News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Nabilah Nordin: Scripts, Neon Parc

Expressive and elegant metal sculptures in space.
3 Apr 2025 10:59
Vanessa Francesca
Cream, two-like sculpture.

Visual Arts

Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

In its last week, the exhibition Scripts, by Nabilah Nordin represents Neon Parc’s commitment to excellence in contemporary art and a new phase of innovation in Nordin’s career. Based in Los Angeles, Nordin has previously worked with wood sculpting and Scripts represents a new watermark in her contemporary sculptural practice. Her whimsical metal sculptures, layered with putty for their eye-catching colour, have a presence that evokes portraiture. They show Nordin has reached new heights of craft, as well as a unique, light and playful abstract sensibility. 

Nordin trained in Melbourne at the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) and RMIT university where she graduated in the last decade. She is a storied contemporary artist who has previously exhibited with the Heide Museum of Modern Art, the National Gallery of Victoria and the National Gallery of New South Wales as well as two Asian biennales and a previous show at Neon Parc. 

Her work is intuitive and driven by a craftsperson-like approach to materials that allow her to express a range of feelings and impressions into elegant and confident interplays of line, texture and colour. The sculptures of Scripts are like standing portraits that evoke the individual character of people while at the same time remaining streamlined abstraction.

Read: Exhibition review: Floribunda, Bunjil Place

For this reviewer, favourites include Interval, a welded steel work coated in putty and painted a bold yellow, as well as Veil, a curling navy evocation of elegant curves and shapes. As works of abstraction, these sculptures achieve a purity of line, colour and form that are transcendent. If you make time to see this exhibition in the heart of hipster Brunswick, you won’t be disappointed. 

Nabilah Nordin: Scripts will be exhibited until 5 April 2025 at Neon Park, Brunswick, Melbourne.

Vanessa Francesca

Vanessa Francesca is a writer who has worked in independent theatre. Her work has appeared in The Age, The Australian and Meanjin

Related News

A large black and white video still is on display at the back featuring a woman, Frida Kahlo, lying on her front on a bed. In the gallery space there is also a white display table with small items on it.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Frida Kahlo: In her own image, Bendigo Art Gallery

A wide range of artefacts helps to explore the reality of the artist beyond her public persona.

Mem Capp
Installation shot of an exhibition with paintings and garments on mannequins on both sides. The walls are painted an ultramarine blue, and large text “NO” is installed on the back wall.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Floribunda, Bunjil Place

David Sequeira’s exhibition ‘Floribunda’ showcases a long-held fascination with flowers while asking us to live in the present.

Celina Lei
A cabinet housing small tin toys on the left. On the right is and Asian woman in white looking down at a table with a glass top.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Precious, Museum of Brisbane

Displaying more than 3000 objects from 30 locally sourced collections, Precious is an impressive and delightful new exhibition from the…

Suzannah Conway
Work in progress projection based art from Stefanie Petrik.
News

HIDDEN: lighting up Ballarat with projection-based art in May

One night only. Technology, art and imagination.

Allison Dickie
hiker on top of mountain in foggy environment. Visual artists and arts workers
News

Shortfall in incomes draining visual arts sector, says new report

Australia’s visual and craft arts sector is likened to the gig economy in a new four-year study.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login