Beauty, hospitality, generosity: refugee stories at the heart of Australian literature

Stories of migration and courage occupy a special place in Australian letters, and four celebrated Australian writers bring their own perspectives to the forces that shape these stories. Arnold Zable, Alice Pung, Behrouz Boochani and André Dao each have urgent things to say about how the best Australian stories are stories of compassion.

Zable radiates vitality and, at a mature place in his career, has a lifetime of stories behind him. One of the most celebrated is Cafe Scheherazade (2001), which used fiction as a lens to tell the true story of a Melbourne café run by two Jewish refugees, who survived the Holocaust and created a place where postwar refugees and immigrants would gather to converse, exchange tales and feel at home.

So how does one write the story of a refugee experience? First, Zable argues, refugee stories have echoes of ancient epics at the centre of the literary canon. ‘No one would call Homer’s Odyssey refugee literature, but in a way it’s a story about a man, who in the aftermath of war, is on an epic journey, trying to make his way back home.’

Zable believes that the stories of refugee journeys should be regarded as one of the central narratives of Australian literature, but how to tell these stories? ‘One useful way of telling the story in its fullness,’ he says, ‘is to be mindful of three distinct periods, a three-act drama. Act one is “the time before” – once I had a home, once I lived in a town, a village, a city in the country of my birth. Act two is what I would call “the rupture”, the many reasons that lead people to uproot their lives and flee their homelands in search of a new life. This act includes perilous journeys, odysseys, many detours.

Arnold Zable. Image: Supplied.

‘Act three is “the time after”, the roller coaster experience of putting down new roots. Avram and Masha, the protagonists of Cafe Scheherazade, were working in abattoirs and in factories before they started their business in Acland Street. And eventually it flourished. You have to be very adaptive and very agile, but there may also be lingering traumas, scars of the damage done during the period of rupture, and incarceration. And there may be periods of nostalgia – literally the pain of longing for the return home.

‘A refugee is someone who’s seeking refuge, a shelter from the storm, a haven,’ says Zable. ‘There’s beauty in these words.’

For Alice Pung, a Chinese-Australian whose parents survived the Cambodian genocide, the problem with refugee literature is sometimes a part of that beauty. She relates growing up with a refugee literature that depicted these self-described “boat people” and says, ‘Even though it was good to see ourselves represented in literature, they were the flattest characters you would read. The only flaws they had were that they were too hardworking.’

Pung describes her drive for honesty in the writing of her first book Unpolished Gem (2006) and says, ‘It’s a young person’s book. It’s a young person’s voice, and when you are young, you do quite gutsy things without thinking of the consequences.’

The first sentence of that book is: ‘This story does not start on a boat.’ It became a bestseller. Later she returned to a similar set of events, this time from her father’s perspective, in Her Father’s Daughter (2007).

But Pung is critical of how the publishing imperatives for refugee stories become an extractive process. ‘What the industry does – and I’ve spoken about this before – is a terrible thing. Publishers think, “Oh we don’t have a Burmese refugee story, or we don’t have a Bosnian refugee story. We need your suffering and we need to arrive at the place at the end where there’s no suffering and that’s the lesson.” And, after a while, if you read quite a few of these books, it’s a story. It’s not literature. It’s a narrative.’

Alice Pung. Image: Ubud Writers Festival, Wiki Commons.

Pung, who mentors a number of young writers, argues that often these writers aren’t supported for the consequences of telling their story, and hopes wider interest in migration stories means bigger audiences and more sustained growth in refugee storytelling. ‘It’s important because people have the need to be heard and the need to be understood,’ she says. She suggests that the best example is how Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen showed a Vietnamese-American writer being placed at the heart of the US liberal establishment.

For many Australians, Behrouz Boochani occupies an important place at the heart of our literature of migration. The editor and poet Erik Jensen describes him as an important voice for refugee civil rights, and his book No Friend But The Mountains: Writings from Manus Prison (2018) as being comparable to Martin Luther King’s ‘Letter from Birmingham Jail’. Boochani wrote the book on a smuggled mobile phone, while undergoing a process of refugee detention that followed the Kurdish-Iranian writer’s journey from an increasingly authoritarian Iran.

Boochani and his translator Omid Tofighian, also Iranian, describe refugee detention as a totalising or “kyriarchal” system, not unlike the pervasiveness of patriarchal society to feminist women. But Boochani is quick to note that the preoccupations of writers extend beyond the systems in which they find themselves and out towards the quest for freedom.

‘Literature is about life and literature is life. Many refugee writers write not only about refugees, they write about many things. One of the main approaches we have to this tragedy is to understand beauty as well,’ he says. Originally published by The Guardian, Boochani describes his body of work as ‘resistance knowledge’ and resists the media outlets he notes give the government a platform to dehumanise refugees.

For him, journalism has limitations in the aesthetics of what it is able to represent and he finds freer expression in other forms. Boochani is one of Australia’s foremost magical realists, lyrically describing chamomile flowers as they’re perceived from captivity as well as the suffering of his fellow inmates.

‘What we should do is show the humanity of refugees, understand them, understand their emotions, understand their life, connect to their heart.’

For André Dao, a Cambridge-educated lawyer whose novel Anam (2023) encompasses memoir and metafiction, the category of refugee literature itself says something profound about the dilemmas of life in the 21st century. ‘The refugee experience is this extreme exemplification of this broader problem of human life. It brings out all sorts of questions about home, belonging, the legacies of colonialism, the nation state borders and control of bodies, as well as the movement of language and cultures along with those bodies. It’s a very rich topic intellectually, and an urgent one politically. I think, done well, it affords the opportunity to explore important questions.’

André Dao. Image: Supplied.

Anam moves between Vietnam, Paris, Cambridge and Melbourne to create a polyvocal portrait of three generations of Dao’s family. His story encompasses the experience of a grandfather in a political prison, as well as his own experience of discovering a Vietnamese philosopher influential in French antiwar circles. Dao describes this process as moving between sincerity and irony, as well as anger, melancholy and hope. It’s a balance reflected in his oral history project Behind The Wire (2018), which shares experiences of refugee detention.

Like Pung, Dao says that the story of Australia as a good refugee country redeemed by its advocacy and activism is something that Anam tries to complicate. He argues that the question is not only about what the narrator’s grandfather’s suffering has been, ‘but also what does that suffering authorise? It’s the commodification of suffering to achieve a sanctuary,’ says Dao.

But what that sanctuary comes to mean, both in the process of seeking asylum and the process of reading about it, becomes what he suggests is ‘a mystery in a productive way’.

‘There’s a set of concepts that remain essentially mysterious to the narrator, and also to me, so concepts like forgiveness, hospitality, generosity. And they’re mysterious because they clearly do occur, and that they might occur despite all of these structures that sort of militate against them existing. I still have some faith in the possibility of literature to resist these structures.’

These four writers demonstrate the value of writing that encapsulates a profound set of experiences and an optimism about the resilience of the human experience. This encourages us not only to read, but also to listen, and to listen not only with our minds, but with our hearts.