Shop for Christmas gifts with artists in mind

The phrase ‘exit through the gift shop’ became part of our cultural jargon with the 2010 work of ‘filmic graffiti’ about the street artist Banksy. Today, it is second nature to hit the shops of our galleries and design centres to find that bespoke gift.

And the upside – you are supporting artists, and giving in a more unique way. ArtsHub helps you with a few ideas with the festive season just around the corner.

Reading for theatre lovers

Image: Supplied, Currency Press.

Do you have theatre lovers in your life? Was there an Australian show that blew them away this year? How about getting them a gift of a play script? Leading in the performing arts publishing space is Currency Press. It is the oldest, independently owned, active Australian publisher – and it is all about supporting local performing arts. So, a gift that is a great theatre read is a double whammy for the creatives.

The team at Currency Press explains to ArtsHub: “We publish a diverse range of exciting Australian titles in collaboration with major theatre companies, and distribute a large selection of both local and international works. From fresh, new voices to classic plays and cultural histories, we have plenty of gift options for theatre lovers this season!”

Currency Press has a great selection of bundle deals for Christmas on offer.

Celebrate Indigenous fashion

Indigenous fashion brand Ngali, with design by Gija artist Lindsay Malay. Image: QAGOMA Shop.

The QAGOMA Shop has always had a reputation for being one of the best curated selections of arty gifts in Australia. It always offers a range of items that complement the gallery’s current exhibitions, but also unique pieces of jewellery, glass and textiles made by artists and artisans. Our pick is a range of scarves by the Indigenous fashion brand Ngali – such as this Place Pleated Scarf, which is a respectful translation of artwork by Gija artist Lindsay Malay. This scarf offers not only the intricate patterns of the Eucalyptus tree, but also the added dimension of pleats, creating a dynamic texture. They range from $195 to $365, and you can buy them online.

Ngali explains that their scarves take, “First Nations’ artwork beyond wall display and onto garments to walk the streets and show up in myriad places around the world. Striving to practise just-in-time manufacture and offering an alternative to fast fashion, Ngali prints are translated from actual artworks. We strive to keep the essence of the work and show the organic nuances of the paintings.”

More than a signature

Reko Rennie’s Regalia Cap. Image: NGV Australia shop.

This cap features Reko Rennie’s Regalia and has been made in celebration of the exhibition, REKOSPECTIVE: The Art of Reko Rennie at NGV Australia, in Melbourne. Rennie explains the symbols on the cap: “The three hand-drawn symbols − the crown, the diamond and the Aboriginal flag − are presented as an emblematic statement about the original royalty of Australia. The crown symbol pays homage to my graffiti roots and to Jean-Michel Basquiat, but most importantly reminds us that Aboriginal people are the original sovereigns of this country. The diamond symbol is emblematic of my connection to the Kamilaroi/Gamilaroi people: like a family crest, it is a part of me. The hand-drawn Aboriginal flag in the form of a graffiti tag pays respect to all Aboriginal people, from environments both urban and remote, and anywhere in between.” Buy in the gallery or online for $34.95.

A bit of ceramic love

Christopher Plumridge’s Australiana dish, available from Craft Vic. Image: Supplied.

Craft Vic has one of the greatest design shops, tucked away in Melbourne’s CBD, so don’t overlook it when you are searching for that different gift. It has a great selection of Australian jewellers, as well as ceramicists. This piece by Christopher Plumridge caught our eye – a quirky little everything bowl (and easy to post to an international friend!). Plumridge is the artist behind Claystone Pottery in Highett, Victoria. His work is highly regarded for its precision, studied form and exquisite use of glazes.

This Australiana dish features two of Plumridge’s signature white matt glaze and black finishes, and is also available in other colour options. It is $36.

Wear a statement

Contemporary jewellery by Zoe Brand makes a unique statement. Image: Object Shop.

Why not be bold and choose a fun design by contemporary jeweller artist Zoe Brand, from the Object Shop, at the Australian Design Centre. Brand makes work that uses jewellery archetypes, ready-mades and text to explore the performative nature of jewellery as a device for communication. She is concerned with finding language that can describe both the object or the idea of the object, as well as the person who may wear the piece. Check out the range, and make one yours this Christmas for $200.

Gift the gift of creativity

Gift a workshop as a gift. Image: JamFactory.

Still confused what to gift this year? Why not give a creative workshop. JamFactory in Adelaide is one of the most professional studios, offering workshops of varying lengths in a range of focus areas, from furniture making to ceramics to jewellery to glass blowing. Vouchers can be from $50 to $1000, are issued digitally and are redeemable within three years for any JamFactory class.

The gift of time together

How about a theatre ticket as a gift? Photo: Caleb Oquendo, Pexels.

Why not think of gifting theatre tickets, and enjoy an outing with a special friend or loved one? This time of year, all the performing arts companies and festivals release their programs for the year ahead – with a lot of early bird tickets on offer. It is a great reminder to support the arts, while offering an experience that will be remembered long after a pair of socks. There is a ticket price for every budget.

Puzzle me mad

Puzzles are great holiday gifts to be shared. Image: AGNSW Shop.

Remember the pandemic craze of jigsaw puzzles? Well, while the pandemic may have moved on, puzzles are bigger than ever. Riffing of the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ newly commissioned outdoor sculpture Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos 2022 by Yayoi Kusama, this 1000-piecer will keep you busy all summer. And, with Kusama’s major exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria International this summer, it is a nice way to connect what we do at home, with what is happening in our galleries – hey, why not throw in some tickets to the exhibition? $39.95.