist or arts professional (applications for funding to the First Nations panel must come from First Nations individuals or groups only)

This Creative Australia grant offers funding for a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices. It funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, accepting applications in First Nations arts and culture; community arts and cultural development; emerging and experimental arts; multi-arts; music; dance; theatre; visual arts; and literature. Eligible activities include the creation of new work; touring; festivals; exhibitions; productions; performances; exhibitions; publishing; recording; promotion; marketing; professional skills development; collaborations; market development; community engagement; and practice based research. Projects must involve or benefit Australian practicing artists or arts professionals, and have a clearly defined arts component. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Further opportunities to watch

Keep an eye on the Bundanon Artists In Residence Program for further details later in the year, as well as ArtsHub‘s list of national residency opportunities and fellowship opportunities.

