30 years of Indigenous storytelling with depth and generosity

This year marks 30 years since the establishment of what is now one of Australia’s most prominent Indigenous theatre companies. Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company was founded, and still remains, on Noongar Country (in Perth/Boorloo), and in its first three decades it has paved the way for a long list of Indigenous playwrights, actors and directors to share their stories with each other and the world.

The company has premiered some remarkable new stage productions over the years, including Waltzing the Wilarra (2011) and Windmill Baby (2005), both written by the esteemed Indigenous playwright David Milroy.

But what is perhaps less known to many, is that since its beginnings this company has worked in a consistent way to nurture early stage creative developments and offer weekly writers’ sessions for playwrights such as Milroy, as well as writers like Mitch Torres, Derek Nannup, Kylie Bracknell (also known as Kaarljilba Kaardn), Kyle Morrison and Narelle Thorne.

As Yirra Yaakin’s Artistic Director Maitland Schnaars explains, these artists, and the works that have emerged through the company’s early support, are a result of Yirra Yaakin’s commitment to creating safe and welcoming creative spaces for Indigenous artists to test their new ideas, while encouraging them to make final works of depth and complexity.

At home on Noongar Country

Schnaars was appointed as Yirra Yaakin’s Artistic Director in April 2023, taking over from Eva Grace Mullaley who led the company for the previous four years.

Reflecting on his decision to take on the role after a long association with the company as an actor, Schnaars reveals that, after many years working as a freelance artist and frequently on the road, it was time to return to his own Country on a more permanent basis.

‘Before I applied for this role I was touring with Bell Shakespeare Company, which saw me gone from here (Perth/Boorloo) for six months,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘I realised I don’t like being away from Country for that long. I’m Noongar. This is Noongar Country. I know this is where I belong.’

That said, Schnaars admits that there are a few aspects of his new role to which he is still adjusting.

‘I haven’t worked a nine-to-five job for about 25 years!’ he laughs. ‘So, I’m still getting used to that schedule. But I really believe in telling our stories, and I really believe in the work this company does in bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous audiences together through those stories.’

Read: Repositioning Emily Kam Kngwarray, and why now

Schnaars’ colleague of many years, fellow Yirra Yaakin performer and writer Peter Docker, who is non-Indigenous, agrees with Schnaars that the company is a small organisation with a unique and powerful audience reach.

‘For me, there is no other company in the world that attracts the kinds of audiences that Yirra Yaakin does in terms of their diversity, and the number of First Nations people in those audiences,’ he says.

‘Sadly, I think a lot of other larger theatre companies’ audiences are pretty much white audiences, but Yirra Yaakin’s audiences have always been different.

‘I think that diversity is in part due to a sense of generosity of spirit that the company fosters,’ Docker adds.

‘I know that I have felt that sense of generosity personally as a non-Indigenous performer working with the company. It has always felt like a very inclusive place with a long history of nurturing artists and bringing other people up to help them get new work made – and there aren’t a lot of other theatre companies doing that.’

A recent Yirra Yaakin world-first

Perhaps the most prominent recent example of Yirra Yaakin’s commitment to developing new work by Indigenous artists from the ground up was its world premiere season of Hecate at Perth Festival in 2020.

Commissioned by the Festival, and conceived and developed by Yirra Yaakin over a seven-year process, the project was the first large-scale production of a Shakespeare play (Macbeth) adapted and performed entirely in Noongar language.

Performers in ‘Hecate’, 2020, a Perth Festival commission presented by Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company in association with Bell Shakespeare. Adapted and directed by Kylie Bracknell [Kaarljilba Kaardn], L-R: Kyle J Morrison, Mark Nannup and Ian Wilkes. Photo: Dana Weeks.

Schnaars played the lead in the company’s premiere production of the Scottish play, and describes the work as a significant project that was primarily about putting the Noongar language and Noongar artists first.

‘All nine actors in the work, the director, the sound designer and the lighting designer were all from the same language group, and no other company in Australia can pull together that number of key creatives from the one language group,’ he says, adding that his part in the project’s extensive development period proved profoundly meaningful to him – both personally and professionally.

‘Kylie [Bracknell], the director of Hecate, wanted to make sure that the language was correct and that we all spoke it properly,’ Schnaars explains.

‘So, for a number of years during the development process we were just learning language, which for me, I grew up not knowing my language, so that was massively confronting for me – very confronting.’

Schnaars says there were times during the language learning process for the project that filled him with doubt. ‘I asked myself whether I should be part of this project. Because developing Hecate was more than about making a new play. It is a significant cultural piece, and so, if I was playing the lead role, it meant I would be stepping up as a cultural leader.

‘I had to really sit with that idea, and I agonised over it for a while before I said “yes”.’

Inviting everyone in to share in Yirra Yaakin’s stories

Three years on, in his leadership role at Yirra Yaakin, Schnaars is no longer plagued by as much doubt regarding his capacities as a cultural leader. Though he does admit he still feels a big weight of responsibility around the company’s commitment to cultural practices and protocols.

‘Yirra Yaakin has to make sure we tell the right stories in the right way,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘We are very beholden to our audiences in that way.

‘In fact, one of my earliest memories of seeing a Yirra Yaakin play has shaped that view.’

Schnaars describes seeing the work Inside Out in Perth in the early 2000s with his father, partner and nan, saying, ‘When we got there, the work’s playwright, Jimmy Holland, came out and he escorted my nan to her seat. He made sure she had a lap rug, and then, once he could see she was comfortable, he went in and started the play.

‘That automatically said to me that we have to look after our Elders; our Elders are part and parcel of what we do,’ he says, adding that for him, continuing Yirra Yaakin’s legacy is about staying true to these kinds of cultural responsibilities, while presenting work that speaks to the diversity and complexity of human experiences.

‘The stories we are telling are essentially humanistic stories everyone can relate to,’ he says. ‘They are really everyone’s stories, it’s just that we are showing them to you through our eyes.’